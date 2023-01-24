Lane James Anderson, 77, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He died at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Lane was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Geneva, Ill., to Ken and Doris (Jones) Anderson. He lived in Muskegan, Mich. until he moved to Warsaw in 1961. Except for the short time he spent in Monterey, Calif., which would become his favorite place on Earth, he lived in Warsaw for the rest of his life. He served with distinction in the U.S. Army from 1966-69; his time in the Army included an eight month tour in Vietnam, during which he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service. Upon leaving military service, he joined his father’s ministry, Ken Anderson Films. This would evolve into InterComm, which led to him and his wife traveling all over the world, providing tools for ministry in local languages in many counties. He retired in 2017 and continued to travel the world, this time for fun with his loving wife, son and daughter-in-law.

WARSAW, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO