Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city.

According to police, the incidents happened at Richard Siegel Soccer Park, SportsCom, Bark Park, Manson Pike Trailhead, and Barfield Park on Saturday, Jan. 21. A silver Audi SUV with no license plate was seen on video stopping in parking lots. A thief then got out, looked into vehicles and checked door handles.

There were 15 total break-ins on Saturday. A Tesla’s car camera captured the suspect smashing windows at SportsCom and taking items including purses, debit and credit cards, ID cards, checkbooks, car keys, and key fobs. Some of the cars’ doors were left unlocked.

Murfreesboro car break-ins suspect (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department) Murfreesboro suspect vehicle (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro police told News 2 the suspects didn’t target any type of car in particular.

“No car was off limits,” Larry Flowers, the Mufreesboro police spokesperson said.

Murfreesboro police believe the thieves could be part of a felony lane gang, a group of criminals who travel to different cities and break into cars parked at locations such as gyms, parks, walking trails and other recreational areas.

They then use the stolen debit and credit cards to make fraudulent purchases, according to Flowers. In this case, the suspects bought gift cards at Kroger and Sam’s Club.

Murfreesboro police issued a warning about smash and grab break-ins in early December. In that case, the suspect broke into cars parked in the same locations as Saturday’s crimes, including the SportsCom.

Flowers added people in surrounding cities should be on high alert.

“Nine times out of 10, when you see them happening in Murfreesboro, you’re also going to see them happening in Nashville, Mount Juliet, Franklin, in other areas,” Flowers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email 0933@murfreesborotn.gov .

Police would also like to remind the public to lock their vehicles, remove or hide their valuables, and take their keys or key fobs with them.

