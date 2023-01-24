Read full article on original website
Related
The Walking Dead Fans Vote On Their Favorite Romantic Partner For Daryl, And It's Not Carol
Even in the zombie apocalypse, the time-honored tradition of shipping characters must be honored. "The Walking Dead" saw plenty of romantic pairings come about. Even in Season 1, there is something of a love triangle between Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies), and Shane (Jon Bernthal). Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) love is both touching and tragic. Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Magna's (Nadia Hilker) relationship goes back around a decade.
How Stranger Things' Brett Gelman Feels About Murray Becoming An Action Star
"Stranger Things" has changed considerably from its beginnings as a series. While the hit science fiction drama has always had something of a horror element to it, the third and fourth seasons have ratcheted this element up, making the show far more tense and suspenseful as a result. Of course,...
Gossip Girl's Showrunner Wanted To Bring Nate And Blair Back If The Series Made It To Season 3
Flashback to 2007. Everyone has a Blackberry and Vulture's Reality Index of what they deemed "The Great Show of Our Time" was a must-read. CW's "Gossip Girl" had a stranglehold in pop culture (remember that inspired ad campaign?) Developed by the creative mind behind "The O.C," Josh Schwartz, the series delved into the lives of Manhattan's elite. Yes, they were far too young to be drinking at bars, and Serena (Blake Lively) claimed to have killed a man in Season 1, but that was part of the escapist joy of the series. "Gossip Girl" walked so "Riverdale" could run.
Sofia Vergara Could Potentially See A Modern Family Reboot Happening Decades Down The Road
"Modern Family" aired on ABC for just over a decade, consisting of 250 episodes in total across the 11 seasons before its conclusion. Once the series finally wrapped up, some of the cast of "Modern Family" took on new ventures, including Gloria Delgado-Pritchett actor Sofia Vergara. One of Vergara's most high-profile gigs in the wake of "Modern Family," for example, is her role as a judge on "America's Got Talent," which she began in 2020 and maintains to this day.
NCIS Scenes Acted So Badly We Can't Forget Them
The police procedural "NCIS" is one of the most popular franchises and longest-running scripted shows in broadcast television history. With 20 seasons and counting, "NCIS" continues to deliver the drama and excitement that drew audiences in from the very beginning. One important aspect that keeps a series running for this long is its ensemble cast, and "NCIS" has one of the most recognizable. Even as characters come and go and new ones are introduced, loyal fans continue to stick around and show love for a series that's been a part of their lives for years.
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Logan Lerman Fans Are Disappointed By Disney+'s New Percy Jackson Poseidon Casting
"Percy Jackson" fans rejoiced when author Rick Riordan announced that his best-selling series was getting another attempt at a live-action adaptation on Disney+. 20th Century Studios attempted to bring the fantasy series to theaters in 2010 with "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief," with Logan Lerman in the lead role. However, poor reviews of the sequel, "Sea of Monsters," stalled any hopes of continuing the film series.
What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip
"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
David Duchovny Recalls Quentin Tarantino's Kind But Blunt Rejection After Reservoir Dogs Audition
As one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after directors, Quentin Tarantino has naturally had to give out his fair share of rejections over the years. Never one to compromise his vision, Tarantino, like many of his peers, goes to great lengths to ensure that his projects are wholly his. If something doesn't work, it's time to give it the boot. This process, of course, extends to his casting process as well.
Breaking Bad's Jesse Plemons Didn't Understand Todd Until Uncle Jack Entered The Picture
Jesse Plemons didn't join "Breaking Bad" until its 5th and final season, but the quiet yet violence-prone character he played, Todd Alquist, quickly became Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) methamphetamine cooking partner and right-hand man after Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) became disenchanted with his own partnership with Walt and turned against him. Todd appeared in just 13 episodes, but the character had a tremendous influence on the show's final story arc.
Law & Order's Benjamin Bratt Talks About The Influence Of Co-Star Jerry Orbach
Benjamin Bratt enjoys an eclectic television and film career spanning 35 years. He's rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's finest talent over that time, including Sylvester Stallone in "Demolition Man," Sandra Bullock in "Miss Congeniality," and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Snitch." However, Bratt's most prolific work, and the role he's arguably best known for, came co-starring alongside veteran performer Jerry Orbach on the crime drama "Law & Order."
David McCallum's Favorite NCIS Memory Is The Moment He Was Offered The Role As Ducky
Scottish actor David McCallum is still in the business at the age of 89 and still going relatively strong in the role of medical examiner Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the ever-popular "NCIS." In fact, McCallum is the last remaining original member of the show's cast, having been with the program since Season 1, although in recent years he only shows up on a handful of episodes per season (he also played the character on the two-part "Jag" episode from which "NCIS" was spun off).
Are Garrett Hedlund And Sylvester Stallone From Tulsa King Friends In Real Life?
Whether you love Taylor Sheridan or can't seem to understand what all of the fuss is about regarding the "Yellowstone" creator, it's clear that his writing is precisely what a lot of television and film viewers are looking for. After all, Sheridan's many shows have become so ubiquitous as to put him in the same league as Ryan Murphy or Shonda Rhimes.
Shameless Star Christian Isaiah's Acting Career All Started With A Contest
For 11 seasons, Showtime's "Shameless" depicted the dysfunctional American family, the Gallaghers. They were spearheaded by patriarch Frank (William H. Macy), whose drug use and alcoholism often negatively impacted the people he was supposed to care for. As a result, Frank's kids typically had to fend for themselves and figure out how to make it in this crazy world despite growing up in abject poverty. From jumping around different jobs to trying to go to school, the Gallaghers did everything they could think of to escape their precarious circumstances.
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
Chicago Med's Kristen Hager Couldn't Get Enough Of The Sweet Moments Between Stevie And Her Mom
Since its launch in 2012 with "Chicago Fire," the "One Chicago" franchise has been celebrating the lives of the Windy City's hardworking public servants. Not only have audiences gotten to experience the many hard battles and sacrifices these individuals must make in their professional fields every day, but viewers have also been able to grow attached to these characters as if they're friends and family, thanks to the shows' manner of showcasing their personal lives as well.
Why Owen Granger From NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
The direct superior to Operations Manager Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) in the Office of Special Projects, Agent Owen Granger is first introduced on Season 3 of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Granger is originally a recurring character who questions Lange's leadership. However, Granger eventually proves himself with the other team members. The...
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts On Watching Her Co-Stars Grow Up
A coming-of-age story that celebrates one of TV's favorite fictional theoretical physicists. That's the basis of "Young Sheldon," the hit spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel series begins with a 9-year-old version of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) entering high school in East Texas. He aces his classes, corrects his teachers, and picks up his first comic book.
Harry Potter Fans Are Disappointed By Ron's Forgotten Character Trait
By now, even some of the most casual "Harry Potter" fans know the main characters so well that they would have no problem listing off each of their skills, personality traits, and flaws. J.K. Rowling brilliantly created and developed these characters, making each one of them vital in the successful abolition of the Death Eaters, and it takes the combined powers of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson), and Ron (Rupert Grint) to defeat the evil Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0