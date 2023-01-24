Read full article on original website
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
Yahoo!
Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023
Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park. Due to ongoing issues with...
Riverbank Farm in Davison area flipped into arts and crafts spot for women
RICHFIELD TWP, MI - When Colleen Pace set out to renovate her Riverbank Farm built in 1987, the 70-year-old two-time breast cancer survivor had no previous building experience for what she envisioned. “When my husband would ask, ‘What are you going to build in here?’ I would reply, ‘I’m not...
Winter Storm Warning posted for Mid-Michigan, Metro Detroit could see 1-4 inches, NWS forecasts
While Central, South Central, Southwest and West Michigan are bracing for a winter storm, meteorologists say portions of Southeast Michigan could see more snow, or even a wintery mix, over the next 24 hours.
WNEM
High school snow carvers gear up for judging
John Shelton gives TV5 a rundown on the events scheduled to take place at Snowfest over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Political experts discuss whether “right-to-work” will be repealed. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 28-29
Winter Weather Advisories are up once again for much of Mid-Michigan this weekend, with a broad range of snowfall totals expected - from more than half a foot to barely anything - depending on where you are. Comparing the Forecasts. According to the National Weather Service, a broad swath of...
fox2detroit.com
St. Clair Shores appliance store destroyed after downed wire causes fire
ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire Wednesday night destroyed a longtime St. Clair Shores business. "I'm choked up because I don't know what to say. This is my life," said Don Hurst, who owns Hurst Appliance on Harper Avenue. Snow led to the blaze at his business,...
Voice News
Quilt block to be installed on Algonac water plant wall
Algonac City Council members discussed several items at their Jan. 17 meeting, including a quilt block in the St. Clair County Quilt Trail, water plant items and more. During the public comment portion of the meeting, Piece to Peace Quilters leader Jan Evans spoke on behalf of the St. Clair County Quilt Trail. A quilt trail is a series of painted wood, metal hung or freestanding quilt squares installed along a particular route of travel. There are currently 43 quilt trails in the United States. The council recognized the group as a nonprofit organization within the city of Algonac at its Jan. 3 meeting.
fox2detroit.com
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
MLive
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
Remembering the monster Blizzard of 1978: Winter sure packed a wallop 45 years ago
It has been 45 years since the Great Blizzard of 1978, and that storm is still a vivid memory for many Michiganders. Over the course of three days - Jan. 25-27 - the Great Lakes state was in the grip of a powerful snow-maker. MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has described...
New Meijer Grocery stores now open in Lake Orion, Macomb
Shoppers in Lake Orion and Macomb on Thursday were the first to experience Meijer's newest store concept. The Grand Rapids-based retailer known for its supercenters, on Thursday opened two new smaller format grocery stores. These new concept stores, called Meijer Grocery, are aimed at convenience in metro Detroit. “As a...
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
13abc.com
Michigan man dies after shoveling snow
INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan school closings start coming in for Thursday
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students around Mid-Michigan will get to sleep in again on Thursday. School districts are canceling classes for a second consecutive day after snowfall blanketed the region. Schools in the Thumb region were among the first to call of Thursday's classes. Snowfall totals on Wednesday ranged...
Urban archery deer season for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties extended through Jan. 31
The archery deer season has been extended until January 31, 2023, for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties to “manage ongoing human-deer conflicts,” according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Voice News
Anchor Bay High School hosts first-ever Charity Week
Providing those in need with solid finances and good food were at the heart of Anchor Bay High School’s first-ever Charity Week, a week that included baking, basketball and coin stalls. Anchor Bay High School’s student council organized Charity Week the week of Jan. 16 with the plan of...
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Partridge Creek | Shopping mall in Michigan
The Mall at Partridge Creek offers you ample space, excellent distribution, perfect operation of its facilities, and a pleasant atmosphere so that you can enjoy the shops, restaurants, and all the places that the mall has. Featured shopping stores: LL Bean, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Forever 21, Eddie Bauer, J. Barbaro Clothiers,...
wcsx.com
10 Best Michigan Restaurants for 2023
Michigan has some fantastic locally-owned restaurants. It goes without saying that we are tops when it comes to cuisine. So, what are the top-rated restaurants in each of Michigan’s biggest cities?. Yelp has fresh reviews up, and we’ve scoured the site to find the No. 1 rated Michigan restaurants...
Snow accumulation, power outages throughout southeast Michigan: What we know
The majority of southeast Michigan is covered in snow but the storm should be winding down over the next couple of hours, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of metro Detroit are still under a winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday — with the potential for snow to continue to accumulate...
