ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Watch Craig Melvin's Son Delano Interview Chris Paul for Nightly News: Kids Edition

"My dad is still my hero," Chris Paul told Craig Melvin's son, Delano, during their chat for Nightly News: Kids Edition Craig Melvin's son stepped up to interview an NBA star and didn't break a sweat. The Today personality's 8½-year-old son Delano appears as a correspondent for Nightly News: Kids Edition, sitting down with the Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul in a fun interview clip shared with PEOPLE exclusively. "What were you like as a kid?" Delano asks. "It's probably a different answer, if you ask me and if you ask my parents," the NBA star...
rollingout.com

Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson puts a ring on Sharelle Rosado’s finger (photos)

Flamboyant former football star Chad Johnson went ahead and put a ring on it as he proposed to longtime love Sharelle Rosado. The couple made their engagement official as Rosado flossed the gigantic finger adornment following the surprise proposal over the weekend. Rosado, 35, a star of the Netflix series...
People

Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
People

Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
seventeen.com

Storm Reid and Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Euphoria star Storm Reid just hard launched the new love in her life, and yes, it’s both red carpet *and* Instagram official. On January 12, at the premiere of her new movie “Missing,” Storm made her debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders, a quarterback on the University of Colorado football team and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders.
People

Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'

The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2!  Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
HollywoodLife

Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’

Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!
People

Deion Sanders Talks Quality Time with Family and Filming Their Super Bowl Ad: 'There's Strength in Unity'

The NFL legend enlisted members of his own family to star in a commercial for Oikos Get to know Deion Sanders — the family man! Sanders, 55, will star in a Super Bowl commercial for Oikos next month, and PEOPLE was on set while the University of Colorado Boulder football coach and several of his family members filmed the spot in Los Angeles, California. Deion was joined by his sons Shedeur and Shilo, daughter Shelomi, his sister Tracie and his mother Connie for the shoot, which was set at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Herbie J Pilato

Jim Croce: The Tragic Death of the Pop-Rock-Country Music Star

Jim Croce remains one of the most beloved pop-rock-country music stars of all time, decades after his demise. As explained on the performer's official website, when Croce "stepped on stage at Northwestern State University in Louisiana on September 20, 1973, he was riding a wave of long-overdue success. Over the prior year and a half, the 30-year-old singer/songwriter had gone from an opening act to the headliner. He had released two much-loved albums with a third, I Got A Name, due to come out in 10 days.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Upworthy

Teacher tries to sell JJ Watt's jersey to raise money for her grandpa's funeral. J.J. steps in to help.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 22, 2022. It has since been updated. J.J. Watt came to the rescue of a distressed NFL fan and teacher who was struggling to raise money for her grandfather's funeral. The Arizona Cardinals player offered to cover the expenses for the teacher. The adorable exchange has gone viral and reminded everyone that there's still plenty of goodness and hope out there. Jennifer Simpson, a teacher, had lost her grandfather, her last living grandparent, two weeks ago but didn't have enough money to hold a funeral for him. She tried to sell J.J. Watt merchandise, including a shoe and a T-shirt, hoping to raise money. The funeral home had informed her they couldn't hold onto the body any longer and the teacher was under immense pressure. "I have a pair of @JJWatt women's edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I've worn them twice. They are great shoes, I'm only selling because we are raising money for my grandpa's funeral. I also have a Watt women's XL Texans Jersey for $30. Anyone interested?" she asked on Twitter, posting images of the shoes as well.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Octavia Spencer Says She's 'Felt More Racism' in L.A. Than Back Home in Alabama: 'I Was an Anomaly'

After moving to Los Angeles in the '90s, Octavia Spencer says she experienced racism on Rodeo Drive that was "right out of Pretty Woman" Octavia Spencer said that she "felt more racism when I first moved" to Los Angeles than she ever did in her southern hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, as she appeared on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week. "I think everywhere is heavy. Everywhere has its history," explained the Oscar winner, 52. "I think everywhere has problems." RELATED: Octavia Spencer Mourns...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

People

391K+
Followers
67K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy