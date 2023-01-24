Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
Update: Virginia State Police seek Madison man in Thursday hit-and-run on Route 29
Virginia State Police is seeking a Madison man wanted in a hit-and-run crash on Route 29 in Madison County on Thursday. Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, fled the scene of the 9:45 a.m. hit-and-run on foot. Jenkins, who is 6 foot 2 inches, 190 pounds, was last seen wearing...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police searching for hit-and-run suspect in Madison County
Virginia State Police are looking for a suspect in a Thursday hit-and-run on Route 29 near Shelby in Madison County. A two-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of Route 29 south of Shelby at 9:45 a.m. led to the driver of one of the vehicles being transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
cbs19news
VSP asks for help to find man in connection with Madison County hit-and-run
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police have identified a man who may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Madison County. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash that occurred around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on the 5600 block of South Seminole Trail. A Chevrolet Silverado heading south...
WHSV
Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lt. Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) confirmed that a suspect is in custody after a police pursuit Thursday morning. According to the HPD, they received a report of an alleged stolen vehicle on North Main Street around 11:30 a.m. State and County authorities tried...
cbs19news
Charges will be filed in Madison County church arson
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending after a fire in a church. According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to the Rose Park United Methodist Church on Shelby Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived on...
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg Teen Arrested Following Pursuit
HARRISONBURG, Va – A Harrisonburg teenager is in custody after he led authorities on a high speed chase Thursday morning in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Harrisonburg Police Lieutenant Chris Monohan reports that officers responded at around 11 o’clock to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven on North Main Street.
NBC 29 News
Police asking for info connected to 2 Charlottesville shootings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating two shootings. CPD announced Wednesday, January 25, that it is asking for the public’s help with gathering information. Police were called out to the area of 6th Street and Garrett Street around 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, for a...
cbs19news
CPD investigating two shootings in two days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help in its investigations of two shooting incidents this week. According to police, the first incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. A juvenile was hurt and treated at the University...
cbs19news
CPD, ACPD, UPD release statement on video of Nichols beating
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Area law enforcement agencies are reacting to a video from Memphis showing police officers beating a man following a traffic stop. On Friday, the video was released of five police officers beating Tyre Nichols in an incident that occurred on Jan. 7. Nichols died of his injuries on Jan. 10.
WHSV
Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
Fauquier County woman dead after her car hits dump truck
The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 62-year-old Diana E. Esry, of Remington, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries.
cbs19news
Seeking driver involved in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is asking for help to find a person who ran away from the scene of a crash. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on the 5600 block of South Seminole Trail in Madison County, involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Subaru SUV in the southbound lanes.
cbs19news
Prison sentence for Orange County man accused of abduction on Grounds
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Orange County has been sentenced to prison on a charge associated with an incident at the University of Virginia. Larry Allen Young, Jr. entered an Alford plea in Albemarle County court on Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven years suspended.
WSET
14-year-old arrested following threat on E.C. Glass principal, lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A threat against the E.C. Glass principal prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning which Lynchburg City Schools has lifted as of 2:30 p.m. "There was a threat to harm the E. C. Principal that we are taking very seriously. No one is currently allowed in or out of buildings," LCS said in a statement. "All staff and students are safe in the building."
WSLS
23-year-old Lynchburg man arrested in connection to fatal 2021 Family Dollar shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, in a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Lynchburg Family Dollar in 2021. Markeem Dance of Lynchburg was arrested in connection with the homicide of 23-year-old Erica Boykin. Boykin was shot just...
cbs19news
CPD holds Walk-and-Talk on Hardy Drive
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis took to the streets Thursday to talk to those living in neighborhoods hit hard by gun violence. Kochis and some officers spoke to community members on Hardy Drive to hear about their concerns and what they want to see from...
wsvaonline.com
Barricade ends peacefully
An armed barricade situation in Rockingham County last night ended peacefully. Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 10-thousand block of Ore Bank Road in the Grottoes area for reports of a domestic disturbance. Authorities said that once on scene, they found a person with a...
wsvaonline.com
HPD Searching for Mistress of Disguise
HARRISONBURG – The Harrisonburg Police Department is searching for a woman accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing checks, which she proceeded to illegally cash. According to a notice by H-P-D, the suspect was driving a gray, newer-model Ford Explorer with stolen plates. Authorities say she attempted to change her appearance by donning a wig and glasses between bank visits.
NBC 29 News
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting late Monday night has left one boy injured but in stable condition. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, just before 10 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. One boy was injured in the gunfire, just...
fredericksburg.today
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office reports incidents at Massaponax and Courtland High Schools
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office reports incidents at Massaponax and Courtland High Schools. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy investigated a trespassing incident Tuesday at Massaponax High School. Major Liz Scott says during the investigation it was discovered that 18 year-old Ronald Reynoso entered the school with an adult female who had a pre-arranged meeting with the school’s administration. School personnel were initially told that Reynoso was a juvenile however it was quickly discovered that Ronald was an adult and had been a previous student of another high school in the county. He did not immediately leave the school and was discovered wondering the halls with several other students. Reynoso was subsequently changed with trespassing on school property. Additional charges may come as the investigation in continues.
Comments / 0