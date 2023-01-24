ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WHSV

Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lt. Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) confirmed that a suspect is in custody after a police pursuit Thursday morning. According to the HPD, they received a report of an alleged stolen vehicle on North Main Street around 11:30 a.m. State and County authorities tried...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Charges will be filed in Madison County church arson

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending after a fire in a church. According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to the Rose Park United Methodist Church on Shelby Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived on...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Harrisonburg Teen Arrested Following Pursuit

HARRISONBURG, Va – A Harrisonburg teenager is in custody after he led authorities on a high speed chase Thursday morning in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Harrisonburg Police Lieutenant Chris Monohan reports that officers responded at around 11 o’clock to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven on North Main Street.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Police asking for info connected to 2 Charlottesville shootings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating two shootings. CPD announced Wednesday, January 25, that it is asking for the public’s help with gathering information. Police were called out to the area of 6th Street and Garrett Street around 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, for a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

CPD investigating two shootings in two days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help in its investigations of two shooting incidents this week. According to police, the first incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. A juvenile was hurt and treated at the University...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

CPD, ACPD, UPD release statement on video of Nichols beating

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Area law enforcement agencies are reacting to a video from Memphis showing police officers beating a man following a traffic stop. On Friday, the video was released of five police officers beating Tyre Nichols in an incident that occurred on Jan. 7. Nichols died of his injuries on Jan. 10.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
BUENA VISTA, VA
cbs19news

Seeking driver involved in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is asking for help to find a person who ran away from the scene of a crash. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on the 5600 block of South Seminole Trail in Madison County, involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Subaru SUV in the southbound lanes.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Prison sentence for Orange County man accused of abduction on Grounds

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Orange County has been sentenced to prison on a charge associated with an incident at the University of Virginia. Larry Allen Young, Jr. entered an Alford plea in Albemarle County court on Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven years suspended.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
WSET

14-year-old arrested following threat on E.C. Glass principal, lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A threat against the E.C. Glass principal prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning which Lynchburg City Schools has lifted as of 2:30 p.m. "There was a threat to harm the E. C. Principal that we are taking very seriously. No one is currently allowed in or out of buildings," LCS said in a statement. "All staff and students are safe in the building."
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

CPD holds Walk-and-Talk on Hardy Drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis took to the streets Thursday to talk to those living in neighborhoods hit hard by gun violence. Kochis and some officers spoke to community members on Hardy Drive to hear about their concerns and what they want to see from...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Barricade ends peacefully

An armed barricade situation in Rockingham County last night ended peacefully. Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 10-thousand block of Ore Bank Road in the Grottoes area for reports of a domestic disturbance. Authorities said that once on scene, they found a person with a...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

HPD Searching for Mistress of Disguise

HARRISONBURG – The Harrisonburg Police Department is searching for a woman accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing checks, which she proceeded to illegally cash. According to a notice by H-P-D, the suspect was driving a gray, newer-model Ford Explorer with stolen plates. Authorities say she attempted to change her appearance by donning a wig and glasses between bank visits.
HARRISONBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office reports incidents at Massaponax and Courtland High Schools

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office reports incidents at Massaponax and Courtland High Schools. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy investigated a trespassing incident Tuesday at Massaponax High School. Major Liz Scott says during the investigation it was discovered that 18 year-old Ronald Reynoso entered the school with an adult female who had a pre-arranged meeting with the school’s administration. School personnel were initially told that Reynoso was a juvenile however it was quickly discovered that Ronald was an adult and had been a previous student of another high school in the county. He did not immediately leave the school and was discovered wondering the halls with several other students. Reynoso was subsequently changed with trespassing on school property. Additional charges may come as the investigation in continues.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

