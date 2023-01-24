Penn State 2023 early look: Replacing Joey Porter Jr. is a tall task but the corner room will be feisty again

Read full article on original website
Penn State subscriber mailbag: Assessing the 2023 wideout room and KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s upside
Taylor Stubblefield is out as Penn State’s wideouts coach, Marques Hagans is in. The Nittany Lions are replacing starting wideouts Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley.
Former Penn State wide receivers coach, Michigan assistant Josh Gattis fired at Miami
On Monday, Penn State hired Marques Hagans to be its new wide receivers coach. But when James Franklin parted ways with former receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, there was speculation — and perhaps a bit of hope from Miami fans — that a familiar face might return to Happy Valley.
2024 Penn State recruiting targets to watch with final junior day approaching
Penn State is set to host its third and final junior day of the winter. On Saturday, another dozen or so 2024 prospects will be on campus touring the Lasch Building, chatting with coaches and seeing what life will be like if they pick Penn State. James Franklin and his...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Having weathered several storms, James Franklin returns to verge of a breakthrough
Penn State couldn’t be in better hands than those of 50-year-old James Franklin, who is embarking on his 10th season at the helm of the Nittany Lions’ football program. In saying that, I know I’ll be hearing guffaws from at least 1 of my 5 siblings, at least a couple old Pennsylvania high school friends and a few readers and social media buddies. As Franklin himself is wont to say, “I get it.”
Who’s No. 1? Penn State to defend that top ranking against No. 2 Iowa Friday night at Jordan Center
Considering the individual rankings and past performances, various tournament power index ratings list Penn State as a solid — almost heavy — favorite to win its second straight NCAA wrestling team championship this season and 10th in last 12 tournaments contested. But dual meets that feature head-to-head showdowns...
State College’s Finn Furmanek claims his first college offer
Finn Furmanek was one of the best players in the Mid-Penn last season. And now the State College senior has an opportunity to show for it. Furmanek told PennLive that Lehigh offered him a chance to play there. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
nittanysportsnow.com
In-State QB Karson Kiesewetter Commits to Penn State as a Preferred Walk-On
Karson Kiesewetter, a Class of 2023 in-state standout athlete has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Kiesewetter plays quarterback for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He put up nice stats this season completing 131 of 199 passes for 2,018 yards and 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 1,560 yards on 224 carries (7.0 yards per carry), and 31 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 61 tackles and two interceptions in his career.
Mifflin County wrestling clips State College 39-33 in Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown
Mifflin County battled to a hard-fought 39-33 divisional victory against State College Thursday. Hunter Johnson (120), Kamden Everly (126), Parker Kearns (160), Avery Aurand (189), and Truitt Davis (215) each tallied pins to pace the Huskies.
Altoona defensive end Manny Miller makes his college pick
Altoona’s Manny Miller will soon realize his dream as a Division I student-athlete. Miller, the Mountain Lions’ aggressive and talented defensive end recently took to social media to announce his next destination. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder gave a verbal commitment to join Saint Francis in Loretto. “First off, I...
From uncertainty to Ivy League: Shippensburg’s Dom Frontino took the long road to becoming a Division 1 wrestler
At the most grueling part of his recovery from major knee surgery in 2021, Shippensburg’s Dominic Frontino couldn’t walk, let alone consider wrestling. He was kept off the mat from the summer through the first month of his junior season, which was already well ahead of the 12-month timeline doctors gave him, and forced to work himself into true wrestling shape, on the fly, while still trying to compete.
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Jan. 27, 2023
Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Altoona girls basketball defeats Cumberland Valley, 40-32, in MPC Commonwealth tilt
The Altoona girls basketball team defeated Cumberland Valley, 40-32, Friday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. The Eagles played with the game without the services of 1,000-point scoring guard Jill Jekot. Anna Holcomb scored 12 points for CV with Sienna Manns adding 8 more.
Former Penn State President Graham Spanier to promote his book on Sandusky scandal in campus appearance
In the prologue to his memoir, Graham Spanier summed up his life as Penn State University president until his world came crashing down around him in November 2011. “I was all in,” he said. “And it should be no secret that I miss my job.”. Not that he’s...
Cassidy Sadler’s 18 points helps lift Northern girls to MPC Colonial win over West Perry
The Northern girls basketball team kept pace in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division race Friday night with a 39-30 victory over West Perry. Cassidy Sadler paced the Polar Bears attack with 18 points. Anna Lehman added 9 more for Northern, who moves to 16-2 overall and 11-1 in divisional play. West...
Penn State president gives advice to Centre County businesses
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State President, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, joined the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County [CBICC] on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a discussion with business owners and local leaders on economic development and employee retention. Bendapudi had many messages to Centre County businesses, but one, in particular, stood out. […]
Carpet in dorm where Utah Little Leaguer fell must be preserved: judge
A Philadelphia judge has ordered Little League to preserve the carpet in the dormitory room where a Utah player was seriously injured in a fall from an upper bunk during the world series in August. The carpet may not be altered or cleaned and the section containing suspected bloodstains is...
Casino to open in State College, PA
State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
