Providence, RI

Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy

BOSTON, MA – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was convicted yesterday following a five-day jury trial of conspiracy to […] The post Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
Homeless man sentenced for violently assaulting girlfriend

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Office said Thursday that a homeless man was sentenced to prison last week for violently assaulting his girlfriend. Adam Furtado, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery. On Aug. 20,...
Police investigating suspicious death of dog

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Providence police department and animal control officers are investigating the suspicious death of a dog. According to police, a man who lives on Lakeside Avenue. said his Husky, Niko, got loose on the morning of Jan. 24. Later that evening, Niko was found in the area of Forbes […]
Not Guilty The Verdict In Police Off Duty Shooting

Daniel Dolan the Pawtucket Police Officer who was charged with shooting a teen while off-duty and while in West Greenwich has been found not guilty. The jury deliberated over parts of two days, came back with the verdict right around 1:30pm. Dolan was charged with three counts of felony assault...
One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting

HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page.  Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.
