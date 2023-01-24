Read full article on original website
Hersheypark removing classic family ride for 2023 season
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season. The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.
Chambersburg covered in ice for the 21st annual IceFest
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Today, families from across Franklin County came together to watch sculptors make artwork from blocks of ice. It’s part of the 21st annual Chambersburg IceFest, which featured hundreds of ice sculptures, good music, and great food. “[The kids] like the sledding, going down the ice...
Retro 1950’s style drive-in restaurant in Perry County reopening for 2023 season
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An old fashioned 1950’s style drive-in restaurant, Red Rabbit, will be reopening for the 2023 season in the coming weeks. Red Rabbit is a family-owned business that was founded by Sam & Maggie Snyder back in 1964, and is located at 60 Benvenue Road in Duncannon. According to their website, the retro Red Rabbit provides a unique, throw-back experience for their customers – offering “car hop services” which allow you to either eat in your car in the parking lot, eat outside at one of their picnic tables, or take the food home with you.
Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
Cumberland County stabbing suspect wanted by Pennsylvania State Police
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who is wanted after allegedly stabbing two people on Friday. According to State Trooper Megan Frazer, State Police are looking for 42-year-old Robert Lee Suders. Police say Suders is accused of allegedly stabbing two people with a knife causing injuries that required emergency treatment.
Parx Casino Shippensburg now open in Cumberland County
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The Parx Casino Shippensburg is now open in Cumberland County. While the grand opening is not until Feb. 3, the casino had a soft launch on Thursday. It has 500 slot machines, nearly 50 electronic table games and a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar. This is...
Grand Illusion Hard Cider puts the magic back into your dining experience
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — From escape rooms, food, games, drinking, events, and more – Grand Illusion Hard Cider has what you are looking for. Founded back on Feb. 23, 2018, by Chad Kimmel and his wife Andrea Kimmel, Grand Illusion Hard Cider brings magical fun back to your dining experience.
New indoor recreational facility coming soon to York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There are plans for a new indoor recreational facility in York County. The facility would be located at the former Central York High School Sports Stadium in North York Borough. The plans include a turf field, a hardwood court the size of eight basketball...
Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
2 alarm fire damages casket company in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire damaged a casket company in York County on Saturday, Jan 28. According to fire officials, crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at an industrial building located in the 2800 block of Black Bridge Road in Manchester Township, York County.
Harrisburg-based preservation organization announces ‘Preservation Priorities 2023’ list
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A non-profit organization called Historic Harrisburg Association (HHA) officially announced on Jan 23, 2023, a draft of this year’s list of historical sites and buildings that made their ‘Preservation Priorities 2023’ drafted list. HHA is a non-profit, charitable and educational organization whose...
Pedestrian accident closed US 322 east in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT and the Swatara Township Police Department, an accident involving a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on 322 east closed all lanes on the evening of Jan. 27, in Dauphin County. The accident happened between the exits for Penhar Drive,...
3-alarm fire burning at central Pa. firewood company
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire Friday at a Franklin County firewood supplier, authorities said. The fire at Gish Logging was first reported around 8:30 a.m., on the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Fort Loudon, according to Franklin Fire Co. A pile of firewood is burning inside the...
Pennsylvania Auto Show marks return since 2020
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Auto Show has returned to the Farm Show Complex for the first in-person event since the pandemic. Attendees are able to see the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, Motorcycles, and recreational vehicles. They can also compare and purchase pre-owned vehicles on the show floor.
Silver Spring Personal Care opens in Cumberland County
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new personal care home is now open in Cumberland County. Silver Spring Senior Living, located on State Road in Silver Spring Township, is now opened. The senior living facility has a trendy farmhouse design and a total of 64 beds. The owner...
Why hasn't south central Pennsylvania gotten much snow this winter? | Weather Rewind
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It’s time for another Weather Rewind, where we look back at this week’s past weather—with a twist. This week, we’re looking back at the latest winter storm. It looked a lot like past systems this season and resulted in lighter snow accumulations.
Rutter’s announces major expansion plans in Pennsylvania, eastern region
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Rutter’s announced major expansion and renovation plans for the upcoming years. Rutter’s announced ‘aggressive’ expansion plans for the next five years which consists of expanding further into Pennsylvania – east near Philadelphia, west of Pittsburg, and north of Altoona.
Harrisburg car dealership owners charged for alleged deceptive business practices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Owners of a Harrisburg car dealership were charged after they obtained nearly $75,000 from allegedly selling unroadworthy vehicles or accepting down payments on vehicles that were never sold to customers. On Sep. 19, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of State Investigators notified the State Police Vehicle...
Camp Hill K9 gets yearbook photo taken
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Camp Hill School District held photos for their yearbooks, and there was one furry friend who was included!. K9 Detective Gibbs was invited to participate in the school yearbook photos. Detective Gibbs was the first ever K9 facility dog in the Camp Hill School District. Honor 25: The Jonathan Fagan Memoral Scholarship paid for the cost and care of Gibbs.
