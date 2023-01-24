Read full article on original website
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading Block
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay Packers
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in Wisconsin
Early Packers 2023 Mock Draft
wearegreenbay.com
Escape from Winter with the Green Bay RV & Camping Expo at the Resch
(WFRV) – There may be snow on the ground but it’s a great time to think about Spring and Summer fun. Local 5 Live visited the Resch with details on the upcoming Green Bay RV & Camping Expo running Thursday – Sunday at the Resch Expo. Details...
Body pulled from icy Fox River in Green Lake County
On Thursday, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton on the Fox River.
WSAW
1 dead in Green Lake County after falling through ice
PRINCETON, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday at around 6:50 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton on the Fox River. Officers responded to a residence and found the property unoccupied...
wearegreenbay.com
Creative sips and food at “The Wine Loft” inside Kaukauna’s “313 Dodge”
(WFRV) – Taste the World without leaving the Fox Cities. Kyle Megna visited Local 5 Live with a look at the new ‘Wine Loft’ inside 313 Dodge in Kaukauna. The Wine Loft is located at 313 Dodge Street in Kaukauna. See more online at 313dodge.com.
wearegreenbay.com
Farmer Roundtable events happening in Oshkosh and Kaukauna
(WFRV) – Farmer Roundtable events are back in two local communities. The Fox-Wold Watershed Alliance, along with numerous partners, is hosting events in Oshkosh and Kaukauna. These annual events provide opportunities for farmers to learn from other farmers about what is working locally for soil health. For details on...
wearegreenbay.com
Door County farmer represents Wisconsin at National Farm Bureau event
Rachel Harmann from Door County advanced to the Sweet 16 Round of American Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet. The Discussion Meet contest is a panel discussion in which Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 are judged on their ability to express their ideas and opinions and reach a solution on current issues affecting agriculture.
wearegreenbay.com
Snow showers Friday, more for some on Saturday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A quick-hitting clipper heading our way Friday as snow showers will bring slippery conditions for morning drivers. Blowing snow is also expected as gusty winds around 30 or 35 miles per hour will accompany the falling flakes. Plan on shoveling between 0.5″ up to 2″ of accumulation. Chilly morning temps in the mid teens will be followed by an afternoon high of 32 degrees.
waupacanow.com
County has first confirmed CWD case
Waupaca County has its first confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer. A hunter harvested the 2-year-old doe in the town of Harrison in the northwestern part of the county, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. DNR to host public meeting. The DNR and Waupaca...
radioplusinfo.com
1-27-23 waupun police officer rescued after falling through thin ice on pond
A Waupun police officer was transported to the hospital as a precaution after falling through thin ice at the Harris Mill Park pond. The incident happened Wednesday evening when the officer on patrol noticed two kids dragging a picnic table out onto the ice. Police Chief Scott Louden says as the officer was attempting to get the table off the pond he fell through the ice. A second officer on the scene used a rope to help pull the officer to safety. Louden says it was a scary situation and he’s thankful a second officer was on the scene. Louden says ice on the pond is not safe and people should stay off the ice.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
wearegreenbay.com
After a two-year hiatus, the ‘All Canada Show’ is back in Brown County
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 40th annual ‘All Canada Show’ is underway after taking a two-year hiatus. Those involved with the show say it is the perfect way to learn about Canada’s wildlife. “This is actually my 20th year, I first joined the tour in 2003,”...
wearegreenbay.com
Restaurant Week Fox Cities: Fox River Brewing Company
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues our exploration of the tasty things you can try during Restaurant Week Fox Cities and that can include a sip of something. Jackie and Chef Kelly from Fox River Brewing Company in Appleton with what’s on tap. Details from restaurantweekfoxcities.com:. Kick off...
wearegreenbay.com
Two dogs saved after stove fire in Brown County, $20k in damages
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Brown County saved two dogs after responding to a structure fire on Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, around 8:15 p.m., dispatch received a report of a passerby that heard the fire alarms going off inside the building in the Village of Allouez.
wearegreenbay.com
New Neenah High School starting to take shape, officials provide photo update
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Interior work is nearly completed in some of the academic areas for the new Neenah High School, and officials are providing photos for the public to check out. Officials say that work continues in the remaining parts of the school, with office areas, technical and...
wearegreenbay.com
Oak Grove Dentistry: Children’s Dental Health
(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Oral Health no matter what your age. February is Children’s Dental Health month and there are probably some myths about their teeth that you may have heard. Dr. Eric Childs from Oak Grove Dentistry stopped by Local 5 Live to...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
wearegreenbay.com
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down
(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
