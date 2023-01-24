ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hanover, NJ

GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away

KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE   Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
KENILWORTH, NJ
School bus crashes into home in New Jersey; driver arrested

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) – A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. Anthony Stuckey, 37, was arrested and is facing a slew of charges, including suspicion of DWI and 15 counts of endangering the welfare […]
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
New Look Coming to the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – The Hasbrouck Heights Police Department will have a new look debuting on the streets in the next few weeks.  The new uniform was presented to the Hasbrouck Heights Council, and the public, for the first time on Tuesday evening. Hasbrouck Heights Police Chief Joe Rinke explained that only one manufacturer was making the old French Blue uniforms, on a seasonal basis, making it difficult to replace when an officer required a new uniform.  Last November the police committee approved getting a new design, and Lieutenant John Behr took on the role to the lead the change. The new Class...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Go-Fund-Me Organized to Help Local Teen

MILLTOWN, NJ - On January 16, local teen Sadie Trush lost her mother, Susan Ellen Trush. Susan Trush passed away in her sleep at the age of 51. According to her obituary, Susan Trush lived most of her life in Milltown before moving to Helmetta two years ago. She was the sole caregiver of her fifteen-year-old daughter Sadie. Sadie Trush has since been taken in by Nadya Lazarev, the mother of her best friend. Lazarev is currently attempting to obtain temporary custody and eventually legal guardianship of Sadie. This will allow the teen to remain in her school and with her friends. Since Lazarev is a...
MILLTOWN, NJ

