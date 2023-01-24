Read full article on original website
WMTW
8-month-old baby injured in Massachusetts family tragedy dies, District Attorney says
An 8-month-old boy who, investigators say, was seriously injured at the hands of his mother who is also facing murder charges in the deaths of his two siblings, has died, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Hundreds attend prayer vigil for Duxbury family. Lindsay Clancy, 32,...
Former Mass. police officer indicted in multi-million dollar Mass Save scam
A former Massachusetts police officer and his brother were indicted on several additional charges in connection with an alleged Mass Save bribery and kickback that’s netted an estimated tens of millions of dollars for the pair. In federal court Thursday, former Stoneham Police Officer, Joseph Ponzo, 49, and his...
NECN
3rd Child Dies Days After Duxbury Killings, Prosecutors Say
The baby hurt in the Duxbury, Massachusetts, family homicides has died, prosecutors said Friday, bringing the death toll to three. The 8-month-old died at 11:18 a.m. at Boston Children's Hospital, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was identified as Callan Clancy. Callan had been hospitalized with what...
NBC News
Joint-agency search teams scour the Brookfield, Massachusetts area hoping to find missing 35-year-old Brittany Tee
Brittany Tee was last seen on January 10, 2023, at around 8:30 p.m. in Brookfield, Massachusetts. The 35-year-old was walking away from the home on Main Street where she was staying and headed towards Lewis Field. Brittany was reported missing by her family on January 13. According to Lindsay Corcoran,...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police arrest suspects related to home break-in
SHREWSBURY – Two Florida resident face charges for allegedly breaking into a Shrewsbury home. Mohammed Islam, 28, of North Miami, was charged with breaking and entering in the daytime for felony, malicious destruction of property, possession of burglarious instruments, conspiracy and possession of a Class B substance. Yaveth Martinez,...
Massachusetts dentist pleads guilty to embezzling $1.2M
A dentist from Massachusetts pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1.2 million from his employer as well as fraudulently receiving benefits from the government using his employer's name.
State Police search Quaboag River in Palmer
Several State Police cruisers and a helicopter were called to Palmer on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police investigate wallet theft from Petco
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department is seeking the public’s help investigating a wallet theft. According to the department, the wallet was stolen from Petco on Boston Turnpike on Jan. 21. Police shared an image of a man in a hat and black vest. Anyone who recognizes the...
WCVB
5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts
BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
thisweekinworcester.com
Assumption, Saint Vincent Announce Exclusive Program for Nursing Students
WORCESTER - Assumption University and Saint Vincent Hospital are set to announce a new exclusive partnership on Monday that enables 15 nursing students with hands-on experience. The program includes three eight-hour shifts per week on a rotating basis at the hospital. The students will work on the 24th floor of...
60-Year-Old Man Accused Of Crashing Into, Killing Acton Doctor: DA
Police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old Acton doctor who was run over and killed as she walked off of her driveway earlier this week, authorities said. Irene Durand-Bryan was a licensed psychologist with offices in Concord and Lowell, according to her obituary. …
whdh.com
Worcester police arrest suspect in Worcester 7-Eleven robbery
Worcester Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 409 Park Ave. Police say officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven around 3 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery. They were told that a man had stolen from the store earlier that night and had returned.
Body That Washed Up On Marblehead Beach Was Decomposed, But Intact: Report
An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a beach in Salem Harbor this week, authorities said.Marblehead Police to a report of a body lying on the beach at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, the department said on Facebook. Upon arrival…
Ex-Stoneham Officer, Brother Charged In Kickback Scheme Worth Millions: Feds
A former Stoneham police officer and his brother, who owns an electrical contracting company, were charged in federal court Thursday, Jan. 26, with receiving bribes and kickbacks that earned them millions of dollars in Mass Saves contracts, authorities said. Joseph Ponzo, 49, of Stoneham, and …
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Jan. 27 edition
8:09 a.m. Jaworek Elementary School/Hosmer St Medical. 10:58 a.m. Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 12:01 p.m. Ridge Rd. Medical. 1:31 p.m. Target Store/BPRE. Animal complaint. 3:40 p.m. Bicknell St. Parking violation. 3:42 p.m. Orchard St. Medical. 5:07 p.m. Marlborough Housing Authority (Clubhouse)/Bolton St. Suspicious activity. 6:54 p.m. Eagles/Florence...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Information on Missing 32-Year-Old Woman
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to locate a missing woman. Ashley George, 32, of Charlton, may be in Worcester, according to police. Police ask anyone with information to contact Worcester police via one of the following methods:. Call the Worcester Police Department at (508)...
WCVB
Mother charged in death of 2-year-old living in family's car
PEABODY, Mass. — A 28-year-old Massachusetts mother was ordered held without bail, charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who prosecutors say was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother's car. Vanessa Jeising was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody...
communityadvocate.com
Kevin H. Guyette, 29, formerly of Marlborough
– Kevin H. Guyette, 29, of Shirley, MA and formerly of Marlborough passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was born in Framingham, MA the son of the late Harold E. and Kathleen (Truehart) Guyette. Kevin attended Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School and worked for Home Depot...
Support Surges For Lindsay Clancy's Husband Amidst 'Unimaginable Tragedy'
The South Shore community is coming together to support the husband of a woman who is charged with killing her three young children. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Patrick Clancy, husband of Lindsay Clancy, "as he navigates an unimaginable tragedy," the campaign reads. Patr…
