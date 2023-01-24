Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office reports incidents at Massaponax and Courtland High Schools. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy investigated a trespassing incident Tuesday at Massaponax High School. Major Liz Scott says during the investigation it was discovered that 18 year-old Ronald Reynoso entered the school with an adult female who had a pre-arranged meeting with the school’s administration. School personnel were initially told that Reynoso was a juvenile however it was quickly discovered that Ronald was an adult and had been a previous student of another high school in the county. He did not immediately leave the school and was discovered wondering the halls with several other students. Reynoso was subsequently changed with trespassing on school property. Additional charges may come as the investigation in continues.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO