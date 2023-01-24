Algonac City Council members discussed several items at their Jan. 17 meeting, including a quilt block in the St. Clair County Quilt Trail, water plant items and more. During the public comment portion of the meeting, Piece to Peace Quilters leader Jan Evans spoke on behalf of the St. Clair County Quilt Trail. A quilt trail is a series of painted wood, metal hung or freestanding quilt squares installed along a particular route of travel. There are currently 43 quilt trails in the United States. The council recognized the group as a nonprofit organization within the city of Algonac at its Jan. 3 meeting.

