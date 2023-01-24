Read full article on original website
Related
Ewan McGregor Says It Was Challenging To Act Against A Greenscreen In The Star Wars Prequels
The legacy of the "Star Wars" saga seems to change with each generation. While the original "Star Wars" trilogy is generally seen as one of the best trilogies of all time, the prequel and sequel trilogies have divided audiences to the point that the discourse surrounding the films has made talking about them at all a trek into potentially dangerous waters. Now, however, with the growing set of Disney+ series helping to build out the worlds, characters, details, and motivations of these more divisive stories, the prequels are definitely getting a second chance at a lasting legacy. Take the "Obi-Wan" and "Andor" series, for example. Both prequels have expanded the lore of "Star Wars" extensively.
Gwendoline Christie Gushes Over Playing Brienne Of Tarth
Ever since her breakout performance in "Game of Thrones," Gwendoline Christie has become a star in the industry, appearing in numerous movies and TV shows. Her performance as Brienne of Tarth even snagged her an Emmy nomination in 2019, although she had to submit herself for consideration. After her scene-stealing...
Logan Lerman Fans Are Disappointed By Disney+'s New Percy Jackson Poseidon Casting
"Percy Jackson" fans rejoiced when author Rick Riordan announced that his best-selling series was getting another attempt at a live-action adaptation on Disney+. 20th Century Studios attempted to bring the fantasy series to theaters in 2010 with "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief," with Logan Lerman in the lead role. However, poor reviews of the sequel, "Sea of Monsters," stalled any hopes of continuing the film series.
Star Trek's Anton Yelchin Had Fun Messing Around With Chekov's Accent
Today's Trekkies are quite familiar with the late actor Anton Yelchin's memorable performances as Mr. Chekov in J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" movies, but the iconic character of the young, Russian ensign made his debut in the original "Star Trek" series during the Season 2 episode "Catspaw." Yes, chronologically, Pavel Andreievich Chekov, who was first portrayed by veteran performer Walter Koenig, joins up with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise for that season's initial voyage to the planet Vulcan in one of the show's best episodes, "Amok Time." However, "Catspaw" was moved down the schedule from Episode 1 to Episode 7, so the spooky installment would air just before Halloween (per StarTrek.com).
David Duchovny Recalls Quentin Tarantino's Kind But Blunt Rejection After Reservoir Dogs Audition
As one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after directors, Quentin Tarantino has naturally had to give out his fair share of rejections over the years. Never one to compromise his vision, Tarantino, like many of his peers, goes to great lengths to ensure that his projects are wholly his. If something doesn't work, it's time to give it the boot. This process, of course, extends to his casting process as well.
Star Trek: Voyager's Robert Beltran Recalls Being Surprised By The Series' Ending
Robert Beltran didn't know much about "Star Trek" before he signed on to play Commander Chakotay in "Star Trek: Voyager." In fact, according to a 2012 interview with StarTrek.com, the actor took the role because he liked the pilot script and the character. He soon realized that everyone he told about it was much more excited than he was, because they were all familiar with the franchise.
The Razzies Have An Unfortunate History Of Nominating Child Actors
The foundation behind the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies, finally did away with its long-standing "all ages" policy for its nominees following a public outcry over the recent nomination of 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong for worst actress. Sadly, the young "Firestarter" star isn't the first child actor to be given a humiliating nod at the award show since its 1981 inception. The Razzies actually have a long and embarrassing history of propping up kids under the age of 18 for ridiculous things like worst new star or worst supporting actress. And people are starting to finally take notice.
Harry Potter Fans Are Disappointed By Ron's Forgotten Character Trait
By now, even some of the most casual "Harry Potter" fans know the main characters so well that they would have no problem listing off each of their skills, personality traits, and flaws. J.K. Rowling brilliantly created and developed these characters, making each one of them vital in the successful abolition of the Death Eaters, and it takes the combined powers of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson), and Ron (Rupert Grint) to defeat the evil Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).
Russell T. Davies Envisions Doctor Who Expanding Its Universe Like Star Trek
The universe of "Doctor Who" — which spans not only more than half a century of television, but multiple spin-offs, novels, and games — is already pretty expansive. However, Russell T. Davies, the British TV auteur who is set to return to the Who-niverse for the show's upcoming 60th anniversary specials (which will reportedly feature beloved Time Lord and Companion David Tennant and Catherine Tate, before Ncuti Gatwa's new Doctor eventually boards the TARDIS in the new season next year), has a vision that goes far beyond the franchise's present boundaries.
Harrison Ford Surprised Brett Goldstein By Declaring Shrinking One Of The Best Scripts He'd Ever Read
Harrison Ford has been in tons of fantastic movies with great scripts, from playing Han Solo in the Star Wars films to the titular character in the Indiana Jones series, as well as countless others. So when Ford says a project has the best scripts he's ever read, that has to count for something.
Why Olivia Cooke Has To Believe Her House Of The Dragon Character Isn't A Villain
For actors, it's paramount to know where a character comes from to know what motives dictate their actions in the present. If you're playing a villain, while you don't necessarily need to empathize with them, you still need to find some humanity within the character. Otherwise, you may fall into the trap of portraying a one-dimensional marionette rather than a layered individual with plausible motivations.
