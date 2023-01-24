ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Minnesotans are Some of the Fastest Talkers in the Country

At my high school we had a mini TV station where we did a newscast that broadcasted to the high school TVs once per week. Jobs always rotated and when I was assigned co-anchor I remember, during our practice run, my teacher told me I was talking way too fast. I hadn't even noticed! And according to this recent study, it totally makes sense that I wouldn't notice because we Minnesotans are fast talkers.
MINNESOTA STATE
Heads Up, These Are The Most Dangerous Animals You’ll Find In Minnesota

The state of Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and also a variety of landscapes from the plains, farmland, and forests with that comes a huge variety of wildlife. Thankfully most of these animals are harmless and shy away from humans. But there are some animals that you need to stay away from at all costs, except one which many of us have in our homes. According to journeytheglobe.com these are some of the most dangerous animals in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota + Wisconsin Restaurant Make The List For Best Buffets In America

Are buffets making a comeback since the pandemic? Personally, I love them because you generally have a wide variety of food to choose from but it seems like they are few and far between nowadays. But two restaurants one in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin that are set up as buffet-style restaurants have managed to thrive and have even been chosen as some of the top buffets in the U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces

SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
ROCHESTER, MN
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million

Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can be Found Right Here in Minnesota

Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
MINNESOTA STATE
$100K Lottery Winner in Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Somebody in central Minnesota is a lot richer today. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winner playing the scratch-off game CASH. The ticket was bought at one of the HolidayStation stores in St. Cloud on Wednesday. It costs $50 per ticket to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Watch Adorable Video of Otter Life In Northern Minnesota

So much wildlife! I've never been curious before of what an Otter does...until now! This amazing video shows a family of Otters living their absolute best life. I always thought that Otters were typically just sort of hanging out on their own; swimming around in ponds and weren't very social creatures. This group of Otters could form a club! I'm amazed at their behaviors and how much they stick together.
MINNESOTA STATE
Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
EVELETH, MN
WATCH: Several Fights Breakout Between Minnesota Wild + Philadelphia Flyers

It was fight night in St. Paul as the Minnesota Wild took on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xcel Energy Center on January 26th's game. I grew up watching hockey fights as my dad absolutely loved them. He had so many VHS tapes of hockey fights that we would watch for hours. What a surprise fans got knowing that they now got hockey tickets and apparently boxing tickets too as multiple fights broke out.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Rochester, MN
