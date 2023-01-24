Read full article on original website
Blessing family, UNK coach proud to see Blessing Wrestling Facility completed
KEARNEY, NE — Practice is on at Nebraska Kearney’s new Blessing Wrestling Facility. From natural light, to ample room, to workout equipment… the new space feels like it has everything for the reigning national champion Lopers. Aside from a new set of graphics, there’s one thing missing for Coach Dalton Jensen: a visit from the facility’s namesake.
Grand Island residents encouraged to complete Comprehensive Survey
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents of Grand Island are being asked to answer a community survey regarding the Grand Island Comprehensive Plan update. The survey can be found in English or Spanish. There are additional ways to participate in the comprehensive planning effort by going to the project website.
Grand Island company's pink wrecker crashes cover of national magazine
GRAND ISLAND -- A truck owned by Kramer’s Wrecker Service crashed the cover of a national magazine. The big vehicle is pictured on the front cover of the November issue of Tow Times magazine, which named the truck its 2022 Shine ‘n Star Grand Prize winner. The magazine...
Bill Lee “Pete” Petersen
Hastings resident Bill Lee “Pete” Petersen, 83, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 2, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Bill’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent Grand Island Public Schools who resigned her position earlier this month has been appointed to lead the Cedar Rapids Community School District after a unanimous vote at Thursday’s board meeting. Cedar Rapids TV station KRCG reported that Dr. Tawana Grover will take...
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. - If it didn't already feel like the dead of winter with all the snow on the ground, it certainly will over the next few days. The National Weather Service is warning of extreme wind chills taking over the area starting on Saturday. Wind chill values are expected to dip below zero at noon and could stay sub-zero until Wednesday afternoon.
Pierce standout Scholting commits to UNK
PIERCE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska football standout is staying in state to play at the next level. Pierce senior Abram Scholting announced on Twitter Thursday morning that he's committing to Nebraska-Kearney and new coach Ryan Held for his collegiate career. Scholting re-wrote a slew of records over the course...
Ten area students to represent Hastings in Japan
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A group of ten students from central Nebraska will be representing as Hastings Sister City Ambassadors in Japan. Hastings College said the Hastings International Exchange Organization (HIEO) selected ten students to represent Hastings Sister City Ambassadors this May on an outreach trip to Ozu, Japan. This year's...
Grand Island Police to improve communication with new radios
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department will be getting new portable radios to help them better communicate with outside agencies. During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, council members were presented with three options in order to replace their aging equipment. The last time GIPD purchased...
Grand Island Casino Resort pulls in $97K in taxable revenue in five days
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In just five days of operation, the Grand Island Casino & Resort made more than $97,000 in taxable revenue, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The commission released its December 2022 monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday. This is the first NRGC...
Lincoln, Grand Island casinos brought in $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska keeps raking in the tax dollars from its two casinos. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday released its final monthly gaming tax report for 2022. The report was the first that included the Grand Island Casino & Resort, which opened on Dec....
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
COZAD, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a Cozad woman after a Wednesday night pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The NSP said that around 10:30 p.m. a trooper tried to stop a Hyundai Elantra, which was reportedly believed to be driven by a subject with multiple felony warrants.
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota
GRAND ISLAND, NE. - Federal investigators are investigating whether fifty children, some as young as thirteen, were victims of labor trafficking after being illegally employed to clean Midwestern slaughterhouses. According to three officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed these children who worked cleaning a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
Two-Car Accident in Sherman County Tuesday Morning Results in Death
A two-vehicle collision in Sherman County has resulted in a death. It was reported Tuesday at 10:54 a.m. on Highway 2, about a half-mile east of Litchfield. Sheriff Michael Jepsen says an eastbound pickup, driven by R. Roger Woolsey, 70, of Mason City collided with a pickup, driven by 72-year-old Fred Nelson of Ravenna. Nelson’s pickup was entering Highway 2 from the Oasis gas station.
Partyline Thursday 1-26
Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Bert’s Pharmacy, and Jacobi Carpet One. For sale: 2 - Kero-sun Kerosene Heater $35 each, 402-461-6120. For sale: Nail Guns make an offer, TV/VCR Combo make an offer, 402-744-2931. For sale: Sofa Table $40, Computer Desk $40, 402-705-2575. Looking...
Man accused of exposing himself to kids, adults and a Nebraska deputy before arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 28-year-old Archer man, who exposed himself multiple times. Authorities tell us this happened near Archer Road and McDonough Street on Monday. Dustin Mack is accused of exposing himself to children, adults and a deputy who...
Merrick County man exposes himself, engages in standoff with police, authorities say
ARCHER, NE — A Central Nebraska man is behind bars after authorities say he exposed himself to several people and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened on Monday in Archer, a small town about 10 miles northwest of Central City. A news release says 28-year-old Dustin Mack exposed himself to adults, children and the responding deputy. The Sheriff’s Office says he barricaded himself in a house and it took an hour of negotiations to get him to exit.
