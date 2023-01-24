Read full article on original website
YPD announces change in hours of operation for school zone cameras
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police have revised their schedule for hours of operation for traffic cameras in school zones. The cameras will be in operation from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on days school is in session. Previously, they were to be in operation until 9 p.m. The...
Slick roads could impact morning commute
(WKBN)- WKBN’s Kristen McFarland is out using the Live Drive Action Cam Thursday morning to give you the latest weather updates. Your morning commute could be slick Thursday. She was on Moore Street in Hubbard. She is now traveling through Mercer. We will continue to provide you with the...
Rocks thrown from overpass damage several vehicles on I-680 in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least five cars were struck by rocks on Interstate 680 in Youngstown Wednesday afternoon. Police say they think the rocks were thrown from an overpass. According to a police report, a caller reported chasing two boys who were hiding on the side of the...
How accurate is Groundhog Day’s prediction of spring in Youngstown?
The first week of February is upon us and that means that one of the most unique holidays will soon be celebrated. Yes, I am talking about the day when the next six weeks of weather is decided. The official name of the groundhog is Punxsutawney Phil and every year...
Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures
(WKBN)- Employees at multiple Dollar General locations in the Valley on Friday confirmed that Ohio locations were temporarily closed but have reopened. Employees have said that locations in Salem, Boardman, and Youngstown had temporarily shut down as employees were doing price changes. Customers are now allowed in. We have reached...
Police on scene of shooting in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are on scene of a shooting in Youngstown Sunday morning. It’s happening on the 1600 block of Everett Avenue in Brownlee Woods. One person is in the hospital and police are unsure of how serious the victim’s condition is. Youngstown police are...
Several exciting new events coming to Mercer County
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon has a lot of exciting plans for the year. There are some great events returning and some new ones to look forward to. Some favorites returning are events like Small Business Saturday and the Father’s Day car show. Also the fireworks Fourth of July weekend, which is one of its kind in the Shenango Valley.
Village council votes to adjust rates for community facilities
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — It might cost a little more the next time you visit the public pool in Lisbon. Village council agreed this week to raise prices for the Sadie Van Fossen Pool by the following rates:. 17 and under 17: $4. Adults over 17: $5. Handicapped individuals:...
Fire safety tips for those with Alzheimer’s disease
(WKBN) — The Alzheimer’s Association is reminding people of fire safety if they care for someone with the disease. Often, people with Alzheimer’s forget they left a stove on or candles lit. Youngstown Fire Battalion Chief Chad Manchester says there are a few things people can do...
Auto dealer under new ownership keeps tradition of giving alive
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local car dealership helped finish Sweeney Chevrolet’s Operation Santa campaign on Thursday. No. 1 Cochran Chevrolet Buick GMC Youngstown presented a check for $25,000 to United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. The funds will help support the Care Closet at Boardman Center Intermediate School, a program providing hygiene products and food for kids in need.
Heavy police presence after chase on Youngstown’s South Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a heavy police presence in Youngstown early Saturday morning after a car chase. The chase began just after 2 a.m. on the South Side near Lucius Avenue and Rush Boulevard. It ended on Mahoning Avenue near Glenwood Avenue when officers caught up with the car.
East Palestine weeks away from launching new ‘MyID’ medical service
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A small device is ready to be used in a small town to make a big impact. East Palestine is excited to make an important medical device available to all 4,700 residents. On Sunday, there will be a special meeting to share more or start signing up.
Phantom Fireworks owners donate $5M to YSU project
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday is Jim Tressel’s last day as Youngstown State University’s president. As a going-away gift Friday night, Tressel announced a huge donation for the naming rights of the new student center. Before Friday night’s game at Beeghly Center, Tressel announced that the Zoldan...
Rescued fish get new home thanks to local nonprofit groups
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fish that were rescued from a home in Trumbull County last month now have a new place to call theirs. The Animal Welfare League in Trumbull County rescued seven African Cichlids on Dec. 29. The previous owners didn’t want to reclaim the fish, so Rob...
Rich Center for Autism rocks out for annual fundraiser
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rich Center for Autism rocked out for its annual fundraising event Saturday night at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman. First News’ very own Lindsey Watson emceed the event and local rock band “The Vindys” headlined. “I’m very happy and very proud...
Boardman police called to investigate suspicious notes left at businesses
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating suspicious notes and paperwork that were deemed threatening and were left at Boardman businesses. Monday morning, officers were sent to Premier Bank on Hillman Way, where an employee reported finding several pieces of suspicious paperwork. The employee said 14 pages were found...
Juveniles accused of throwing rocks on I-680 in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two juveniles have been arrested after Youngstown Police say they were throwing rocks at cars from an I-680 overpass for the past two days. Police said that this was at the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers discovered a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old trying to hide in Mill Creek Park. They were called around 10 p.m. Thursday night.
Boardman-based contractor attends court for third day in a row on theft charges
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A home remodeling contractor accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers is due in court again on Monday. John Bartos, 40, of Boardman, appeared in Mahoning County Court in Canfield Friday morning. It was the third time in as many days he has faced a judge.
15-year-old suspect arrested for threatening local school
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Cortland police have made an arrest stemming from the investigation into a threat Lakeview Local Schools received. Two threats had been left on the district’s voicemail. Police Chief David Morris said a 15-year-old boy from Portage County is facing felony inducing panic and misdemeanor...
Man accused of killing service worker on turnpike faces pretrial
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of hitting and killing a service repair worker on the Ohio Turnpike last summer appeared in court Friday morning. Nick Gable appeared in Canfield court Friday morning for a pretrial on vehicular manslaughter charges stemming from the accident on Aug. 15, 2022.