New Tomb Raider Series In Development From Phoebe Waller-Bridge At Amazon Prime
"Fleabag" and "Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has signed on to help create a new "Tomb Raider" series for its adventurous lead character Lara Croft — a role previously explored on the big screen by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. Jolie's and Vikander's "Tomb Raider"...
Avatar: The Way Of Water Cracks The Top 5 At The Box Office (& Is About To Take Down Another Major Franchise)
"Avatar: The Way of Water" is the gravy boat that keeps on swimming along, continuing its worldwide domination at the box office. James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to 2009's "Avatar," the current highest-grossing film of all time, was met with skepticism prior to its release. Many believed that "The Way of Water," which sees Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) return as the cyan-colored alien Na'vi, would be a success. However, it was certainly difficult predict the heights the film was going to reach, especially after it failed to meet initial projections.
Why Is Netflix's You People Getting Roasted By Critics?
"You People," the new romantic comedy from director and co-writer Kenya Barris and star and co-writer Jonah Hill, has a tremendous comedic pedigree among its cast and crew. In addition to Barris and Hill, you have a roster full of comedy ringers like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the legendary Eddie Murphy. They come together for a modern update on the "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" formula and the added difficulties brought about by the main character's parents. Lauren London, Nia Long, David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, and Rhea Perlman round out the cast.
Gwendoline Christie Discusses Being Cast In Wednesday And How It Differs From Game Of Thrones
Across eight seasons and 73 episodes, HBO's "Game of Thrones" ignited the careers of several UK actors. Kit Harrington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), and many more all led the series with engaging and dynamic performances that built a huge following throughout the 2010s. The supporting cast of characters was equally mesmerizing, including Gwendoline Christie's stoic and powerful role as Brienne of Tarth, a sworn sword dedicated to fulfilling her duty no matter the cost. Brienne's bravery and skills as a fierce defender when coupled with her purity of heart consistently won rave reviews (via Rolling Stone).
James Cameron Implemented A Strict Vegan Diet For Everyone On The Set Of Avatar
They say to practice what you preach, which was the exact mindset of director James Cameron when helming his "Avatar" movies. The world was introduced to Cameron's fantastical epic in 2009, where the first "Avatar" roped in audiences thanks to its grand-scaled world and groundbreaking 3D and motion capture technology. But the $2 billion blockbuster came a story that, at its core, expressed a need for us to protect and love the world we live in. Is it subtle? Absolutely not. But whether you see the film's environmental message as corny as Captain Planet or containing something of meaning, there's no denying where Cameron aims for the audiences' sympathy to lie.
A Stunning Number Of DC Fans Aren't Looking Forward To Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
Being in foster care can sometimes be a rough experience for a child, but sometimes a little hope comes along in the form of an ancient wizard that bestows the ability to transform into a super-powered adult and become a hero to many. The wizard known as Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) seeks out an individual of pure heart to become his champion, and in the original "Shazam!" film, he chooses Billy Batson (Asher Angel). When calling out the wizard's name, Billy is transformed into an adult hero (Zachary Levi) of the same name as the wizard that granted him powers — or Captain Marvel for longtime fans of DC Comics.
Macaulay Culkin Calls Out The Razzie Awards For His 1995 Nomination
Legendary child actor Macaulay Culkin took to his Twitter page on Wednesday night, January 25, to call out the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies, following its decision to finally introduce an age limit for nominees. According to the "Home Alone" actor, the move was long overdue. "I guess it was much easier to make fun [of] kids back in 1995," blasted Culkin in a reply to a @RazzieAwards tweet announcing the removal of 12-year-old "Firestarter" actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong from this year's "Worst Actress" category.
Star Trek's Karl Urban Honored DeForest Kelley Despite Being Free To Make Bones His Own
Lengthy, trailblazing space exploration missions require medical officers who are as gruff and tough as the extreme environments they face – and the strange ailments they'll have to treat. One of the best examples of such combative space medics is Dr. Leonard. H. "Bones" McCoy, one of the key officers aboard U.S.S. Enterprise. DeForest Kelley's catchphrase-spewing character is a core part of the show's allure as the passionate yin to first officer Spock's cool, calculated yang.
The Ending Of Netflix's You People Explained
Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy are comedy movie legends, each responsible for delivering humorous lines and gestures people are still mimicking decades after they delivered them on-screen. While Hill and Murphy both established themselves as leading men in wildly different eras of Hollywood's history, the duo share the screen together in the Netflix comedy "You People." In this feature, Hill plays broker Ezra Cohen, a Jewish man desperate for love who ends up stumbling into a relationship with Amira Mohammed (Lauren London). Ezra and Amira love each other deeply and are interested in spending the rest of their lives with one another. What they don't love so much is how awkward their parents are with their romantic partners. Ezra's parents objectify Amira and see her as a representative of all Black people, while Amira's dad, Akbar Mohammed (Eddie Murphy), is instantly repelled by the very sight of Ezra.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0