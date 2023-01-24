Read full article on original website
Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Friday’s $20 million jackpot?
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? Grab your tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot continues to grow after someone won the $20 million prize on January 24. Here are the winning numbers in Friday’s drawing:. 4-43-46-47-61; Mega Ball: 22; Megaplier: 4X. The estimated jackpot for...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $526 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:
Pennsylvania No. 2 state where milk is the ‘most expensive’: report
This may actually cause you to cry over spilt milk. Pennsylvania has the second most expensive milk prices in the whole country. SIMILAR STORIES: Specialty grocery store and retailers to join Cumberland County shopping area. Milk Pick is a platform dedicated to helping people find the best milk for them...
Pennsylvanians searching for ‘cheap gifts’ ahead of Valentine’s Day, finds study
Jennifer Lopez once sang “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”. Pennsylvanians seem to think it costs something, though, especially given what the state’s most popular search term ahead of Valentine’s Day is. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. city among top 20 best for singles: study. Yellow Octopus — an...
Conversation hearts are the top Valentine’s Day candy in the U.S. - but not in Pa. (thankfully)
Valentine’s Day 2023 is rapidly approaching (in case you didn’t notice the heart-shaped boxes of candy in grocery stores right after Christmas). The holiday of love is all about flowers, hearts, jewelry and candy. CandyStore.com each year takes a look at its more than 15 years of its...
Pennsylvania city among best for Super Bowl celebrations, study says
Super Bowl LVII is nearly upon us. And just in time for the great American holiday, a city in Pennsylvania has been ranked as one of the best for Super Bowl celebrations in the U.S. LISTEN: Pa. city crowned the No. 1 spot for football fans in the U.S.: study.
