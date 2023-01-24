Topeka church burglary suspects in custody

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Two suspects are in custody following a report of a robbery at a Topeka church.

Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, reports that officers responded to a burglary in progress call at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 for a church located in the 2600 block of Southeast Minnesota Ave. Officers found the caller at the scene and began an investigation.

A suspect was found inside the church when officers entered the building, according to Nichols. Angel M. Wahquahboshkuk, 26, of Topeka was identified and arrested without incident. Another suspect was also found who was arrested and identified as Dalton R. Quimby, 28, of Topeka. Both suspects were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Aggravated burglary

Theft

Criminal damage to property

Interference with law enforcement officer

Sheriff Chris Wells with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office told 27 News that Quimby is also a person of interest in a recent break-in at the Santa Fe Trail high school in Osage County. Wells said that his office has interviewed Quimby and charges of burglary have been sent to the Osage County Attorney’s Office.

If you have more information to share on this investigation, you can email the Topeka Police Department at telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400.

