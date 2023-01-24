The internet is full of "Karen" videos documenting disgruntled customers expressing their perceived inconveniences with service workers who find themselves forced to deal with the tirade. Some of the most shocking of these incidents tend to happen in restaurants, such as the case of a "Karen" who got out of her car to hold a place in the McDonald's drive-thru for her husband, per a TikTok video. Even though this might have been a genius way to avoid waiting in line, the other McDonald's drivers didn't seem to agree.

HUDSON, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO