thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Police Report, December 2022
In December, Officers responded to 352 calls for police service, up from 296 last year for a 19% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Dec) are 4,901, up from 2,575 for the same period the previous year for a 90% increase. Officers conducted 161 traffic stops, up from 117 last year....
1 found shot on Cedar Street in Lansing
Lansing police officers are responding to a shooting near the corner of Cedar Street and Northrup Street.
Weapon found at home of Lansing suspect who threatened school
A person was arrested on Friday after allegedly posting a threat to the Sheridan Road STEM Magnet School on social media
WLNS
Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
WILX-TV
Authorities identify suspect accused of stabbing 14-year-old Springfield Township girl
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the 18-year-old man arrested for reportedly stabbing a girl from Springfield Township Wednesday. Julian Antonio Pinedo of Monmouth, Ill. was arraigned Thursday and charged with one count of assault with intent to murder. The victim told authorities she met...
WILX-TV
Two men charged in 2018 Bath Township death of hunter appear in court
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The two men charged for the 2018 shooting death of hunter Chong Yang appeared in court Thursday. Thomas Olson, 34 of Grand Blanc Twp. and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns were charged with murder four years after Yang’s body was discovered in 2018.
wtvbam.com
Woman charged with four felonies in connection with Thursday afternoon shooting of her daughter
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A 64-year-old Coldwater woman was arraigned in Branch County District Court Friday afternoon on four felony counts after she allegedly shot her 33-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute. Kathleen Rowe was arrested after the shooting in the 500 block of Pamela Drive just north of...
Lansing police need help with fraud and aggravated assault cases
Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information on these cases could get as much as a $1,000 reward.
Holt school bus stopped and searched after report of gun, but nothing found
Officials got the call around 6:45 a.m. and officers from the Lansing Police Department stopped the bus on the 4000 block of W. Jolly Rd.
Detroit police looking for suspects who stole car with baby inside
The Detroit Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects who stole a 2020 Jeep Cherokee from a gas station with a baby inside.
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for missing Ann Arbor student who was last seen at her high school
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen at her high school on Friday, January 27th. According to authorities, Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, last communicated with her family around 9:00 a.m. while she was on her way to school.
WILX-TV
Meth, fentanyl, stolen license plates found in DeWitt Township traffic stop
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were taken into custody Tuesday after methamphetamine, fentanyl and stolen license plates were found during a traffic stop. According to authorities, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office located a truck that was wanted in connection with a December weapons offense in Olive Township. During the traffic stop, Clinton County K-9 Smokey was reportedly smelled narcotics and the vehicle was searched.
legalnews.com
Criminal enterprise arrest results in plea, seizure of $100,000 in shoes, jewelry, cash
An Oakland County man has pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for porting cell phone account information without permission in order to empty the victims’ bank accounts or take out loans in the victims’ names. Johnny Richardson entered his plea on Friday, January 20,...
Arab American News
Dearborn Heights lawyer allegedly scams 81-year-old woman out of her Canton home
Juliette Long, an 81-year-old widow, was looking to sell her home of 28 years as it was facing foreclosure. A pair of real estate agents listed her home in Canton for sale and got an offer for it after two months on the market. This offer would leave Long with...
Wild 12-Car Police Chase In Charlotte Caught On Video
Get ready for the most excitement you'll probably see all week in one video. Someone was quick enough to grab a video of a wild police chase that began in Calhoun County on Tuesday and lasted over an hour long. The chase led to the driver in question being chased through the community of Charlotte, where someone pulled out their phone and captured the madness, as one person commented on the situation:
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Track Down Missing Woman
Police tracked through the snow for about 30 minutes before locating a reported suicidal subject and getting her medical attention. Around 6:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the mobile home park at 475 North Maple Road for a subject who was potentially suicidal and sending text messages showing self-harm. When police arrived at the residence, the woman was gone. Several police officers checked the immediate vicinity for her, scouring the area near the woods and library.
Snowmobiler dies in U.P. trail crash after ejected into tree, MSP says
A Lansing area woman is dead after authorities say she was ejected from her snowmobile after hitting a tree stump in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday afternoon.
Lansing man killed while walking on Saginaw Hwy in Eaton County
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
Woman caught going the wrong way on Big Beaver Road tells cops she had 3 glasses of wine before driving
A wrong-way driver from Macomb County has been charged under Michigan’s “Super Drunk Law” after she was pulled over in Troy. According to police, she told them she had three glasses of wine.
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
