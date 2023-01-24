Stray of the Day: Meet Spencer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Spencer, a 10-year-old, male, black-and-white Beagle mix.

He was found on the 2500 block of Shields Avenue.

He may be an older pup, but he’s still got a lot of energy and the shelter says he gets along well with people and other animals.

He’s also got a lot of love to give.

Hopefully you can make Spencer’s last years some of his best yet. All this old man needs are cuddles, company and kisses.

Spencer is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

