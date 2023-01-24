ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

NECN

3rd Child Dies Days After Duxbury Killings, Prosecutors Say

The baby hurt in the Duxbury, Massachusetts, family homicides has died, prosecutors said Friday, bringing the death toll to three. The 8-month-old died at 11:18 a.m. at Boston Children's Hospital, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was identified as Callan Clancy. Callan had been hospitalized with what...
DUXBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police arrest suspects related to home break-in

SHREWSBURY – Two Florida resident face charges for allegedly breaking into a Shrewsbury home. Mohammed Islam, 28, of North Miami, was charged with breaking and entering in the daytime for felony, malicious destruction of property, possession of burglarious instruments, conspiracy and possession of a Class B substance. Yaveth Martinez,...
SHREWSBURY, MA
FOX 61

Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
DUXBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police investigate wallet theft from Petco

SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department is seeking the public’s help investigating a wallet theft. According to the department, the wallet was stolen from Petco on Boston Turnpike on Jan. 21. Police shared an image of a man in a hat and black vest. Anyone who recognizes the...
SHREWSBURY, MA
WCVB

5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Assumption, Saint Vincent Announce Exclusive Program for Nursing Students

WORCESTER - Assumption University and Saint Vincent Hospital are set to announce a new exclusive partnership on Monday that enables 15 nursing students with hands-on experience. The program includes three eight-hour shifts per week on a rotating basis at the hospital. The students will work on the 24th floor of...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Worcester police arrest suspect in Worcester 7-Eleven robbery

Worcester Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 409 Park Ave. Police say officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven around 3 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery. They were told that a man had stolen from the store earlier that night and had returned.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough police log, Jan. 27 edition

8:09 a.m. Jaworek Elementary School/Hosmer St Medical. 10:58 a.m. Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 12:01 p.m. Ridge Rd. Medical. 1:31 p.m. Target Store/BPRE. Animal complaint. 3:40 p.m. Bicknell St. Parking violation. 3:42 p.m. Orchard St. Medical. 5:07 p.m. Marlborough Housing Authority (Clubhouse)/Bolton St. Suspicious activity. 6:54 p.m. Eagles/Florence...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Information on Missing 32-Year-Old Woman

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to locate a missing woman. Ashley George, 32, of Charlton, may be in Worcester, according to police. Police ask anyone with information to contact Worcester police via one of the following methods:. Call the Worcester Police Department at (508)...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Mother charged in death of 2-year-old living in family's car

PEABODY, Mass. — A 28-year-old Massachusetts mother was ordered held without bail, charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who prosecutors say was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother's car. Vanessa Jeising was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody...
PEABODY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Kevin H. Guyette, 29, formerly of Marlborough

– Kevin H. Guyette, 29, of Shirley, MA and formerly of Marlborough passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was born in Framingham, MA the son of the late Harold E. and Kathleen (Truehart) Guyette. Kevin attended Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School and worked for Home Depot...
MARLBOROUGH, MA

