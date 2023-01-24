ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

TravelPulse

5 Reasons to Attend ASTA's Global Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico

The American Society of Travel Advisors' Global Convention is fast approaching. This year's event will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 2-4, 2023, and will present travel advisors with a number of opportunities to further their success in the year ahead. TravelPulse spoke with ASTA's Vice President, Business...
ecowatch.com

Florida’s Three Major Utilities Propose 10% to 20% Rate Hikes, Citing Hurricane Damage, Natural Gas Prices

A combination of climate-fueled extreme weather events and a reliance on fossil fuels could raise the electricity bills of many Floridians this spring. Three of the state’s largest utilities — Florida Power & Light (FPL), Duke Energy and Tampa Electric Company (TECO) — have asked the state’s Public Service Commission (PSC) to approve rate hikes to cover an increase in natural gas prices and the cost of restoring the grid following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Poll: More than half of South Carolinians reject Trump, Biden for 2024

(The Center Square) — More than half (54%) of South Carolina voters say the country would be better off if President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump sat out the 2024 race. The finding is included in a new survey of 640 likely voters Spry Strategies conducted Jan. 17-19 on behalf of the South Carolina Policy Council. The survey, released Tuesday, found that less than one in three (30%) disagreed with the sentiment. ...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

