(The Center Square) — More than half (54%) of South Carolina voters say the country would be better off if President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump sat out the 2024 race. The finding is included in a new survey of 640 likely voters Spry Strategies conducted Jan. 17-19 on behalf of the South Carolina Policy Council. The survey, released Tuesday, found that less than one in three (30%) disagreed with the sentiment. ...

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO