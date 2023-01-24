Read full article on original website
Watch Craig Melvin's Son Delano Interview Chris Paul for Nightly News: Kids Edition
"My dad is still my hero," Chris Paul told Craig Melvin's son, Delano, during their chat for Nightly News: Kids Edition Craig Melvin's son stepped up to interview an NBA star and didn't break a sweat. The Today personality's 8½-year-old son Delano appears as a correspondent for Nightly News: Kids Edition, sitting down with the Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul in a fun interview clip shared with PEOPLE exclusively. "What were you like as a kid?" Delano asks. "It's probably a different answer, if you ask me and if you ask my parents," the NBA star...
Remember When The Crowd Lost It After Chris Stapleton Started Singing “Tennessee Whiskey” From His Seat During A Tyler Perry Play?
Time to revisit a story we shared all the way back around February of 2020. In this throwback, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play Tour had a stop at The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. During that stop, the crowd had one helluva surprise. At one point during the show,...
rollingout.com
Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson puts a ring on Sharelle Rosado’s finger (photos)
Flamboyant former football star Chad Johnson went ahead and put a ring on it as he proposed to longtime love Sharelle Rosado. The couple made their engagement official as Rosado flossed the gigantic finger adornment following the surprise proposal over the weekend. Rosado, 35, a star of the Netflix series...
iheart.com
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Delivers Powerful Performance Of Blake Shelton Hit
Kelly Clarkson included a nod to country superstar Blake Shelton on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, delivering her spin on the 2011 smash-hit anthem, “Honey Bee.”. Clarkson covered the song during the “Kellyoke” segment of her daytime talk show (which has also featured covers of songs...
As Kelly Clarkson And Jennifer Hudson Dominate Daytime TV, Fellow American Idol Vet Simon Cowell Reveals Why He Once Quit His Own Show
As Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson headline talk shows, OG American Idol judge Simon Cowell admitted to backing out of his own program.
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
seventeen.com
Storm Reid and Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Euphoria star Storm Reid just hard launched the new love in her life, and yes, it’s both red carpet *and* Instagram official. On January 12, at the premiere of her new movie “Missing,” Storm made her debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders, a quarterback on the University of Colorado football team and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders.
Kelly Clarkson Shocked That Tom Brady Is Good in ‘80 for Brady’: ‘I Made ‘From Justin to Kelly’ – Not All of Us Are Actors’ (Video)
Kelly Clarkson was surprised by Tom Brady’s acting chops in the new movie, “80 for Brady,” teasing to the film’s cast that her making “From Justin to Kelly” proves that “not all of us are actors!”. “80 for Brady” follows four best friends...
Ciara, Michelle Obama Take Shots from ‘Monster’ Rapper Future in New Song
It’s been almost a decade since trap rapper Future and R&B singer Ciara went their separate ways after a brief relationship that resulted in a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, but it appears the Monster star can’t seem to keep his ex’s name out of his mouth. Even...
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
RIP C.J. Harris! Every 'American Idol' Singer Who Has Died Since Competing
Jennifer Lopez favorite from 2014 C.J. Harris dies at 31.
Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’
Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!
Deion Sanders Talks Quality Time with Family and Filming Their Super Bowl Ad: 'There's Strength in Unity'
The NFL legend enlisted members of his own family to star in a commercial for Oikos Get to know Deion Sanders — the family man! Sanders, 55, will star in a Super Bowl commercial for Oikos next month, and PEOPLE was on set while the University of Colorado Boulder football coach and several of his family members filmed the spot in Los Angeles, California. Deion was joined by his sons Shedeur and Shilo, daughter Shelomi, his sister Tracie and his mother Connie for the shoot, which was set at...
Apryl Jones Wishes Her ‘Love’ Taye Diggs A Happy Birthday
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones are still going strong into the New Year after teasing their romance on social media all last year. Diggs celebrated his 52nd birthday on January 2nd and Jones took to Instagram to express her “love” for The Best Man star. “Happy Born Day...
Jim Croce: The Tragic Death of the Pop-Rock-Country Music Star
Jim Croce remains one of the most beloved pop-rock-country music stars of all time, decades after his demise. As explained on the performer's official website, when Croce "stepped on stage at Northwestern State University in Louisiana on September 20, 1973, he was riding a wave of long-overdue success. Over the prior year and a half, the 30-year-old singer/songwriter had gone from an opening act to the headliner. He had released two much-loved albums with a third, I Got A Name, due to come out in 10 days.
Upworthy
Teacher tries to sell JJ Watt's jersey to raise money for her grandpa's funeral. J.J. steps in to help.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 22, 2022. It has since been updated. J.J. Watt came to the rescue of a distressed NFL fan and teacher who was struggling to raise money for her grandfather's funeral. The Arizona Cardinals player offered to cover the expenses for the teacher. The adorable exchange has gone viral and reminded everyone that there's still plenty of goodness and hope out there. Jennifer Simpson, a teacher, had lost her grandfather, her last living grandparent, two weeks ago but didn't have enough money to hold a funeral for him. She tried to sell J.J. Watt merchandise, including a shoe and a T-shirt, hoping to raise money. The funeral home had informed her they couldn't hold onto the body any longer and the teacher was under immense pressure. "I have a pair of @JJWatt women's edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I've worn them twice. They are great shoes, I'm only selling because we are raising money for my grandpa's funeral. I also have a Watt women's XL Texans Jersey for $30. Anyone interested?" she asked on Twitter, posting images of the shoes as well.
Octavia Spencer Says She's 'Felt More Racism' in L.A. Than Back Home in Alabama: 'I Was an Anomaly'
After moving to Los Angeles in the '90s, Octavia Spencer says she experienced racism on Rodeo Drive that was "right out of Pretty Woman" Octavia Spencer said that she "felt more racism when I first moved" to Los Angeles than she ever did in her southern hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, as she appeared on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week. "I think everywhere is heavy. Everywhere has its history," explained the Oscar winner, 52. "I think everywhere has problems." RELATED: Octavia Spencer Mourns...
People
