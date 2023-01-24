Read full article on original website
Virginia House GOP votes down gun control measures
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia House Republicans voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon subcommittee meeting Thursday was from Charlottesville Democratic Delegate Sally Hudson, which would have made it unlawful to carry a firearm in any building owned or operated by a public college or university.
Valley Health creates partnership with West Virginia health system
Valley Health has announced a unique partnership with three non-profit West Virginia health systems to offer provider-led health insurance services through an entity known as Peak Health. Peak Health currently serves as benefit administrator for around 32-thousand West Virginia University Health System employees and anticipates serving up to eight thousand...
Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access
RICHMOND, Va – A Democratic-led Virginia Senate panel has defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state. Among them was a measure that was a priority for Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin. The Senate Committee on Education and Health voted the measures down without debate Thursday...
