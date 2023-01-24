Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
phillyvoice.com
House fire in Northeast Philadelphia injures 5 people
A house fire that spread to two neighboring homes in Northeast Philadelphia early Tuesday morning displaced 12 people, including four children. Five people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 3300 block of Kayford Circle in Morrell Park around 3:15 a.m. The first...
fox29.com
Police launch death investigation after man found dead near Delaware River in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.J. - The City of Burlington Police Department launched a death investigation after a man was found dead in the city, authorities say. According to police, officers responded to the area of Commerce Square boulevard for a report of an unconscious person on Monday at 2:37 p.m. Authorities say...
Fire shuts down Route 30 in Lancaster County
A Friday morning vehicle fire has closed Route 30 in Lancaster County, according to traffic maps. Eastbound lanes are shut down between the Prospect Road and Mountville exits, according to 511PA. PennDOT cameras show a long line of traffic backed up at the Prospect Road exit. It’s unclear how long...
Investigators reveal potential cause of Morrell Park fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Careless smoking may have sparked a fire that spread to three rowhomes in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday morning, investigators say.Neighbors woke up to people screaming for help on Kayford Circle in the Morrell Park. "The whole deck was up [in flames], we tried to call 911 and the firemen showed up literally within seconds they were here. And it spread really fast," a neighbor said Tuesday.Firefighters and people nearby also heard an explosion. The Philadelphia Fire Department believes the explosion may have been a propane tank.Five people were taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation after the blaze, but they're expected to be OK.
Man struck on Roosevelt Boulevard days after city pledges to fix dangerous road
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tow truck hit a pedestrian on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning, police say.First responders rushed to the Boulevard at Levick Street in Mayfair around 3:30 a.m. They found a 50-year-old man with severe injuries, including a skull fracture.The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical condition but was expected to survive, police said.The truck driver told police he thought he saw debris on the roadway and swerved to miss it. That's when the driver hit the pedestrian. The driver remained at the scene. The crash is still under investigation. It happened just days after Philadelphia officials announced a major plan to help make Roosevelt Boulevard safer. The plan, funded by a new $78 million federal grant, will "re-time" traffic signals and build new medians and sidewalks. The road remains one of the most dangerous roads in the U.S. According to a city planning document, 14% of all fatal vehicle crashes in the city happen on Roosevelt Boulevard.Over the last 7 years, 75 people have been killed along the 12-mile stretch. About half of those people were pedestrians who were struck trying to cross the 12-lane highway.
Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia on Thursday released surveillance camera footage of a man who broke into a Philadelphia coffee shop last week after hours. The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individual responsible for this commercial burglary and asking the public for assistance. On January 13, approximately 3:30AM, surveillance cameras show a late model Chevrolet Caprice park at the intersection of Rittenhouse St and Wayne Ave. “An unknown black male is seen exiting the vehicle and walking up to the Ultimo Coffee Shop located at 5901 Wayne Ave and breaking the lock and later entering The post Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Parents arrested after Pa. toddler died from fentanyl toxicity: police
A 2-year-old Bethlehem boy who died last summer was killed by fentanyl toxicity, and his parents were taken into custody Thursday to face charges, authorities said. Warrants were issued Thursday for Nicole Ann Stauffer, 45, of Bethlehem, and Christian Robert Brewster, 25, of Friendship, New York, on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.
Missing Levittown Woman 'In Considerable Danger': Police
A Bucks County woman is missing, and authorities say she may be "in considerable danger." Alyce Schorle, 74, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 at about 10:15 p.m. near the Galilee Pavilion on Penn Valley Road in Falls Township, police said in a statement. Investigators said Alyce typically uses...
Georgia woman arrested in fatal stabbing inside Pa. home: reports
Authorities have arrested the 19-year-old Georgia woman accused of stabbing a man to death inside a Philadelphia home earlier this week, according to reports from 6ABC and NBC10. As previously reported, the incident happened on Monday right before noon, where authorities found 25-year-old Alwaleed Algheraibi of Philadelphia suffering from a...
Uncle Left Nephew Unattended For Hours: West Reading Police
A Berks County man is accused of leaving his 10-year-old nephew unattended for hours in an incident late last year, authorities say. Police in West Reading received a 911 call from a "special needs victim" just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, saying that he couldn't get in his house and that no one was inside, the department wrote in a statement. The boy said the door handle was broken, and that his uncle had left earlier and had not returned yet, they added.
Suspected drug dealer prayed during 100+ mph chase with Pa. police, passenger says
A man accused of selling methamphetamine in a Lehigh Valley park-and-ride lot fled from officers and hit speeds of more than 100 mph during a subsequent chase, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Dec. 28 chase started with a drug deal in the park-and-ride lot off Route 33 in Bethlehem Township...
14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and now, police are asking the public for help. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile A’laylyni Langley. She was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2022, at 7:15 am, at Northeast High School located at 1601 Cottman Avenue and has not returned home. She is 5’2”, 150 lbs., medium build, black hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Anyone with any information on A’laylyni’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or The post 14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
30 shots fired from Pa. home, hitting woman, houses, car: report
A police SWAT team swarmed a block in the Tacony neighborhood of Philadelphia after 30 shots were fired from a home, according to a report from WPVI. The incident occurred around midnight Tuesday along the 6700 block of Marsden Street. Police called to the scene for a report of shots...
Neighbor heard someone scream "Help me" as fire broke out
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five people were hospitalized after an inferno erupted and spread to multiple homes in Northeast Philadelphia. The fire started early Tuesday morning in the Morrell Park section of Northeast Philly.In the dead of night, as most people were sleeping flames started spreading through a home destroying everything in its path on Kayford Circle."It was devastating, very hard," Karen Swanson said. "I'm still trying to deal with today."It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for the neighbors."I woke up at like 3:30 in the morning, I heard someone screaming help me and then explosions," Amanda Wockui said.Wockui said she...
fox29.com
Police searching for armed duo who stole from Southwest Philadelphia gas station, held employee at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who stole from a local gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Monday just before 10:30 p.m. at United Gas on the 6900 block of Buist Avenue. Authorities say two...
91-year-old woman in nursing home dies after assault by another resident, family says
Just like she did every other day, Rose Taylor visited her 91-year-old Aunt Clara at the nursing home across the street in South Plainfield, N.J., at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 16. After bathing, changing her clothes and feeding her, Taylor tucked her aunt into bed and assured her she would return later.
WFMJ.com
Crash into pole cuts power, closes part of Route 45 in Bristol Township
A handful of homes lost power after a car ran into a utility pole in Bristol Township early Thursday. Route 45 is closed in the area of Houselcraft road after the crash brought wires down in the area. The car ended up in a nearby field. A woman and a...
abc27.com
Saudi student killed in Philadelphia area, woman arrested
Philadelphia (WPHL)– Philadelphia Police have arrested a woman from Georgia in connection to a fatal stabbing in Germantown. Police responded to the 300 block of Hansberry Street on January 23rd at 11:50 a.m. for a person screaming. Police and medics found a 25-year-old white male on the 3rd-floor bathroom...
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
Update: Police Need Help — 14 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating over a dozen teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees...
