Wausaukee, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Verbal argument leads to stabbing in Green Bay, suspect arrested

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old homeless man who is the suspect in the stabbing of another homeless man on the city’s southwest side was arrested. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident caused non-life-threatening injuries to the victim and stemmed from a verbal argument. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Plea deal reached in 36-year-old Green Bay homicide cold case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 67-year-old Wisconsin man who is facing homicide charges in a 36-year-old cold case reached a plea deal on Friday. Lou Griffin was arrested in 2020 with charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide relating to the death of 22-year-old Lisa Holstead. According to the Brown...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Door County farmer represents Wisconsin at National Farm Bureau event

Rachel Harmann from Door County advanced to the Sweet 16 Round of American Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet. The Discussion Meet contest is a panel discussion in which Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 are judged on their ability to express their ideas and opinions and reach a solution on current issues affecting agriculture.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oak Grove Dentistry: Children’s Dental Health

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Oral Health no matter what your age. February is Children’s Dental Health month and there are probably some myths about their teeth that you may have heard. Dr. Eric Childs from Oak Grove Dentistry stopped by Local 5 Live to...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Your Health with Bellin: Keeping kids safe from injury

(WFRV) – Today in Your Health with Bellin, the benefits of youth sports and keeping kids safe from injury. Dr. Ryan Berns is with Family and Sports Medicine at Bellin and he visited Local 5 Live with some things to think about when it comes to having your kids in sports.
wearegreenbay.com

Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay’s extended shipping season concludes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The last ship of the shipping season from the Port of Green Bay set sail on Wednesday. Dean Haen, director for the Port of Green Bay, says warmer temperatures extended the season. “The ships have been able to freely travel in and out of...
GREEN BAY, WI

