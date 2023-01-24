Read full article on original website
BlockFi Creditor Committee Advisor Reveals $1.2B Exposure to FTX, Alameda Research
Unredacted financials revealed that crypto lender BlockFi’s exposure to both FTX and Alameda was much larger than the firm first reported. The now-bankrupt crypto lending firm BlockFi has reportedly more than $1.2 billion in assets linked to FTX and Alameda Research, the two companies founded by the fallen crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried.
Stablecoin Issuer 'Does Not Blame SEC' for Derailing $9B Plans to Go Public
Despite failing to approve Circle's registration 15 months after it was filed, Circle "does not blame" the SEC for the botched SPAC deal. Circle’s plans to go public last year via a $9 billion SPAC merger fell apart after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission failed to approve the deal before its expiration.
Tesla Reports $34M Impairment Charge on Bitcoin Holdings in Q4 2022
Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company kept its Bitcoin position steady in the previous quarter, however, the value of the investment declined. In its latest earnings report released Wednesday, Tesla revealed it had neither bought nor sold any Bitcoin in the final quarter of 2022. The electric car manufacturer, however,...
Celsius Hints at New Token Launch as Part of Restructuring Plan: Report
Insolvent crypto lender Celsius is reportedly mulling the launch of a new digital token as part of a plan to compensate its creditors. There may be a new Celsius token on the horizon. As part of the defunct crypto lender's reorganization plans, Celsius is mulling the issuance of a new...
Dutch Central Bank Fines Coinbase $3.6M for Non-Compliance
Though Coinbase registered on September 22, 2022, the Dutch Central Bank said it had a competitive advantage by not paying supervisory fees,. The Dutch central bank has fined the European branch of crypto exchange Coinbase €3.3 million ($3.6 million) for failing to meet registration requirements before offering its services in the Netherlands.
Polygon Soars 8% Ahead of zkEVM Network Update
Investors are pouring into MATIC ahead of a new update that could improve Polygon’s ability to scale and integrate with Ethereum. Polygon’s native MATIC token has soared 8.3% overnight to $1.08, as per CoinGecko data, while the overall crypto market cap has held steady above the key $1 trillion mark.
Backed by Jay-Z, Web3 Hardware Startup Spatial Labs Raises $10 Million
Founder Iddris Sandu opens up about his crypto hardware play and brainstorming with his ‘big brother’ celebrity investor. Web3 startup Spatial Labs has raised $10 million in its seed funding round, led by Blockchain Capital and backed by billionaire rap artist Jay-Z’s venture capital firm Marcy Venture Partners. When combined with Spatial’s pre-seed funding raise of $4 million, the new round brings the startup’s total funding to $14 million.
FTX Creditors Include Apple, Netflix and Coinbase, Court Documents Reveal
Financial advisors for the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX at last revealed the complete list of the company’s institutional creditors in a court filing late Wednesday. The document shows the names of the companies owed money by FTX, providing an expansive view of entities wrapped up in the exchange’s bankruptcy.
Dogecoin, Cardano Lead Crypto Dip as Market Sheds $27B Overnight
Despite the hefty losses across the board, cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Cardano have enjoyed a heady start to the new year. It’s been a bumpy bout of volatility for some of the industry’s largest altcoins. The crypto market as a whole dropped 2.7%, shedding roughly $27 billion overnight,...
Moody’s Mulls Stablecoin Scores as Regulators Circle: Report
Moody's Corporation is reportedly turning its attention to stablecoins, developing a scoring system for up to 20 cryptocurrencies. Moody’s Corporation is reportedly planning to develop a scoring system for stablecoins, per reporting from Bloomberg. The scoring system will include up to 20 stablecoins, analyzing the quality of each reserve's...
Mango Labs Sues Avraham Eisenberg Over Mango Markets Exploit
The civil lawsuit from Mango Labs against Eisenberg is in addition to three additional cases brought by the DOJ, CFTC and SEC. Avraham Eisenberg, the self-professed exploiter of Solana-based platform Mango Markets, is being sued by the DeFi lending protocol’s developer, Mango Labs, for the $47 million Eisenberg allegedly still holds from the exploit plus damages.
Crypto Industry 'Scared of a Strong SEC': Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Kicking off an hour-long session, she laid out the case for the SEC to step up its scrutiny of crypto. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren had strong words for the crypto industry on Wednesday, calling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to do more to fight crypto fraud. In prepared remarks delivered before the American Economic Liberties Project, Warren said industry players are “scared of a strong SEC."
