KMBC.com
Threats with 'racist language' targeted students at Bishop Miege High School
ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Threats were made to Black students at Bishop Miege High School on Monday, according to the school. The school said in a statement on Tuesday that a "disturbing social media screenshot with racist language" targeted black students. After the discovery of the threat, Miege officials...
$200M food processing center to bring nearly 600 new jobs to south Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa-based food company plans to put down roots in south Kansas City and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. West Liberty Foods announced it will open a new food processing center at the I-49 Logistics Center, which is near Missouri Route 150 and Botts Road in southern Jackson County. […]
KMBC.com
3 teens force way onto Independence school bus, assault driver and 2 students
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police say three teenagers forced their way onto an Independence School District bus and assaulted the driver and two students. Investigators say when the bus came to a stop near Osage and Mill, the teens forced their way onto the bus. The school bus driver was...
KCTV 5
School closings roll in Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
kcur.org
Hickman Mills is losing students, while North Kansas City can’t keep up with new enrollment. Why?
Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic drove down enrollment numbers in schools across the country, Kansas City districts are getting a better idea of just how many students are in their classrooms. Public school enrollment in Missouri declined by nearly 30,000 students when schools shut down to prevent COVID spread...
Olathe middle school student found unresponsive in swimming pool
An Olathe Middle School nurse gave a student CPR after the 11-year-old was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Prairie Trail Middle School.
921news.com
Cass County Conservation Agent
Cass County introduces Agent Landon Leonard to the staff. He will serve as the new conservation agent based in Cass County for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Leonard is already on the job as part of the conservation team that serves the Kansas City region. He will work in a territory that is both urban and rural in cooperation with other MDC agents and field staff.
Three teens charged in Blue Valley High School vandalism
Three teenagers are accused of vandalizing Blue Valley High School in Overland Park, Kansas, with offensive language and pictures in January.
lawrencekstimes.com
Unhoused residents of North Lawrence campsite say city staff members are ‘just eyeballing us,’ have stopped support
Lori Lindaman said she’s received little help from city employees at the campsite in North Lawrence since she started staying there about two weeks ago. Instead, she said she’s had to focus strictly on survival. Lori is using a wheelchair after a hip displacement, so her husband, William Lindaman, finds supplies during the day to keep them alive.
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Co. Completes Largest Distribution Facility at Liberty Commerce Center in Liberty, Mo.
One Million SF Facility is Fifth to Emerge at 337-Acre Industrial Park Since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
KMBC.com
KC-area social media influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers found success keeping it real as a 'Crazy Busy Mama"
KEARNEY, Mo. — She's a local mother of four with millions of followers on social media. Most know her as "Crazy Busy Mama." Lori Conway is her name — she's an influencer from Kearney, Missouri. "I'm just a crazy busy mama like every other mom out there in...
State agency investigates Kansas City-area animal shelter after complaints
The Kansas Department of Agriculture and Mission Police are currently investigating Unleashed Pet Rescue following multiple complaints.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St. Joseph Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison
Federal courthouse-Kansas City, Missouri. KANSAS CITY, MO – Thirty-one-year-old St. Joseph resident Earl Penn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found guilty at trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm. St. Joseph Police officers contacted Penn in June of 2020 for outstanding warrants for violations of his federal supervised released. Penn provided a false name and attempted to flee. He also struck an officer in the face multiple times and pulled pepper spray from the officer’s vest. After he was restrained, officer’s found a loaded handgun in Penn’s sweatshirt pouch. Penn was previously convicted for residential burglary, arson, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.
Kansas City animal shelter rescues dozens of dogs in Louisiana
Kansas City's Wayside Waifs spent the week in Louisiana rescuing 54 dogs and puppies from a rural city shelter.
kttn.com
Man from Blue Springs indicted for fentanyl conspiracy and illegal firearm
A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Alan J. Flamenco, of Blue Springs, also known as “Pablo,” 23, was charged in an eight-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. The indictment...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amity woman in Gentry County on Wednesday night, January 25th on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Hannah Summers was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail facility. She also had a Gentry County felony warrant for alleged contempt of court on resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Cathy Randall slowed to make a turn and a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Alexander Jones of Clinton, failed to slow and struck her vehicle.
Grain Valley couple’s murder, dismemberment trial delayed again
The trial for Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra, who are charged with killing a woman and burying her body, has been delayed for a third time.
Kansas City police called to Plaza Academy prior to shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to Plaza Academy High School in midtown about an hour before someone shot a staff member.
Chiefs running back helps boost business for longtime Kansas City-area restaurant
Since Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco started dining at Pegah's in Kansas City, business has boomed.
