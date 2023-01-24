ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yahoo!

Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023

Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park. Due to ongoing issues with...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

High school snow carvers gear up for judging

John Shelton gives TV5 a rundown on the events scheduled to take place at Snowfest over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Political experts discuss whether “right-to-work” will be repealed. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has...
MICHIGAN STATE
Voice News

Quilt block to be installed on Algonac water plant wall

Algonac City Council members discussed several items at their Jan. 17 meeting, including a quilt block in the St. Clair County Quilt Trail, water plant items and more. During the public comment portion of the meeting, Piece to Peace Quilters leader Jan Evans spoke on behalf of the St. Clair County Quilt Trail. A quilt trail is a series of painted wood, metal hung or freestanding quilt squares installed along a particular route of travel. There are currently 43 quilt trails in the United States. The council recognized the group as a nonprofit organization within the city of Algonac at its Jan. 3 meeting.
ALGONAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
DAVISON, MI
13abc.com

Michigan man dies after shoveling snow

INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan school closings start coming in for Thursday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students around Mid-Michigan will get to sleep in again on Thursday. School districts are canceling classes for a second consecutive day after snowfall blanketed the region. Schools in the Thumb region were among the first to call of Thursday's classes. Snowfall totals on Wednesday ranged...
MICHIGAN STATE
Voice News

Anchor Bay High School hosts first-ever Charity Week

Providing those in need with solid finances and good food were at the heart of Anchor Bay High School’s first-ever Charity Week, a week that included baking, basketball and coin stalls. Anchor Bay High School’s student council organized Charity Week the week of Jan. 16 with the plan of...
MICHIGAN STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Partridge Creek | Shopping mall in Michigan

The Mall at Partridge Creek offers you ample space, excellent distribution, perfect operation of its facilities, and a pleasant atmosphere so that you can enjoy the shops, restaurants, and all the places that the mall has. Featured shopping stores: LL Bean, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Forever 21, Eddie Bauer, J. Barbaro Clothiers,...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

10 Best Michigan Restaurants for 2023

Michigan has some fantastic locally-owned restaurants. It goes without saying that we are tops when it comes to cuisine. So, what are the top-rated restaurants in each of Michigan’s biggest cities?. Yelp has fresh reviews up, and we’ve scoured the site to find the No. 1 rated Michigan restaurants...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy