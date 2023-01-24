ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Police Report, December 2022

In December, Officers responded to 352 calls for police service, up from 296 last year for a 19% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Dec) are 4,901, up from 2,575 for the same period the previous year for a 90% increase. Officers conducted 161 traffic stops, up from 117 last year....
CHELSEA, MI
WLNS

Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Meth, fentanyl, stolen license plates found in DeWitt Township traffic stop

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were taken into custody Tuesday after methamphetamine, fentanyl and stolen license plates were found during a traffic stop. According to authorities, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office located a truck that was wanted in connection with a December weapons offense in Olive Township. During the traffic stop, Clinton County K-9 Smokey was reportedly smelled narcotics and the vehicle was searched.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

Wild 12-Car Police Chase In Charlotte Caught On Video

Get ready for the most excitement you'll probably see all week in one video. Someone was quick enough to grab a video of a wild police chase that began in Calhoun County on Tuesday and lasted over an hour long. The chase led to the driver in question being chased through the community of Charlotte, where someone pulled out their phone and captured the madness, as one person commented on the situation:
CHARLOTTE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Police Track Down Missing Woman

Police tracked through the snow for about 30 minutes before locating a reported suicidal subject and getting her medical attention. Around 6:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the mobile home park at 475 North Maple Road for a subject who was potentially suicidal and sending text messages showing self-harm. When police arrived at the residence, the woman was gone. Several police officers checked the immediate vicinity for her, scouring the area near the woods and library.
SALINE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy