Read full article on original website
Related
How Many Minnesota’s Ten Smallest Towns Have You Visited?
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
Minnesotans are Some of the Fastest Talkers in the Country
At my high school we had a mini TV station where we did a newscast that broadcasted to the high school TVs once per week. Jobs always rotated and when I was assigned co-anchor I remember, during our practice run, my teacher told me I was talking way too fast. I hadn't even noticed! And according to this recent study, it totally makes sense that I wouldn't notice because we Minnesotans are fast talkers.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Heads Up, These Are The Most Dangerous Animals You’ll Find In Minnesota
The state of Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and also a variety of landscapes from the plains, farmland, and forests with that comes a huge variety of wildlife. Thankfully most of these animals are harmless and shy away from humans. But there are some animals that you need to stay away from at all costs, except one which many of us have in our homes. According to journeytheglobe.com these are some of the most dangerous animals in Minnesota.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Restaurant Make The List For Best Buffets In America
Are buffets making a comeback since the pandemic? Personally, I love them because you generally have a wide variety of food to choose from but it seems like they are few and far between nowadays. But two restaurants one in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin that are set up as buffet-style restaurants have managed to thrive and have even been chosen as some of the top buffets in the U.S.
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
Quick Country 96.5
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can be Found Right Here in Minnesota
Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
$100K Lottery Winner in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Somebody in central Minnesota is a lot richer today. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winner playing the scratch-off game CASH. The ticket was bought at one of the HolidayStation stores in St. Cloud on Wednesday. It costs $50 per ticket to...
WATCH: Minnesota Plow Truck Busted Taking Out Someone’s Garbage Cans
I do not envy plow truck drivers at all they have a very difficult job where they are sometimes out driving in horrible conditions. They are out driving during blizzards with massive wind gusts and very little visibility trying to clear up the snow so we average citizens can get around.
Quick Country 96.5
Watch Adorable Video of Otter Life In Northern Minnesota
So much wildlife! I've never been curious before of what an Otter does...until now! This amazing video shows a family of Otters living their absolute best life. I always thought that Otters were typically just sort of hanging out on their own; swimming around in ponds and weren't very social creatures. This group of Otters could form a club! I'm amazed at their behaviors and how much they stick together.
Illinois Burger Spot Might Have the Best Dessert of the Year
2022 is your year, right? Your year to kill it at work, have great communication skills in every relationship and eat the most delicious foods ever. We found a food for you. One of the best reminders I got at the end of 2021 was to think about everything you choose to eat.
17 Things Kids Do In The Winter That Drive Minnesota Parents Nuts
Winters are harder in Minnesota for everyone. Parents have even more stress as they try to help their children survive our cold winters. We get stuck inside for months and this can cause some issues. Cabin fever is definitely a thing, and we are smack dab in the middle of winter.
Kickoff to Summer at the Fair Announces 2023 Dates
Summer is coming! I know it's cold out right now but warmer weather is on the way. Our first glimmer of hope is the announcement of the dates for this year's Kickoff to Summer at the Fair event at the Minnesota State Fair Grounds. This will be the third year...
Quick Country 96.5
Minnesota’s Most Famous And Wonderful Winter Festival Starts Today
Today marks the first day of the 2023 Saint Paul Winter Carnival. For the 137th time, the 10-day event will push through single digits and sub-zero temperatures most of the way. While I was born and raised in Minnesota, I did not know how big of a deal this was!...
Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
Quick Country 96.5
WATCH: Several Fights Breakout Between Minnesota Wild + Philadelphia Flyers
It was fight night in St. Paul as the Minnesota Wild took on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xcel Energy Center on January 26th's game. I grew up watching hockey fights as my dad absolutely loved them. He had so many VHS tapes of hockey fights that we would watch for hours. What a surprise fans got knowing that they now got hockey tickets and apparently boxing tickets too as multiple fights broke out.
100% Clean Energy by 2040 Bill Approved by Minnesota House
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota House last night approved a bill requiring utilities doing business in the state to utilize 100% carbon-free energy sources for generating electricity by 2040. The vote was 70-60 to send the legislation to the State Senate. According to the Minnesota House of...
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0