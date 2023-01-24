ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

QB Jake Retzlaff Speaks On Path To BYU, Expectations

PROVO, Utah – In a recent interview on Cougar Sports Saturday, BYU QB Jake Retzlaff went over his path to becoming a Cougar and what his expectations are for the upcoming season. Jake Retzlaff Is A Cougar. “It was a long recruitment process,” Retzlaff said. “It was, honestly, just...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Hires New Wide Receiver Coach

SALT LAKE CITY – What may have been one of the quietest coaching searches Utah football has ever had has come to an end as they announced the hiring of their new wide receiver coach. Alvis Whitted will be taking over for Chad Bumphis who left the program after...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Here are the inaugural winners from the first sanctioned competitive cheer championships

OREM — The first cheer championships sanctioned by the Utah High School Activities Association in state history are headed south. Crimson Cliffs clinched the 4A, 5A coed division competitive cheer title, and St. George-area rival Snow Canyon won the 3A, 4A all-girls division championship at the inaugural competitive cheer championships in UHSAA history Wednesday at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.
OREM, UT
utahnow.online

James Beard Foundation Names 11 Utah Restaurants & Chefs Semifinalists for Annual Awards

The Utah Office of Tourism is celebrating the 11 Utah establishments and chefs recognized as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture and is one of the preeminent advocates for high standards in dining, announced the semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards. The full list of semifinalist restaurants and chefs can be found here.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Park City chef named James Beard Award semifinalist

The James Beard Foundation, the nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture, has named 11 Utah restaurants and chefs as semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Park City's Briar Handly, chef at Handle, is one of seven chefs to make the cut in the state. He is a...
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah

OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food

J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
midutahradio.com

UT Ranks 11th Best State To Retire

(Salt Lake City, MN) — Salt Lake City might not be a bad place to retire. A new WalletHub report looked at affordability, health-related factors, and quality of life for retirees in all 50 states. Utah ranked eleventh overall. The top three states were Virgina, Florida, and Colorado. Meanwhile, Mississippi, New Jersey, and Kentucky came in last.
UTAH STATE
usueasterneagle.com

Gas Prices in Utah

The prices tend to be higher in the summer months due to increased demand for gasoline as more people are able to take road trips and travel. As of January 12, 2023, according to the American Automobile Association, the average gas price in the state of Utah is $3.233 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. This is slightly lower than the national average of roughly $3.272 per gallon.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy