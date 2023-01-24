ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Coffee Spot Opens on Jackson Ave

Shadrachs Coffee soft opened on Wednesday and will celebrate their grand opening this Saturday. All medium drinks will be on sale for $1 for their Saturday grand opening. They offer hot and cold coffee and other non-coffee beverages. The franchise owner Brad Akin and his son Heath had an interest...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Medical Cannabis Dispensary Opens its Doors

Hybrid Relief, a new medical marijuana dispensary in Oxford, opened its doors for the first time at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Within minutes, several patients walked through the door, excited to be some of the first people to gain access to the product. And they were the first in the...
OXFORD, MS
kicks96news.com

Medical Marijuana Sales Begin in MS

Three dispensaries have become the first in Mississippi to legally sell medical marijuana. They opened for business Wednesday in Brookhaven and Oxford. And the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association says more dispensaries will have products for sale soon. The Department of Revenue has licensed 163 dispensaries in 32 counties.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
DeSoto Times Today

Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7

A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ford Center to Get Renovated Green Room

Performers visiting the University of Mississippi soon can prepare to take the stage in well-appointed style, relaxing in a renovated green room at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. Where once artists waited in a spartan room surrounded by concrete-block walls, they will enjoy an elegantly finished...
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Who’s coming to Oxford this spring

Oxford has long held a reputation for attracting entertaining acts that can draw a crowd, with last semester bringing in acts such as The Band CAMINO, Muscadine Bloodline and others with strong cult followings. The Oxford-Lafayette community can expect this semester to be no different. As we eagerly await the...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Red Window Expands at Insight Park

Red Window Communications, an Oxford-based public relations and marketing agency, has expanded its presence at the University of Mississippi’s research park. In January, Red Window added a new 520-square-foot Creative Lab to its suite at the university’s Innovation Hub at Insight Park. The expansion comes as the agency marks the fifth anniversary of its founding and welcomes its first full-time videographer.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Portion of Hwy 30 Named After the Late Nathan Hodges Jr.

A portion of Highway 30 will be renamed in honor of the late Nathan Hodges Jr. A dedication ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1606 Highway 30 E, which is the site for the old Hodges Funeral Home. The Mississippi Legislature approved the request for...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Fundraiser underway for Southaven police officer

There’s a fundraising effort going on to help a Southaven Police Department officer dealing with a recovery from a heart attack. The people at GoFundMe have informed us about the fundraiser page for Officer Ray Godwin started by Colin Berryhill, a fellow police officer. Berryhill said Godwin suffered a...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
yalnews.com

Look Back In Yalobusha History

A 110 year-old volume of one of Water Valley’s early newspapers, The City Itemizer, from 1913 provides a look at the city more than a century ago. The editor, H. A. Lee, wrote about one problem facing teachers that isn’t much different today. Everyone is interested in the...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

OSD Announces its Parents of the Year

The Oxford School District announced their Parents of the Year for the 2022/2023 school year recently. Each school selects a Parent of the Year and one parent is chosen as the district’s Parent of the Year. Barrie Welty was chosen as Oxford Middle School’s Parent of the Year and...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Investigation leads to felony drug arrest of Tupelo man

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested 27-year-old Adrian Rashad McCoy for being in possession of alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) and marijuana. McCoy was charged with felony possession of the various alleged controlled substances. The arrest happened at the Motel...
TUPELO, MS

