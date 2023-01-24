Read full article on original website
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi landscape expert offers tips for getting yards into shape after harsh winter
When it comes to beautifying lawns and gardens, Jeff McManus knows his way around the grounds. As director of landscape services at the University of Mississippi, McManus has built a national reputation for excellence, resulting in the Ole Miss campus repeatedly being recognized as one of the most beautiful in the country.
wcbi.com
Giant cross raises over Saltillo along intersection of Highway 45, 145
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A giant cross was raised in Lee County after a grassroots fundraising effort. The 120-foot steel and aluminum cross was set in place this morning, on a half acre of donated land at the intersection of Highway 45 and 145. Hundreds of onlookers were on...
Oxford Eagle
New Coffee Spot Opens on Jackson Ave
Shadrachs Coffee soft opened on Wednesday and will celebrate their grand opening this Saturday. All medium drinks will be on sale for $1 for their Saturday grand opening. They offer hot and cold coffee and other non-coffee beverages. The franchise owner Brad Akin and his son Heath had an interest...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Medical Cannabis Dispensary Opens its Doors
Hybrid Relief, a new medical marijuana dispensary in Oxford, opened its doors for the first time at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Within minutes, several patients walked through the door, excited to be some of the first people to gain access to the product. And they were the first in the...
kicks96news.com
Medical Marijuana Sales Begin in MS
Three dispensaries have become the first in Mississippi to legally sell medical marijuana. They opened for business Wednesday in Brookhaven and Oxford. And the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association says more dispensaries will have products for sale soon. The Department of Revenue has licensed 163 dispensaries in 32 counties.
DeSoto Times Today
Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7
A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
hottytoddy.com
Ford Center to Get Renovated Green Room
Performers visiting the University of Mississippi soon can prepare to take the stage in well-appointed style, relaxing in a renovated green room at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. Where once artists waited in a spartan room surrounded by concrete-block walls, they will enjoy an elegantly finished...
wtva.com
New Albany Police warning residents after skimming device found on gas station card reader
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA)- The New Albany Police Department is asking residents to make sure their cards have not been compromised after a skimming device was found on a card reader at a local gas station. Card skimmers are devices that thieves attach over a real credit card slot. They...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch 150th celebration to include Light the Way Christian music festival
Olive Branch is planning several weekend events this year to help celebrate the city's 150th anniversary, including a massive Christian music show produced by Light the Way ministries in June. Mayor Ken Adams said the events will include a Mardi Gras parade in February, a wings festival and car show...
Daily Mississippian
Who’s coming to Oxford this spring
Oxford has long held a reputation for attracting entertaining acts that can draw a crowd, with last semester bringing in acts such as The Band CAMINO, Muscadine Bloodline and others with strong cult followings. The Oxford-Lafayette community can expect this semester to be no different. As we eagerly await the...
hottytoddy.com
Red Window Expands at Insight Park
Red Window Communications, an Oxford-based public relations and marketing agency, has expanded its presence at the University of Mississippi’s research park. In January, Red Window added a new 520-square-foot Creative Lab to its suite at the university’s Innovation Hub at Insight Park. The expansion comes as the agency marks the fifth anniversary of its founding and welcomes its first full-time videographer.
Downtown county clerk’s office closing vehicle, title departments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in downtown Memphis and need to go to the county clerk’s office to register a vehicle, you will be out of luck for the next two weeks. The Shelby County Clerk’s Office said its downtown location will close the motor vehicle and title departments for the week of Jan. […]
hottytoddy.com
Portion of Hwy 30 Named After the Late Nathan Hodges Jr.
A portion of Highway 30 will be renamed in honor of the late Nathan Hodges Jr. A dedication ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1606 Highway 30 E, which is the site for the old Hodges Funeral Home. The Mississippi Legislature approved the request for...
wtva.com
Coroner identifies man killed after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and landed upside down in a creek. The wreck happened north of the visitor center in Tupelo. One person was pulled from the vehicle. A park ranger and a deputy sheriff confirmed the...
desotocountynews.com
Fundraiser underway for Southaven police officer
There’s a fundraising effort going on to help a Southaven Police Department officer dealing with a recovery from a heart attack. The people at GoFundMe have informed us about the fundraiser page for Officer Ray Godwin started by Colin Berryhill, a fellow police officer. Berryhill said Godwin suffered a...
yalnews.com
Look Back In Yalobusha History
A 110 year-old volume of one of Water Valley’s early newspapers, The City Itemizer, from 1913 provides a look at the city more than a century ago. The editor, H. A. Lee, wrote about one problem facing teachers that isn’t much different today. Everyone is interested in the...
hottytoddy.com
OSD Announces its Parents of the Year
The Oxford School District announced their Parents of the Year for the 2022/2023 school year recently. Each school selects a Parent of the Year and one parent is chosen as the district’s Parent of the Year. Barrie Welty was chosen as Oxford Middle School’s Parent of the Year and...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Inmate collapsed and later died, Lee County sheriff said
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County sheriff held a news conference on Thursday about the death of an inmate. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson identified the inmate as Shawn Perrigin.
wcbi.com
Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
wtva.com
Investigation leads to felony drug arrest of Tupelo man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested 27-year-old Adrian Rashad McCoy for being in possession of alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) and marijuana. McCoy was charged with felony possession of the various alleged controlled substances. The arrest happened at the Motel...
