Kosciusko County, IN

Centenarian Delivers Mobile Meals

WARSAW — Long-time Warsaw Rotary Club member Robert “Bob” Gast recently delivered Mobile Meals along with fellow Rotarian John R. Hall. Gast turned 100 in 2022 and continues to attend weekly meetings of the club and participates in projects. In the early 1970s, he and his late wife, Marge, were instrumental in the development of Mobile Meals in Warsaw and the surrounding area through Kosciusko Senior Services.
WARSAW, IN
Various People Receive Awards At 111th Chamber Dinner

WINONA LAKE — On Thursday evening, Jan. 26, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held its 111th Annual Chamber Awards Dinner in Grace College’s Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake. Kosciusko County business professionals, along with local and state elected officials were in attendance, and several local businesses...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Decker, Ridley Named Man, Woman Of The Year

WINONA LAKE — Allyn Decker and Barbara Ridley are the 2022 Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year and Woman of the Year respectively. The two received the distinctions at the chamber’s annual awards dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Grace College’s Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake. About 530 attendees were present to see the two collect the awards sponsored by 1st Source Bank and the Warsaw Times-Union and gave Decker and Ridley standing ovations.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Goshen College Designated A Hispanic-Serving Institution

GOSHEN — Goshen College has been designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education. The college says the federal recognition will help attract and support Hispanic/Latinx students, as well as support campus-wide improvements. The college will also be eligible to apply for additional grants, receive priority points...
GOSHEN, IN
Warsaw Third Graders Heading To Shrine Circus Tomorrow

WARSAW — Third graders from Warsaw Community Schools will be visiting the Shrine Circus in Fort Wayne on Friday, Jan. 27. Warsaw students will gather from 8:30-8:40 a.m. at R.P. Home & Harvest and will be shuttled to the event on 21 school buses. Weather permitting, WCS third grade...
WARSAW, IN
Commerce Secretary Chambers At Chamber Dinner: State Economy Doing Well

WINONA LAKE — Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers says the state’s economy is doing well. Chambers was the main speaker for the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26. Lake City Bank President and CEO David Findlay interviewed Chambers in Grace College’s Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake before an audience of about 530.
INDIANA STATE
Bolt Named District 1 Conservation Officer Of The Year

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officer Trevor Bolt has been selected as the 2022 District 1 Officer of the Year. District 1 includes St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko, Fulton, Miami and Wabash counties. Bolt is assigned to Marshall County where he has served since 2017. In addition to his normal...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Manchester University Launches Online Transition To Teaching

NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University is doing its part to tackle the teacher shortage in Indiana by offering a fully online transition to teaching program that is designed for adults looking for a career change. The transition to teaching program is intended for people who already have a college...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Double Lung Transplant Recipient Speaks To Local High Schoolers About Vaping

WARSAW — Over the last two days, local high schoolers had the opportunity to hear a presentation from Daniel Ament, a 20-year-old Michigan college student who was the first person to receive a double lung transplant due to a vaping-related illness. Ament spoke at Tippecanoe Valley High School on...
WARSAW, IN
KREMC Lineman Reads Picture Book To Presby Preschoolers

WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC Lineman Mike Whitaker recently drove up to Presby Preschool in his bucket truck and read a picture book called, “Mike the Lineman and the Big Storm” to a group of preschoolers. Also present was Kyrsten Newlon, marketing and communications specialist at KREMC, who...
WARSAW, IN
Retiring Dispatchers Justice, Carpenter Honored

WARSAW — For Cindy “CJ” Justice and Deb Carpenter, helping other people has motivated them in dispatch work. The Warsaw women are retiring Friday, Jan. 27, after a combined 54 years working for Kosciusko County dispatch. A retirement party was held for them on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Kosciusko County Justice Building.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Lane James Anderson

Lane James Anderson, 77, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He died at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Lane was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Geneva, Ill., to Ken and Doris (Jones) Anderson. He lived in Muskegan, Mich. until he moved to Warsaw in 1961. Except for the short time he spent in Monterey, Calif., which would become his favorite place on Earth, he lived in Warsaw for the rest of his life. He served with distinction in the U.S. Army from 1966-69; his time in the Army included an eight month tour in Vietnam, during which he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service. Upon leaving military service, he joined his father’s ministry, Ken Anderson Films. This would evolve into InterComm, which led to him and his wife traveling all over the world, providing tools for ministry in local languages in many counties. He retired in 2017 and continued to travel the world, this time for fun with his loving wife, son and daughter-in-law.
WARSAW, IN
The Lilly Center To Host Critter Encounter: Winter Edition Saturday

WINONA LAKE — What happens to Indiana’s wildlife when it’s cold and snowy outside? Tracks in the snow are probably your best clue that critters are alive and well. Join the Lilly Center from 9:30-11 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 806 Connection Circle, Winona Lake, for Critter Encounter: Winter Edition.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Brandon L. Hepler — UPDATED

Brandon L. Hepler, 52, Bourbon, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in his home in Bourbon. Brandon was born to Devon and Lucinda (Gard) Hepler on March 12, 1970, in Elkhart. He was a lifelong resident of the area except for the 18 years he resided in Ann Arbor, Mich., with his wife and children. He graduated from Triton High School in 1988 and went on to attain a Bachelor of Science in business management from Manchester University in 1992. He attended Nappanee Missionary Church. He was a manager of Love’s Truck Stop, in both Plymouth and Elkhart. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, motorcycles (especially Harley Davidsons), music and sports; he was an avid Notre Dame and Michigan fan. However, he loved being a grandpa and spending time with his family most of all.
BOURBON, IN
North Webster Lions Holding Dan’s Fish And Tenderloin Fry

NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster Lions Club will hold its annual Dan’s Fish and Tenderloin Fry Fundraiser Dinner from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the North Webster American Legion Post 253 on SR 13 in North Webster. This year, they are returning to dine-in at the...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Lifelong Artist Madacyne Leatherman Becomes Local Business Owner

SYRACUSE — Madacyne Leatherman has always had a strong connection to her creative side; she has been an artist for her entire life, particularly enjoying graphite artwork and fine-line drawing. After growing up with an appreciation for and talent in fine art, she chose to take courses through Anderson...
SYRACUSE, IN

