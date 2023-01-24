Columbia Democratic lawmaker and former state party chair defend mayor from criticism over drag queen performance

Read full article on original website
939theeagle.com
No meeting between Governor Parson and CPS Superintendent Yearwood, at this time
The Missouri governor’s office says there is no scheduled meeting at this time between Governor Mike Parson and CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood. 939 the Eagle News checked with Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones on Thursday. The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) superintendent had issued an open invitation to the governor...
Missourinet
Missouri Senate leader meeting with Columbia school leaders about drag show controversy
Missouri’s Senate President Pro Tem said he planned to meet this week with the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools and President of the school board to discuss what led to students attending a drag queen performance at a Martin Luther King diversity event. The event was organized by the City of Columbia and included awards, student projects, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, church leaders, and former WNBA star Renee Montgomery.
933kwto.com
Drag Queen Controversy with Columbia Public Schools
Missouri’s GOP Attorney General has sent a second letter to Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood regarding last Thursday’s drag queen controversy. Attorney General Andrew Bailey says CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood cares more about indoctrination than about education. General Bailey writes, in part: “You have betrayed the...
kwos.com
Missouri’s attorney general slams CPS superintendent in second letter
Missouri’s GOP attorney general has sent a second letter to Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood regarding last Thursday’s drag queen controversy. Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) says CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood cares more about indoctrination than about education. General Bailey writes, in part: “You...
KRMS Radio
Drag Queen Protest At State Capitol Was In Response To Gender Affirming Bills
Drag Queens in full makeup and their advocates rallied in Jefferson City on Tuesday to protest against bills that would affect transgender kids. They assembled to protest bills coming out of the Missouri legislature that would ban so called “gender affirming’ treatments for trans kids as well as restrict who could and could not play on boys and girls’ athletic teams.
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
Columbia rape suspect’s bond set at $1 million during Friday hearing
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A Boone County judge gave a Columbia rape suspect a $1 million cash-only bond at a hearing on Friday. Judge Kevin Crane gave Travis Birkhead, 37, the chance to post a bond to get out of the Boone County Jail. Birkhead, of Columbia, previously had no bond while he faces charges The post Columbia rape suspect’s bond set at $1 million during Friday hearing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
comomag.com
The Big Boom has arrived in COMO
Aging in place programs stave off higher-cost options. Not long after the start of the 21st century, social service executives, policymakers, and healthcare officials began routinely using the word “tsunami” to describe an impending influx of older Americans into their systems. That tsunami and a higher — if...
More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
stlpublicradio.org
Reparations mean transformation in Missouri towns big and small
On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area with hotels, stores and restaurants,. 70-year-old Glover Brown used to live there and has fond memories of...
Project Homeless Connect at Missouri United Methodist to host one-stop shop homeless
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Thursday, Project Homeless Connect at Missouri United Methodist is hosting a one-stop shop for people experiencing homelessness. This event with Project Homeless Connect will be held at Missouri United Methodist Church at 204 S. 9th St. Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will also attend this event. The one-stop shop aims The post Project Homeless Connect at Missouri United Methodist to host one-stop shop homeless appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of schools and a few different community groups have began announcing either closures or delayed starts for Wednesday, ahead of the winter weather heading for Mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Schools announced that it will be closed Wednesday. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it is the district's first snow day of the The post Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Mid-Missouri parolee facing murder/arson charges in death of his mother
A mid-Missouri parolee charged with first degree murder and arson for the December death of his mother in an apartment fire was paroled from prison on December 15, about a week before the incident. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko says 43-year-old Brandon Spears is charged with first...
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City’s original Daisy Delight restaurant is for sale
Multiple generations have enjoyed dining and getting ice cream at Jefferson City’s popular Daisy Delight since it opened on East McCarty in 1955. While the business is still thriving, owner Jerry Bartel tells 939 the Eagle that Daisy Delight is for sale, due to his age. He emphasizes that it’s not closing.
Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City
A man suffered minor injuries after he had a medical emergency and his SUV ended up on its roof Thursday. The post Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police seek two after a fight with a weapon early Saturday
Columbia police were looking for two people after a fight with a weapon early Saturday morning. Police tweeted that it happened at 12:45 am in the 100 block of South 9th Street. Anyone who has information about the identity of the two people or the incident should contact the police...
kjluradio.com
Two people seriously injured in possible DWI crash in Pettis County
A Henry County man is facing a possible driving while intoxicated charge following a two-vehicle collision with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Carsen Gerke, 21, of Windsor, was driving just east of his hometown on Highway 52 early Saturday morning when he traveled into oncoming traffic, striking an oncoming pickup truck.
kjluradio.com
Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton
A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
