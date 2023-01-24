Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Centenarian Delivers Mobile Meals
WARSAW — Long-time Warsaw Rotary Club member Robert “Bob” Gast recently delivered Mobile Meals along with fellow Rotarian John R. Hall. Gast turned 100 in 2022 and continues to attend weekly meetings of the club and participates in projects. In the early 1970s, he and his late wife, Marge, were instrumental in the development of Mobile Meals in Warsaw and the surrounding area through Kosciusko Senior Services.
inkfreenews.com
Various People Receive Awards At 111th Chamber Dinner
WINONA LAKE — On Thursday evening, Jan. 26, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held its 111th Annual Chamber Awards Dinner in Grace College’s Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake. Kosciusko County business professionals, along with local and state elected officials were in attendance, and several local businesses...
inkfreenews.com
Grace College, Mission Point Community Church Invite Community To 12th Annual ‘Supermarket Sweep’
WINONA LAKE — Grace College and Mission Point Community Church invite all community members to participate in the 12th annual Supermarket Sweep on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Kroger, 2211 E. Center St., Warsaw. Between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., Mission Point volunteers will provide grocery lists of non-perishable food...
inkfreenews.com
Decker, Ridley Named Man, Woman Of The Year
WINONA LAKE — Allyn Decker and Barbara Ridley are the 2022 Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year and Woman of the Year respectively. The two received the distinctions at the chamber’s annual awards dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Grace College’s Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake. About 530 attendees were present to see the two collect the awards sponsored by 1st Source Bank and the Warsaw Times-Union and gave Decker and Ridley standing ovations.
inkfreenews.com
Goshen College Designated A Hispanic-Serving Institution
GOSHEN — Goshen College has been designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education. The college says the federal recognition will help attract and support Hispanic/Latinx students, as well as support campus-wide improvements. The college will also be eligible to apply for additional grants, receive priority points...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Third Graders Heading To Shrine Circus Tomorrow
WARSAW — Third graders from Warsaw Community Schools will be visiting the Shrine Circus in Fort Wayne on Friday, Jan. 27. Warsaw students will gather from 8:30-8:40 a.m. at R.P. Home & Harvest and will be shuttled to the event on 21 school buses. Weather permitting, WCS third grade...
inkfreenews.com
Commerce Secretary Chambers At Chamber Dinner: State Economy Doing Well
WINONA LAKE — Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers says the state’s economy is doing well. Chambers was the main speaker for the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26. Lake City Bank President and CEO David Findlay interviewed Chambers in Grace College’s Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake before an audience of about 530.
inkfreenews.com
Indiana American Water Accepting Applications For 2023 Environmental Grant Program
GREENWOOD — Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water which services the Kosciusko County area, is now accepting applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program. “Indiana American Water is committed to providing our customers with clean, safe, reliable water service and protecting our environment and our water sources,”...
inkfreenews.com
Bolt Named District 1 Conservation Officer Of The Year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officer Trevor Bolt has been selected as the 2022 District 1 Officer of the Year. District 1 includes St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko, Fulton, Miami and Wabash counties. Bolt is assigned to Marshall County where he has served since 2017. In addition to his normal...
inkfreenews.com
Manchester University Launches Online Transition To Teaching
NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University is doing its part to tackle the teacher shortage in Indiana by offering a fully online transition to teaching program that is designed for adults looking for a career change. The transition to teaching program is intended for people who already have a college...
inkfreenews.com
Double Lung Transplant Recipient Speaks To Local High Schoolers About Vaping
WARSAW — Over the last two days, local high schoolers had the opportunity to hear a presentation from Daniel Ament, a 20-year-old Michigan college student who was the first person to receive a double lung transplant due to a vaping-related illness. Ament spoke at Tippecanoe Valley High School on...
