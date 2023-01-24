ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Man arrested with counterfeit bills

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man attempting to pass counterfeit money at a local gas station Monday morning.

The call came in just after 6 a.m. from the Hitt the Road Gas Station at Ammon Road and Lincoln Road after 33-year-old Corbin Jay Ooka attempted to pay for items with a $100 bill marked “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” that was obviously fake. When the clerk told Ooka the bill was fictitious, the man paid for the items by other means and left the store. The clerk then called dispatch and a responding Deputy was able to locate and stop Ooka as he drove away from the area.

Ooka told Deputies he was not aware the bill was fake and claimed to have gotten it from another female he would not identify. Ooka produced a second fake $100 bill identical to the one given to the clerk at the gas station and turned it over to the deputy. During a search of Ooka’s vehicle, deputies located approximately 23 grams of marijuana.

Ooka was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. During the booking process, a third counterfeit $100 bill and a counterfeit coin was found in Ooka’s possession. Ooka was booked on felony charges for attempting to pass fictitious bills and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

