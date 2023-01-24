ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro

By Ethan Illers, Tori Gessner
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city.

According to police, the incidents happened at Richard Siegel Soccer Park, SportsCom, Bark Park, Manson Pike Trailhead, and Barfield Park on Saturday, Jan. 21. A silver Audi SUV with no license plate was seen on video stopping in parking lots. A thief then got out, looked into vehicles and checked door handles.

There were 15 total break-ins on Saturday. A Tesla’s car camera captured the suspect smashing windows at SportsCom and taking items including purses, debit and credit cards, ID cards, checkbooks, car keys, and key fobs. Some of the cars’ doors were left unlocked.

‘They could have killed me’: Nashville woman warning others after carjacking leads to shootout with teens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxdMP_0kPYYKLu00
Murfreesboro car break-ins suspect (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)
Murfreesboro suspect vehicle (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro police told News 2 the suspects didn’t target any type of car in particular.

“No car was off limits,” Larry Flowers, the Mufreesboro police spokesperson said.

Murfreesboro police believe the thieves could be part of a felony lane gang, a group of criminals who travel to different cities and break into cars parked at locations such as gyms, parks, walking trails and other recreational areas.

They then use the stolen debit and credit cards to make fraudulent purchases, according to Flowers. In this case, the suspects bought gift cards at Kroger and Sam’s Club.

Murfreesboro police issued a warning about smash and grab break-ins in early December. In that case, the suspect broke into cars parked in the same locations as Saturday’s crimes, including the SportsCom.

Flowers added people in surrounding cities should be on high alert.

“Nine times out of 10, when you see them happening in Murfreesboro, you’re also going to see them happening in Nashville, Mount Juliet, Franklin, in other areas,” Flowers said.

Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email 0933@murfreesborotn.gov .

Police would also like to remind the public to lock their vehicles, remove or hide their valuables, and take their keys or key fobs with them.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police

From Gallatin Police Department 1-27-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00459 The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating the pictured individual, Amber Wahid, for vandalism over 1000 and theft under 1000 at 109 Shoulders St. Gallatin, TN. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department, or email Officer Kemp […] The post Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
radio7media.com

Spring Hill police investigate Port Royal shooting

ON JANUARY 26, AT 10:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 4600 BLOCK OF PORT ROYAL ROAD TO MULTIPLE CALLS CONCERNING SOMEONE SHOOTING A GUN. WITNESSES HEARD SEVERAL GUNSHOTS AND SAW A PERSON STANDING OUTSIDE OF WHAT APPEARED TO BE A DARK-COLORED SUV SHOOTING AT ANOTHER VEHICLE THAT WAS CLOSE TO IT. OFFICERS COULD NOT LOCATE ANY VICTIMS OR INVOLVED VEHICLES AT THAT TIME. A SHORT TIME LATER, THE SUBJECT IN THE CAR BEING SHOT AT RETURNED TO THE SCENE AND SPOKE WITH OFFICERS, WHO OBSERVED SEVERAL BULLET HOLES IN THE VEHICLE. OFFICERS COLLECTED OTHER EVIDENCE THAT WAS AT THE SCENE. THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, gun charges

A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges. North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, …. A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges. Two people...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Suspect ordered pizza 6 hours after shooting Nashville nurse, phone records show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One of the suspects accused of gunning down a Nashville nurse on I-440 ordered a pizza just hours after her murder, phone records from court show. Detective Chad Gish, a digital forensics specialist with the Metro Nashville Police Department, took the stand as an expert witness Friday in the murder trial for Caitlyn Kaufman's alleged killers.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Two-Vehicle Friday Night Crash in Smyrna

(SMYRNA, TN) A Friday night (1/27/2023) multi-vehicle crash resulted in injuries on the Old Nashville Highway at Hankins Drive. Smyrna Fire-Rescue's B – Shift emergency service personnel responded to a 2-vehicle personal injury accident on Old Nashville Highway at Hankins Drive. The accident involved a 4-door car and a 4-door SUV, both were white and compact size.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Knife found in student’s possession on school bus

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was found in possession of a knife on a school bus Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the area of Mill Street and Rileys Path to investigate a weapon present alarm that was triggered on a school bus, according to the Algood Police Department. Upon...
ALGOOD, TN
WKRN

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video …. Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. Viewer discretion is advised. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy