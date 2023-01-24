ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sheldon Lewcock: Family of dying teen given 'racist' code by police

A codeword used by police to give a family access to a dying son in hospital was racist, says his mother. Sheldon Lewcock was hit by a van in Tilehurst, Reading, in August 2022. While the 19-year-old - who was mixed race - was in hospital police gave his mother...
Caterham dog attack: No prosecutions after woman mauled to death

No prosecutions are being brought after a dog walker was mauled to death when she was set upon while out walking a group of dogs, police have said. The 28-year-old woman from London was killed in Caterham, Surrey, at a dog walkers' spot on 12 January. A second woman was...
What the Tyre Nichols beating videos show

Bodycam footage of 29-year-old father Tyre Nichols calling for his mother as he is beaten by police in Memphis has been released. Mr Nichols died in hospital three days after being pulled over for alleged reckless driving. He was pepper sprayed, kicked and punched by five officers who have since lost their jobs and been charged with his murder.
Tyre Nichols: What is the 'Scorpion' unit of Memphis police?

Some of the five ex-officers in Memphis charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols were part of an elite crime-fighting unit that is now under scrutiny. Scorpion - which stands for "Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods" - is a 50-person unit with the mission of bringing down crime levels in particular areas.
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father

A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
Dorset 'man with no name' mystery finally solved

The identity of a man who could not tell police who he was or where he was from has finally been established. Dorset Police said the unnamed male, who appeared near to Weymouth's seafront in September, is a 43-year-old from Latvia. The force said a member of the public was...
Former Dorset Police worker jailed for stealing evidence cash

A former police evidence officer has been jailed for two years after pleading guilty to stealing almost £15,000 in cash from evidence bags. Lisa Arnold, from Swanage, admitted taking the money at Dorset Police's Winfrith headquarters. The 52-year-old would slit open the bottom of the bags and take out...
Dad's warning after girl, 14, dies from inhaling deodorant

The parents of a girl who died after inhaling aerosol deodorant want clearer product labelling to warn people of the potential dangers. Giorgia Green, who was 14 and from Derby, had a cardiac arrest after spraying the deodorant in her bedroom. Her parents have since become aware of other young...
Armend Xhika stabbing accused was trying to break up fight, court told

A man has denied stabbing another man to death in a row about a car crash. Mentor Selmani, 28, admitted arming himself with a blade during a violent clash in Burngreave, Sheffield, in which Armend Xhika, 22, was killed. But he insisted he produced the weapon only to "frighten" men...
Man smashes vehicle into Colorado police station

A 45-year-old man has been accused of deliberately driving his pick-up truck into the lobby of the Grand Junction Police Department in Colorado, US. The driver was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder. This video has no sound. This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC...
Disabled woman and service dog asked to leave Hanley pub

A disabled woman said she was reduced to tears when asked to leave a pub because of her assistance dog. Louise Harris, who has multiple sclerosis, was approached by a manager in Hanley Wetherspoons on 13 January. "I was in utter shock, I could not believe it," said Ms Harris,...
Rotherham fatal crash: Teenage boy dies after being hit by two cars

A teenager has died after being hit by two cars, police have said. The 14-year-old boy was walking along Laughton Road in Thurcroft, near Rotherham, on Thursday at around 18:20 GMT when he was struck. Police believe a grey Honda CR-V hit the boy before he was struck by a...
Tyre Nichols: Mother describes her grief at dying son's bedside

The mother of a Memphis man who died after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop told the BBC of her grief upon seeing her son dying in hospital. RowVaughn Wells also said she believes police lied to her about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Tyre Nichols, 29.
Southampton drug gang sentenced to combined 33 years

An investigation in to crime gang that sold cannabis, class A drugs and used antique guns has helped lead to a change in the law. The Southampton group imported drugs from Europe, Canada and the US which were distributed and then the proceeds were converted into Bitcoin. Police said the...
Watch: Andrew Tate led from police van for questioning

As he was led from the police van to questioning at Romania's organised crime unit, online influencer Andrew Tate claimed there was "no justice in Romania". He is currently being detained alongside his brother Tristan over allegations of rape and human trafficking, which they deny. Police have not yet laid...
Companies fined over Birmingham worker crushed to death

Two firms have been fined and a company director handed a suspended prison sentence over the death of a worker crushed by falling panes of glass. Tawanda Chamwandayita was killed unloading materials from a shipping container in Birmingham in 2017. Leyton Homes (Perry Barr) Limited and its managing director Jalal...

