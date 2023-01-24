Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Izard County Sheriff’s Office continues counterfeit bill investigation
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate multiple counterfeit bills that keep appearing throughout the county. Investigators finally received some answers and two charges have been filed. According to a social media post, on Jan. 20, a felony warrant was filed against Mason...
KTLO
Man charged with breaking into multiple vehicles appears in court
A man first charged with breaking into a single vehicle and wound up accused of doing the same thing to six more appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. A jury trial for 26-year-old Nathaniel Ryan Kramer of Salesville is now set for February 27. Kramer has already pled not...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth man accused of kidnapping
A Forsyth man is facing life in prison after being accused of kidnapping. Todd A. Thompson, 45, is facing a count of first degree kidnapping and first degree harassment for an incident which took place in Branson on Jan. 3. He is also facing a charge of Tampering With A Witness In A Felony Prosecution from a second related incident.
bransontrilakesnews.com
One arrested after Hollister standoff
The Hollister Police Department detained four people following a hostage situation on Thursday, Jan. 26, however, only one is in the Taney County Jail. According to Hollister police, their officers were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. to a residence at 902 Evergreen St. over reports of a woman and a child being held against their will.
KTLO
Midway woman charged with Class Y felony for drug trafficking
A Midway woman is charged with multiple felonies, including a Class Y charge for trafficking a controlled substance. According the to probable cause affidavit, special agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) met with the 14th Judicial Task Force and a confidential informant for the purpose to make a controlled purchase of fentanyl from a known person.
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to passing funny money
A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
whiterivernow.com
Arrests made in connection with 2022 murder of Fulton County Sheriff’s Department employee
Two arrests have been made in the 2022 murder of a Fulton County Sheriff’s Department employee. According to the Region 8 Newsdesk, Fulton County Sheriff Jacob Smith confirmed on Tuesday the arrests of two men in connection with the July 2022 death of Kristy Taylor, 57. Smith said investigators...
KTLO
Power for area residents gets nearer to complete restoration
Power for area residents has drawn nearer to complete restoration. Just after 5 Saturday evening, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative had a total of 35 outages. This includes one in Baxter County, 10 in Fulton County, 18 in Izard County and five in Stone County. For Entergy Arkansas, there is still...
KTLO
Potentially violent domestic situation brings charges
A man reported to be paranoid over alleged “cheating” on the part of his partner and threatening the woman and her juvenile son appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. 23-year-old Jonathan Cole Smith, Jr., entered a not guilty plea to the charges against him. Mountain Home attorney...
Ozark County Times
Woman charged after man says she stole his vehicle after dropping him at court
A warrant with a $1,500 cash-only bond has been issued for the arrest of Dawn Flanagan, 41, of Gainesville, in connection with a case in which she is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. According to the probable cause statement filed in the case prepared by Ozark County Deputy...
KTLO
Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI
An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
KTLO
Power fully restored to Entergy’s Baxter Co. customers, NAEC’s Marion Co. members
Two energy companies have made significant progress in restoring power to residents in north central Arkansas. Entergy Arkansas has fully restored power to its customers in Baxter County, and power has also been fully restored to North Arkansas Electric Cooperative’s members in Marion County. As of 6:40 Saturday morning,...
KTLO
NAEC outage count falls to nearly 8,000
More area residents have had their power restored overnight, but crews continue their efforts to get more members and customers back online. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Sammy Raycraft this morning for the latest update. Listen:. As of 6:45,...
KTLO
Parole is approved for MH man with long criminal history
Parole for a Mountain Home man who has had 21 criminal cases opened on him since 2007 has been approved. The last time 36-year-old William (Billy) Lewis was in Baxter County Circuit Court was in December 2021 when he went on trial on a single case, but ended the trial when he agreed to plead guilty to charges in all 11 criminal cases then open on him.
KTLO
NAEC expects power fully restored by Sunday
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors have restored service another percentage of members, but restoration efforts are expected to continue through Sunday. Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, the cooperative had 6,700 outages in Baxter County, 175 in Marion County, 1,656 in Fulton County, 1,920 in Izard County and 178 in Stone County.
KTLO
Man gets stuck in river then arrested for domestic battery
A Stone County man has been arrested after allegedly shouting obscenities at a woman and hitting her in the face with a towel while on the river. According to the probable cause affidavit, 41-year-old Calvin Crutchfield has been charged with third degree domestic battering after he became drunk on the river and started hitting the woman he was with.
KTLO
Bonnie Viereck, 93, Salem (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 93-year-old Bonnie Viereck of Salem are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Bonnie Viereck died Saturday in Salem.
KTLO
Technical issues with 2 traffic signals in MH area
Motorists driving in the Mountain Home area will need to exercise caution as a couple of traffic signals are experiencing technical difficulties. According to a Mountain Home Police Department spokesperson, the light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 62B and Commerce Drive is functioning, but it’s running slow. The stop light at the Sheid-Hopper Bypass and Buzzard Roost Road is not working correctly. The Mountain Home Street Department is working to correct the issue.
Kait 8
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
