Stimulus update: Direct payments worth up to $1,500 getting sent to Colorado taxpayers in seven days

Related
orangeandbluepress.com
New Mexico Residents Can Still Claim a Tax Rebate of up to $500 in 2023.
Many New Mexico residents are still eligible for tax breaks of up to $500. In a statement released by the New Mexico Tax and Revenue Department, Residents who still need to file a 2021 New Mexico personal income tax return and are not claimed as dependents on another’s tax return can do so until May 31, 2023, and receive a rebate. The filing window has closed for those who have already filed.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Refund worth up to $1,050 to begin being sent to recipients in only three days
The final wave of direct payments to select California residents worth up to $1,050 will start being paid out to recipients in only three days. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been issuing payments to recipients since October, and all the people receiving these payments are taxpayers who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. This final wave of payments will be made in the form of a debit card and will be for recipients who have changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return, according to California's Franchise Tax Board.
errorsofenchantment.com
“Mainstream” tax Bill would raise income tax amidst massive budget surplus
Despite New Mexico having an unprecedented budget surplus the “progressive” Legislature seems hell-bent on raising YOUR taxes. HB 119 which is being sponsored by the Chairs of the House and Senate Tax Committees AND the Senate Majority leader is one of the most concerning bills of the 2023 session. It also highlights the rapid leftward shift of New Mexico’s Democrats.
southarkansassun.com
$1,400 Tax Credit for Colorado Retirees on the Table with New Bill Proposal
Retired Americans may receive a $1,400 tax credit for 2023-2024 if a new bill passes, available to eligible Colorado residents. The proposed tax credit Is aimed at supporting individuals who are likely to be on a fixed income and have struggled to keep up with cost-of-living adjustments (COLA). The bill, if passed, would provide a $1,400 tax credit for the years 2023 and 2024.
Colorado expands Property Tax Deferral Program
(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of the Treasury is expanding the Property Tax Deferral Program to provide help to homeowners affected by increased property taxes in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The program has traditionally helped seniors and active military personnel continue to live in their homes by deferring the payment of their property taxes. Homeowners […]
9News
Colorado SNAP benefits ending in February
More than 500,000 Coloradans will see a big cut to their food stamps in the next couple months. The temporary boost to benefits are set to expire.
ValueWalk
Gov. Lujan Proposes New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico of Up to $1,500
New Mexicans may soon get some extra money if a new proposal from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is approved. Gov. Lujan Grisham plans to give up to $1,500 in a new one-time tax rebate from New Mexico to about 875,000 taxpayers . New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico: Who...
New Mexico Governor proposes $750, $1500 tax rebates for 2023
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month after suggesting a new round of economic relief or “tax rebate” payments could go out to New Mexicans in 2023, Governor Michelle Lujan has finalized her support for a specific proposal. The Governor is endorsing Senate Bill 10, legislation that would send one-time rebates of $750 to single tax […]
NM Tax and Revenue Department takes steps to fight fraud
DID YOU KNOW: If you can't access a computer to do your taxes, you can use a computer kiosk at a district office location.
The Center Square
New Mexico governor pushing for new round of rebate checks
(The Center Square) - New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to send rebate checks to 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Senator Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, would provide $1 billion in relief to New Mexicans; individuals will receive $750 payments, while joint filers will receive $1,500 payments. The Taxation and Revenue Department would send out the checks this summer if the measure becomes law. “As...
proclaimerscv.com
Stimulus Update: Colorado Taxpayers are Expected to Receive Up to $1,500 on January 31
Taxpayers residing in Centennial State, Colorado, and those who filed their taxes by October 17 are expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers. According to The Gazette, the refund came from the Colorado Cash Back program, which is a one-time refund from the state revenue. It should be noted that this program is different from the Great Colorado Payback program of the Department of the Treasury, which is aimed at helping Colorado residents to locate their unclaimed property.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona, 6 other states need plan for drastic water cuts by Jan. 31
PHOENIX - The seven states that use water from the Colorado River are sitting on a time bomb. Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming have until the end of the month to come up with a plan for drastic water cuts on top of the cutbacks residents have already seen.
Daily Record
70 mobile home parks in Colorado can’t raise rent due to new laws designed to protect residents
Seventy mobile home parks across Colorado cannot raise rent on residents due to beefed-up protections that went into effect this fall, part of the state’s growing efforts to protect tens of thousands of low-income individuals in one of America’s last bastions of affordable housing. That number is spotlighted...
iheart.com
State Rep Lisa Frizell and the Potential Disaster of Property Tax Bills
Very few people in Colorado understand property tax issues better than State Rep Lisa Frizell (R-Castle Rock) who served for almost 8 years as the Douglas County Assessor. Lisa joins me to talk about the potential disaster of property tax bills heading our way. Don't think it will only hurt owners; renters will get crushed too. THIS is the reason I opposed Amendment B but Coloradans in their ongoing ballot-measure idiocy passed it.
New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence
Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
KOAT 7
Proposed bills could be costly for New Mexico restaurants
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two new proposals to increase the state's minimum wage is now up for discussion. This comes weeks after the state's minimum wage increased from $7.50 to $12 an hour over the course of three years. It was signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2019.
nbc11news.com
Pandemic-era SNAP benefits to end in March
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado residents receiving help from SNAP will see reduced benefits soon as food benefits stemming from the pandemic will end in March. Food bank workers are urging residents to pitch in increased donations or volunteer time to help their neighbors. Over 10,000 people, or roughly six percent of Mesa County’s population, receive some form of food assistance.
pv-magazine-usa.com
New Mexico law seeks solar on every roof, and an EV charger in every garage
Senator William Soules of New Mexico has submitted SB 77 for consideration with the state’s legislature. The proposed law, which is currently only a few sentences, proposes that in July of 2023, all newly built homes must be constructed with a solar power system and a plug for electric vehicles.
rrobserver.com
As utilities get expensive, residents find ways to save money
At the start of the year people started receiving their monthly expenses like usual but discovered the prices were anything but normal. According to a notice sent by New Mexico Gas Company last year, the company experienced a 36% hike in the cost of gas purchased on behalf of customers since September 2021.
Washington Examiner
Whitmer calls for 'immediate' relief in State of the State address
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for “immediate” relief to some Michiganders from rising prices in her State of the State address Wednesday evening. Whitmer, the Democrat who won a second term in November, said three proposals will make a “real difference” to many residents who are “facing the pinch right now” at the grocery store and with medical bills and prescription costs.
