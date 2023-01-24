Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy
BOSTON, MA – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was convicted yesterday following a five-day jury trial of conspiracy to […] The post Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Man found guilty in 2013 Warwick murder
The fate of a man accused of killing a jogger in Warwick City park nearly a decade ago is expected on Friday.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man convicted of stabbing ex-girlfriend, molesting her daughter
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Friday a New Bedford man was convicted earlier this week of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and molesting her daughter. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Elias Centeio was sentence Tuesday to serve 15 to 20 years in state...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
Turnto10.com
Michael Soares found guilty of murder in killing of Jack Fay in Warwick City Park
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Kent County judge on Friday found 37-year-old Michael Soares guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of 66-year-old Jack Fay a decade ago. Investigators said Soares bludgeoned Fay using a knife and a hammer after randomly running into him in Warwick City Park in May 2013.
hyannisnews.com
FEDS: HYANNIS MALE (AND TWO OTHERS) CONVICTED OF VIOLENT KIDNAPPING & SHOOTING STEMMING FROM CAPE COD HEROIN CONSPIRACY
BOSTON – [DOJ MEDIA STATEMENT] – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was...
Man gets up to 12 years in prison for ‘fentanyl delivery service’
A lockbox and safe containing the powerful painkiller was found inside the bedroom of his girlfriend's two children, prosecutors said.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford man who brutally stabbed ex-girlfriend after molesting daughter sentenced to prison
“A 42-year-old New Bedford man was sentenced to serve 15 to 20 years in state prison after being convicted earlier this week of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and molesting her daughter, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Elias Centeio pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court on Tuesday...
ABC6.com
Homeless man sentenced for violently assaulting girlfriend
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Office said Thursday that a homeless man was sentenced to prison last week for violently assaulting his girlfriend. Adam Furtado, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery. On Aug. 20,...
Adam Furtado sentenced to prison for violent assault, strangling of girlfriend
A Fairhaven man who was living in a tent in the woods was sentenced to serve three to five years in prison in Fall River Superior Court last week for violently assaulting and strangling his girlfriend, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Adam Furtado, 31, pleaded guilty...
Pawtucket police officer found not guilty in off-duty shooting of teen
Emotions ran high in the courtroom Thursday afternoon as the jury foreperson announced the verdict.
newbedfordguide.com
Repeat 45-year old New Bedford drug trafficker convicted at trial, sentenced to prison
“A 45-year-old New Bedford man was convicted by a jury of his peers and sentenced to state prison last Friday in Fall River Superior Court of trafficking fentanyl and distributing crack-cocaine, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Carlos Lacen-Santiago was sentenced by Judge Renee Dupuis to serve...
3rd child dies in Duxbury incident; mom in custody
The 7-month-old boy rushed to the hospital after he and his two siblings were found unresponsive in their Duxbury home earlier this week died Friday morning, according to prosecutors.
Police investigating suspicious death of dog
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Providence police department and animal control officers are investigating the suspicious death of a dog. According to police, a man who lives on Lakeside Avenue. said his Husky, Niko, got loose on the morning of Jan. 24. Later that evening, Niko was found in the area of Forbes […]
iheart.com
Not Guilty The Verdict In Police Off Duty Shooting
Daniel Dolan the Pawtucket Police Officer who was charged with shooting a teen while off-duty and while in West Greenwich has been found not guilty. The jury deliberated over parts of two days, came back with the verdict right around 1:30pm. Dolan was charged with three counts of felony assault...
One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting
HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page. Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, distributing cocaine
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was sentenced last week for trafficking fentanyl and distributing cocaine, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said that on July 31, 2021, New Bedford police had a search warrant for a black Honda...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island College student walking on campus hit with pellets from passing car
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A student walking on the Rhode Island College campus Thursday was hit with several pellets from an Airsoft gun from a passing car, according to authorities. James Mendonca, chief of Rhode Island College Campus Police Department, said the student wasn’t hurt. Mendonca said the...
12 News law enforcement analyst offers take on Pawtucket officer verdict
12 News Law Enforcement Analyst Steven O'Donnell spoke to 12 News Friday about the Pawtucket police officer who was acquitted of all charges lobbied against him for shooting a teenager while off-duty.
