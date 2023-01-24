Read full article on original website
BBC
Sheldon Lewcock: Family of dying teen given 'racist' code by police
A codeword used by police to give a family access to a dying son in hospital was racist, says his mother. Sheldon Lewcock was hit by a van in Tilehurst, Reading, in August 2022. While the 19-year-old - who was mixed race - was in hospital police gave his mother...
BBC
Caterham dog attack: No prosecutions after woman mauled to death
No prosecutions are being brought after a dog walker was mauled to death when she was set upon while out walking a group of dogs, police have said. The 28-year-old woman from London was killed in Caterham, Surrey, at a dog walkers' spot on 12 January. A second woman was...
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
BBC
What the Tyre Nichols beating videos show
Bodycam footage of 29-year-old father Tyre Nichols calling for his mother as he is beaten by police in Memphis has been released. Mr Nichols died in hospital three days after being pulled over for alleged reckless driving. He was pepper sprayed, kicked and punched by five officers who have since lost their jobs and been charged with his murder.
19-year-old who takes in 15-year-old sister after parent's passing shamed for not also taking in 5-year-old stepsister
A man who has taken in his sister, after her father and stepmother tragically passed away, has been asked by Child Protective Services to also take in a 5-year-old to whom he has no blood relation. He has refused to do so, and has been harassed by others for his choice, turning to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s wrong for his decision.
Wife of rapist who switched genders before being sent to all-female prison brands transition ‘sham for easier life’
THE estranged wife of a trans rapist sent to an all-female jail said yesterday: “It’s a sham for an easier life.”. Shonna Graham said gender-switch Isla Bryson never mentioned feeling he was in the wrong body. It comes as Bryson, 31, switched gender after appearing in the dock...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: What is the 'Scorpion' unit of Memphis police?
Some of the five ex-officers in Memphis charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols were part of an elite crime-fighting unit that is now under scrutiny. Scorpion - which stands for "Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods" - is a 50-person unit with the mission of bringing down crime levels in particular areas.
BBC
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
BBC
Dorset 'man with no name' mystery finally solved
The identity of a man who could not tell police who he was or where he was from has finally been established. Dorset Police said the unnamed male, who appeared near to Weymouth's seafront in September, is a 43-year-old from Latvia. The force said a member of the public was...
BBC
Former Dorset Police worker jailed for stealing evidence cash
A former police evidence officer has been jailed for two years after pleading guilty to stealing almost £15,000 in cash from evidence bags. Lisa Arnold, from Swanage, admitted taking the money at Dorset Police's Winfrith headquarters. The 52-year-old would slit open the bottom of the bags and take out...
BBC
Dad's warning after girl, 14, dies from inhaling deodorant
The parents of a girl who died after inhaling aerosol deodorant want clearer product labelling to warn people of the potential dangers. Giorgia Green, who was 14 and from Derby, had a cardiac arrest after spraying the deodorant in her bedroom. Her parents have since become aware of other young...
BBC
Armend Xhika stabbing accused was trying to break up fight, court told
A man has denied stabbing another man to death in a row about a car crash. Mentor Selmani, 28, admitted arming himself with a blade during a violent clash in Burngreave, Sheffield, in which Armend Xhika, 22, was killed. But he insisted he produced the weapon only to "frighten" men...
BBC
Man smashes vehicle into Colorado police station
A 45-year-old man has been accused of deliberately driving his pick-up truck into the lobby of the Grand Junction Police Department in Colorado, US. The driver was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder. This video has no sound. This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC...
BBC
Disabled woman and service dog asked to leave Hanley pub
A disabled woman said she was reduced to tears when asked to leave a pub because of her assistance dog. Louise Harris, who has multiple sclerosis, was approached by a manager in Hanley Wetherspoons on 13 January. "I was in utter shock, I could not believe it," said Ms Harris,...
BBC
Rotherham fatal crash: Teenage boy dies after being hit by two cars
A teenager has died after being hit by two cars, police have said. The 14-year-old boy was walking along Laughton Road in Thurcroft, near Rotherham, on Thursday at around 18:20 GMT when he was struck. Police believe a grey Honda CR-V hit the boy before he was struck by a...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Mother describes her grief at dying son's bedside
The mother of a Memphis man who died after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop told the BBC of her grief upon seeing her son dying in hospital. RowVaughn Wells also said she believes police lied to her about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Tyre Nichols, 29.
BBC
Southampton drug gang sentenced to combined 33 years
An investigation in to crime gang that sold cannabis, class A drugs and used antique guns has helped lead to a change in the law. The Southampton group imported drugs from Europe, Canada and the US which were distributed and then the proceeds were converted into Bitcoin. Police said the...
BBC
Watch: Andrew Tate led from police van for questioning
As he was led from the police van to questioning at Romania's organised crime unit, online influencer Andrew Tate claimed there was "no justice in Romania". He is currently being detained alongside his brother Tristan over allegations of rape and human trafficking, which they deny. Police have not yet laid...
BBC
Companies fined over Birmingham worker crushed to death
Two firms have been fined and a company director handed a suspended prison sentence over the death of a worker crushed by falling panes of glass. Tawanda Chamwandayita was killed unloading materials from a shipping container in Birmingham in 2017. Leyton Homes (Perry Barr) Limited and its managing director Jalal...
