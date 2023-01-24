Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Business News: Watertown’s Sinclair Square opening February 1st
WATERTOWN, S.D.–After a summer, fall, and winter of on ongoing construction and detours, Montgomery’s main entrance on Highway 212 in Watertown will open on February 1st, the same day the highly-anticipated Lewis Drug store opens for business at Sinclair Square. In a news release to KWAT News, President...
mykxlg.com
Rapid City Native Accepts CEO/President at Jenkins Living Center
Rapid City, SD native Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc in Watertown, SD. After what was stated as an “extensive executive search,” the Jenkins Living Center Board made its decision. Klapprodt has worked in skilled nursing facilities...
From prison to a payroll: Program trains inmates as machinists
Kimberlee Browne thought she’d die on the streets. The 40-year-old mother of six and former educator has been in and out of the South Dakota prison system twice since 2012. Each time she was released, something would happen to make her lose her confidence and faith; she’d fall back into bad habits and be arrested, […] The post From prison to a payroll: Program trains inmates as machinists appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
agupdate.com
This usually happens to someone else
My husband’s niece delivered devastating news to the family just after Thanksgiving. It’s the kind of news that you always think happens to “somebody else.” But not this time. Kellen and Kayla Bucknell are what you might call typical South Dakota parents of three typically energetic...
Thursday Scoreboard – January 26
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here: NHLWild 3, Flyers 2 – F/OT MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSt. Thomas 60, SDSU 54Western Illinois 75, USD 72 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 99, St. Thomas 57USD 74, Western Illinois 56 HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGBrandon Valley 42, Pierre 24Pierre 84, Yankton 0Milbank 51, Sisseton 30Sisseton […]
KELOLAND TV
Brookings man stabbed in early morning assault
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings Police responded to an early morning assault call Tuesday. Police say that around 3:00 a.m., crews were called to the 500 block of 5th Avenue South for a reported assault. A 34-year-old victim at the scene had been stabbed in the hand. The victim was treated on the scene and released.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings Sheriff’s Dept. investigating theft of vintage signs
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of two antique signs. Assistant County Sheriff Scott Sebring says two 48-inch vintage Phillips 66 signs were stolen from the outside of a building on the 3900 block of 8th Street South. Power tools were used to remove the fasteners securing the signs to the building.
