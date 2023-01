Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a dry Saturday, there looks to be multiple chances for rain starting on Sunday as we end our weekend. A slow-moving cold front begins to approach Southwest Louisiana on Sunday, and it will bring plenty of moisture ahead of it. The result will be numerous showers and even some thunderstorms starting in the morning and lasting into the afternoon throughout the area. The biggest impact from these storms will be the potential for heavy rain.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO