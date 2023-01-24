Read full article on original website
Related
New York Gets 1 Mention On List Of Top 100 Restaurants In America
Yelp just released their 10th-anniversary edition of their “Top 100 US Restaurants" mega list. New York State literally just got punched in the face on mentions for this. Every year, Yelp releases this list to help hungry customers nationwide find the best restaurants. For 2023, New York State only got one mention. Yes, one mention out of 100. New York State made an appearance on this list at number 79. The restaurant honored was Rossi Rosticceria Deli located in Poughkeepsie:
New York State’s Greatest 1-Day Snowfall Records For All Counties
Every winter it seems that New York State gets hit with what we believe to be historic snowstorms. What are some of New York's highest one-day snowfall amounts? Here's a look by all 62 counties. In New York State, one day snow amounts can be the extreme. Some of these...
Colorful $4 Million New York Home Looks Like The 90s Puked Up A 60’s Diner
Just because a house might be selling for almost 4 million dollars in New York State doesn't mean that it's nice on the eyes. Out near Long Island is North Woodmere New York. There is a home selling currently for $3,999,000. You would think with a price tag like that, the house look look stunning. Well, it might be stunning to some, but others might think that the interior decorator threw up their 90s and 60s lunches. However, despite it's looks, it has a ton of features:
Lakes are Freezing! 4 Important Tips to Follow While Ice Fishing in NY
The ice is beginning to freeze over again in New York State, which means it's time to get back to ice fishing. With winter being so inconsistent in New York, sometimes we run into a stretch where the water goes back and forth between being frozen or not. Regardless, it's important to be safe before walking onto a lake.
The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York
I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
This is Illegal in New York When Blowing Snow in Your Driveway
Now that Mother Nature has finally dumped snow in Central New York, keep this in mind when shoveling your driveway out to avoid fines. Most of us have experienced the frustration of clearing snow from the driveway, only to have the state, county, or city plow throwing some of it back in. Don't retaliate by throwing it back in the road. It's illegal in New York and could lead to fines and jail time.
Restaurant Wait Staff in New York May Soon Get Higher Wages
Wages may be going up for employees who rely on tips in New York State. The One Fair Wage legislation has been reintroduced to phase out the below minimum wage over five years for all tipped workers, including restaurant servers. Average Salary. The average wait staff salary in New York...
These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers In America- 3 Are Based In New York State
New York State is the land of opportunity. Many great minds over the years have turned their dreams into amazing businesses. Did you know that out of the 50 biggest retailers in America 3 call New York State home?. Of course New York is known for major players like Macy's,...
Is It Legal to Fish With Your Bare Hands in New York?
There are a few reasons why one might want to fish with their bare hands. Maybe fishing poles are too high tech for you. Maybe you're stranded on a desert island. Maybe you're a bear. Whatever the case may be, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has always been a stickler for the rules, so it's probably good to know: Is it legal to fish with your bare hands in New York?
Don’t Be a Dope & Fall For New Marijuana Dispensary Scam
Don't be a dope and fall for the latest marijuana dispensary scam. With more states legalizing marijuana, con artists are finding new ways to trick you out of your money. The Better Business Bureau has received numerous reports about scams targeting customers of dispensaries. These phony shops make up legitimate-sounding...
Another Winter Storm Will Create Difficult Travel in Parts of CNY
Here comes more snow. How much will fall depends on where you live in Central New York. It could be anywhere from 2 to 10 inches. Significant snow from the second storm this week could create difficult travel once again. The National Weather Service has issued advisories and warnings for most of the area.
Garth Brooks Calls to Make Scalping Illegal Amid Ticketmaster Investigation
Lawmakers are continuing to hear testimony regarding the Ticketmaster investigation launched late in 2022, after legal authorities in three states took action in response to a botched ticket rollout for Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour — and Garth Brooks is among those weighing in. The situation exploded in mid-November,...
The Davisson Brothers Band Show Home State Pride in ‘Mountain High’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
The Davisson Brothers Band’s Chris Davisson didn’t have to go far for the video shoot for the band’s new single “Mountain High.”. “The majority of it was filmed in my backyard,” the proud West Virginian explains during a recent interview with Taste of Country of the place he has called home for the past ten years. “I've got a little piece of property there. So, I ended up filming it behind my house.”
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0