inkfreenews.com
KREMC Lineman Reads Picture Book To Presby Preschoolers
WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC Lineman Mike Whitaker recently drove up to Presby Preschool in his bucket truck and read a picture book called, “Mike the Lineman and the Big Storm” to a group of preschoolers. Also present was Kyrsten Newlon, marketing and communications specialist at KREMC, who...
inkfreenews.com
The Lilly Center To Host Critter Encounter, Restoring Pollinator Pathways Event
WINONA LAKE — The Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams will host five new events this spring, including a family-friendly critter encounter, a women’s agriculture event and a modern gardening workshop. Each event is free to attend, but spots are limited. A full list of events and event...
inkfreenews.com
KEDCO Talent & Entrepreneurship Stories: A Chat With Warsaw-Based Medtech Startup Company
Stories of entrepreneurship and innovation are alive and well here in Warsaw, Indiana, the Orthopedic Capital of the World®. And yet, like so much in Kosciusko County there are still many more “well-kept secrets” to be shared. Local medical technology startup, GemViz,is adding value to the ever-evolving...
inkfreenews.com
Retiring Dispatchers Justice, Carpenter Honored
WARSAW — For Cindy “CJ” Justice and Deb Carpenter, helping other people has motivated them in dispatch work. The Warsaw women are retiring Friday, Jan. 27, after a combined 54 years working for Kosciusko County dispatch. A retirement party was held for them on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Kosciusko County Justice Building.
inkfreenews.com
Lane James Anderson
Lane James Anderson, 77, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He died at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Lane was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Geneva, Ill., to Ken and Doris (Jones) Anderson. He lived in Muskegan, Mich. until he moved to Warsaw in 1961. Except for the short time he spent in Monterey, Calif., which would become his favorite place on Earth, he lived in Warsaw for the rest of his life. He served with distinction in the U.S. Army from 1966-69; his time in the Army included an eight month tour in Vietnam, during which he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service. Upon leaving military service, he joined his father’s ministry, Ken Anderson Films. This would evolve into InterComm, which led to him and his wife traveling all over the world, providing tools for ministry in local languages in many counties. He retired in 2017 and continued to travel the world, this time for fun with his loving wife, son and daughter-in-law.
inkfreenews.com
The Lilly Center To Host Critter Encounter: Winter Edition Saturday
WINONA LAKE — What happens to Indiana’s wildlife when it’s cold and snowy outside? Tracks in the snow are probably your best clue that critters are alive and well. Join the Lilly Center from 9:30-11 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 806 Connection Circle, Winona Lake, for Critter Encounter: Winter Edition.
inkfreenews.com
Brandon L. Hepler — UPDATED
Brandon L. Hepler, 52, Bourbon, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in his home in Bourbon. Brandon was born to Devon and Lucinda (Gard) Hepler on March 12, 1970, in Elkhart. He was a lifelong resident of the area except for the 18 years he resided in Ann Arbor, Mich., with his wife and children. He graduated from Triton High School in 1988 and went on to attain a Bachelor of Science in business management from Manchester University in 1992. He attended Nappanee Missionary Church. He was a manager of Love’s Truck Stop, in both Plymouth and Elkhart. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, motorcycles (especially Harley Davidsons), music and sports; he was an avid Notre Dame and Michigan fan. However, he loved being a grandpa and spending time with his family most of all.
inkfreenews.com
North Webster Lions Holding Dan’s Fish And Tenderloin Fry
NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster Lions Club will hold its annual Dan’s Fish and Tenderloin Fry Fundraiser Dinner from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the North Webster American Legion Post 253 on SR 13 in North Webster. This year, they are returning to dine-in at the...
inkfreenews.com
Lifelong Artist Madacyne Leatherman Becomes Local Business Owner
SYRACUSE — Madacyne Leatherman has always had a strong connection to her creative side; she has been an artist for her entire life, particularly enjoying graphite artwork and fine-line drawing. After growing up with an appreciation for and talent in fine art, she chose to take courses through Anderson...
