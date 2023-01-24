Read full article on original website
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Lupe Serrano Died at Age 92Vanessa TaverasNew York City, NY
Turning tragedy into a legacy: Loved ones celebrate life of slain Bronx teen
Last April, News 12 reported that two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy were on their way home from school in Melrose around 2 p.m. when they were caught in the crossfire of gunshots on the corner of Saint Ann Avenue and East 156th Street.
Activists, families of police brutality victims rally in Newark in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
The People’s Organization for Progress said the rally was about standing in solidarity.
Cops find 2 shooting victims hours apart at same N.J. apartment building
Newark police investigating a shooting at an apartment building on Shephard Avenue found one victim on Saturday morning–and another about four hours later when they were executing a search warrant, a spokeswoman said. Police were first called to 203 Shephard Avenue around 11:40 a.m. following a report of gunfire....
Authorities release 911 calls from Fair Lawn 7-Eleven robbery
Authorities released 911 calls made by 7-Eleven employees who locked themselves in a bathroom during a robbery.
GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away
KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Bayonne man arrested for taking over $30k for trailers that he never provided
A Bayonne man was arrested yesterday morning for taking over $30,000 in cash for trailer that he never provided, nor gave a refund for, police said. Gerard Maggio, 55, of Bayonne, was charged with theft by deception and contempt (two warrants), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. Maggio was taken...
Police: Man critically injured following stabbing in Merrick
Nassau police responded to Merrick Avenue and Broadcast Plaza where the 31-year-old man was lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.
Police: Elizabeth officer struck by stolen car
An Elizabeth police officer was struck by a car while trying to stop suspects in a stolen vehicle, authorities say.
Community mourns loss of 17-year-old Jadeden Sanchez
Family described Jadeden as a thoughtful, introspective young man. He suffered from a heart condition.
School bus crashes into home in New Jersey; driver arrested
WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) – A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. Anthony Stuckey, 37, was arrested and is facing a slew of charges, including suspicion of DWI and 15 counts of endangering the welfare […]
Bronx mother of slain teen starts foundation in her name to provide safe space for other kids
Yanely Henriquez says there's not a day that goes by she doesn't think of her beloved angel, Angellyh Yambo. Her home has a collage of photos of all her memories they shared since she was little.
Victim dies after nearly two dozen shots fired on downtown Newark, NJ street
NEWARK — One person was killed and several people injured when nearly two dozen rounds were fired in near a liquor store Thursday night. The shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. near Homer Liquors on the 1000 block Broad Street in the downtown Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.
Police: 15-year-old boy arrested in Linden shooting; father hospitalized
A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody after a shooting on Wednesday in Linden.
Suffolk police: Man arrested for DWI; woman seriously injured in LIE crash
Police say Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a Mercedes Benz eastbound around 5 a.m. when he smashed the back of a Nissan Sentra near Exit 51, causing the Mercedes to flip over.
New Look Coming to the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – The Hasbrouck Heights Police Department will have a new look debuting on the streets in the next few weeks. The new uniform was presented to the Hasbrouck Heights Council, and the public, for the first time on Tuesday evening. Hasbrouck Heights Police Chief Joe Rinke explained that only one manufacturer was making the old French Blue uniforms, on a seasonal basis, making it difficult to replace when an officer required a new uniform. Last November the police committee approved getting a new design, and Lieutenant John Behr took on the role to the lead the change. The new Class...
Prosecutor: 81-year-old man charged in death of woman at AristaCare nursing facility
The prosecutor’s office says that police officers were called to the facility on Jan. 16 to help with a combative patient.
News 12
Prosecutor: Incident with bulldozer at Edison Indian Day parade was not a bias crime
No criminal charges will be filed regarding an incident at Edison’s Indian Day parade last year that some alleged was biased. A bulldozer float adorned with signs was critical of India’s ruling party. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says that it did not rise to the level of a bias crime.
News 12
Local police departments ramp up patrols following release of Tyre Nichols body camera footage
Police departments in the Hudson Valley are increasing patrols this weekend following the release of the body camera footage from the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Police and government officials hope for peace this weekend as people viewed the violent footage. The police departments, like the one in White Plains, are...
Go-Fund-Me Organized to Help Local Teen
MILLTOWN, NJ - On January 16, local teen Sadie Trush lost her mother, Susan Ellen Trush. Susan Trush passed away in her sleep at the age of 51. According to her obituary, Susan Trush lived most of her life in Milltown before moving to Helmetta two years ago. She was the sole caregiver of her fifteen-year-old daughter Sadie. Sadie Trush has since been taken in by Nadya Lazarev, the mother of her best friend. Lazarev is currently attempting to obtain temporary custody and eventually legal guardianship of Sadie. This will allow the teen to remain in her school and with her friends. Since Lazarev is a...
NYPD: Officers, child among 7 hurt in East New York car crash
Authorities say the police officers were attempting to make a traffic stop when they collided with another car carrying a 29-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy.
