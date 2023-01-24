ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Stray of the Day: Meet Spencer

By Mallory Smith
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Spencer, a 10-year-old, male, black-and-white Beagle mix.

He was found on the 2500 block of Shields Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aF5jI_0kPYY0md00

He may be an older pup, but he’s still got a lot of energy and the shelter says he gets along well with people and other animals.

He’s also got a lot of love to give.

Hopefully you can make Spencer’s last years some of his best yet. All this old man needs are cuddles, company and kisses.

Spencer is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Light

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is light, a 2-to-3-year old, male, orange-and-white tabby cat. He was found abandoned on the 3500 block of 4th avenue. The shelter says he’s a mellow, laidback kind of guy who just wants a warm snuggle buddy on these cold winter days. Light […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

South Sioux City sweeps Lawton-Bronson Quadrangular

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from the Lawton-Bronson Quadrangular: South Sioux City 60, Lawton-Bronson 19 South Sioux City 72, Ridge View 6 South Sioux City 45, Westwood 33 Lawton-Bronson 51, Ridge View 30 Westwood 54, Lawton-Bronson 27 Westwood 54, Ridge View 30 Lawton-Bronson 51, Ridge View 30
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Remmington

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Remmington, a 1-to-2 year-old, male, gray, Russian Blue-mix cat. He was found on the 1700 block of west 6th street. The shelter says he’s friendly, outgoing, and vocal. He’s also ready to keep somebody company! Remmington is available for adoption now. If […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Area Residents Selected as Master Pork Producers

Iowa's Master Pork Producers for 2022 were revealed on Wednesday of this week at the Iowa Pork Congress banquet in Des Moines. The 81st class of Master Pork Producers include Mark Schleisman of Lake City, and Steve Doeden of Cleghorn. A Master Pork Producer award is given to an individual...
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Change In Storm Track Prompts Winter Weather Warning For KIWA Area

Northwest Iowa — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory for Sioux and O’Brien Counties to a Winter Storm Warning, from 9:00 this evening until 6:00 Saturday evening. The Winter Weather Advisory previously issued for Lyon and Osceola Counties to go into effect at 9:00 this evening remains in effect for those counties.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sports Zone (01-27-23)

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Anthony Mitchell and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action throughout Siouxland.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

53 Siouxland Girls Advance to inaugural IGHSAU State Wrestling tournament

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and the state-bound wrestlers from the Region 1 and Region 2 IGHSAU Wrestling tournaments at the Tyson Events Center. Region 1105– 2nd, Emerson Kelderman, CL-GLR110– 2nd, Josie Lennon, SB-L; 4th, Melonie Barillas, SC West120– 2nd Cora Schut, Sioux Center; 3rd Kendra Berglund, SB-L135– 2nd Angie Rivera, Denison-Schleswig140– […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darwin Robinson

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for drug and gun crimes. But first - another addition to the "Siouxland's Most Wanted" capture count. Francisco Lopez-Escoto was arrested late in December of 2022 by police in Lake Park, Iowa. He was...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy