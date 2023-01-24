Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Dazzling Samsung S95B QD-OLED TV gets a significant price cut at Best Buy
Samsung's vehement refusal to make OLED TVs in favour of QLED panels ended last year when it launched the S95B, a high-end smart TV that leveraged the company's QD-OLED technology. The panels have been well-received by gamers and enthusiasts alike for their impeccable contrast ratio and deep blacks. Those looking to snag the Samsung S95B can now grab one at a hefty discount.
iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15
Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
I won't buy another digital PS5 game and you shouldn't either
Sony's digital games return policy is entirely too strict, and I'm tired of getting burned by it.
The iPhone 15 range could be the most iconic design in Apple history
It's another step in what looks set to be one of the most substantial iPhone redesigns in recent history
pocketnow.com
Wi-Fi Calling vs Regular Cell Calls: Pros, Cons, and Differences Explained
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. How Does Wi-Fi Calling Work, and How Is It Different from Traditional Cellular Calls?. What are the Pros and Cons of Wi-Fi Calling?. What are the...
Amazon’s latest Echo Dot is half price, today only
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) The Echo Dot is a great device to have even when it's full-priced. When it's 50% off, however, the device becomes even more attractive. The Dot allows you to easily connect to Alexa, ask to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts, get weather updates, or control other smart home devices around your house.
msn.com
BMW updates 4 Series interior, adds crystal lights to X7
BMW just released a news brief with a host of updates for its lineup coming in spring this year. They range from an interior tech refresh for the 4 Series lineup to some extra shiny exterior lights on the big X7. Starting with the 4 Series and M4, BMW says...
New York Post
This refurbished MacBook Air is on sale for 74% off
Searching for a laptop that has a long battery life, can handle large workloads, and doesn’t skimp on speed or performance? What you need is a MacBook. However, if you don’t want to spend up to $1000 on a new device, you should consider buying refurbished. While a refurbished laptop may not be brand new, it will be new to you and surely a step up from your previous computer. This refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ is currently discounted from $1599 to $413.99 for a limited time.
