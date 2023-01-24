ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

House fire in Northeast Philadelphia injures 5 people

A house fire that spread to two neighboring homes in Northeast Philadelphia early Tuesday morning displaced 12 people, including four children. Five people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 3300 block of Kayford Circle in Morrell Park around 3:15 a.m. The first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Fire shuts down Route 30 in Lancaster County

A Friday morning vehicle fire has closed Route 30 in Lancaster County, according to traffic maps. Eastbound lanes are shut down between the Prospect Road and Mountville exits, according to 511PA. PennDOT cameras show a long line of traffic backed up at the Prospect Road exit. It’s unclear how long...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Investigators reveal potential cause of Morrell Park fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Careless smoking may have sparked a fire that spread to three rowhomes in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday morning, investigators say.Neighbors woke up to people screaming for help on Kayford Circle in the Morrell Park. "The whole deck was up [in flames], we tried to call 911 and the firemen showed up literally within seconds they were here. And it spread really fast," a neighbor said Tuesday.Firefighters and people nearby also heard an explosion. The Philadelphia Fire Department believes the explosion may have been a propane tank.Five people were taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation after the blaze, but they're expected to be OK. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man struck on Roosevelt Boulevard days after city pledges to fix dangerous road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tow truck hit a pedestrian on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning, police say.First responders rushed to the Boulevard at Levick Street in Mayfair around 3:30 a.m. They found a 50-year-old man with severe injuries, including a skull fracture.The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical condition but was expected to survive, police said.The truck driver told police he thought he saw debris on the roadway and swerved to miss it. That's when the driver hit the pedestrian. The driver remained at the scene. The crash is still under investigation. It happened just days after Philadelphia officials announced a major plan to help make Roosevelt Boulevard safer. The plan, funded by a new $78 million federal grant, will "re-time" traffic signals and build new medians and sidewalks.  The road remains one of the most dangerous roads in the U.S. According to a city planning document, 14% of all fatal vehicle crashes in the city happen on Roosevelt Boulevard.Over the last 7 years, 75 people have been killed along the 12-mile stretch. About half of those people were pedestrians who were struck trying to cross the 12-lane highway.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia on Thursday released surveillance camera footage of a man who broke into a Philadelphia coffee shop last week after hours. The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individual responsible for this commercial burglary and asking the public for assistance. On January 13, approximately 3:30AM, surveillance cameras show a late model Chevrolet Caprice park at the intersection of Rittenhouse St and Wayne Ave. “An unknown black male is seen exiting the vehicle and walking up to the Ultimo Coffee Shop located at 5901 Wayne Ave and breaking the lock and later entering The post Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Parents arrested after Pa. toddler died from fentanyl toxicity: police

A 2-year-old Bethlehem boy who died last summer was killed by fentanyl toxicity, and his parents were taken into custody Thursday to face charges, authorities said. Warrants were issued Thursday for Nicole Ann Stauffer, 45, of Bethlehem, and Christian Robert Brewster, 25, of Friendship, New York, on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Missing Levittown Woman 'In Considerable Danger': Police

A Bucks County woman is missing, and authorities say she may be "in considerable danger." Alyce Schorle, 74, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 at about 10:15 p.m. near the Galilee Pavilion on Penn Valley Road in Falls Township, police said in a statement. Investigators said Alyce typically uses...
LEVITTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Georgia woman arrested in fatal stabbing inside Pa. home: reports

Authorities have arrested the 19-year-old Georgia woman accused of stabbing a man to death inside a Philadelphia home earlier this week, according to reports from 6ABC and NBC10. As previously reported, the incident happened on Monday right before noon, where authorities found 25-year-old Alwaleed Algheraibi of Philadelphia suffering from a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Uncle Left Nephew Unattended For Hours: West Reading Police

A Berks County man is accused of leaving his 10-year-old nephew unattended for hours in an incident late last year, authorities say. Police in West Reading received a 911 call from a "special needs victim" just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, saying that he couldn't get in his house and that no one was inside, the department wrote in a statement. The boy said the door handle was broken, and that his uncle had left earlier and had not returned yet, they added.
WEST READING, PA
Shore News Network

14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and now, police are asking the public for help. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile A’laylyni Langley. She was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2022, at 7:15 am, at Northeast High School located at 1601 Cottman Avenue and has not returned home. She is 5’2”, 150 lbs., medium build, black hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Anyone with any information on A’laylyni’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or The post 14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Neighbor heard someone scream "Help me" as fire broke out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five people were hospitalized after an inferno erupted and spread to multiple homes in Northeast Philadelphia. The fire started early Tuesday morning in the Morrell Park section of Northeast Philly.In the dead of night, as most people were sleeping flames started spreading through a home destroying everything in its path on Kayford Circle."It was devastating, very hard," Karen Swanson said. "I'm still trying to deal with today."It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for the neighbors."I woke up at like 3:30 in the morning, I heard someone screaming help me and then explosions," Amanda Wockui said.Wockui said she...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Saudi student killed in Philadelphia area, woman arrested

Philadelphia (WPHL)– Philadelphia Police have arrested a woman from Georgia in connection to a fatal stabbing in Germantown. Police responded to the 300 block of Hansberry Street on January 23rd at 11:50 a.m. for a person screaming. Police and medics found a 25-year-old white male on the 3rd-floor bathroom...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
