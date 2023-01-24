ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown man accused of driving drunk with baby in back seat

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man has been accused of driving drunk with a one-year-old in the vehicle.

Dale Goodridge, 47, was stopped on E. Virginia at May after Jamestown police say he had a cracked windshield and suspended registration and failed to keep right.

According to officers, Goodridge failed field sobriety testing and had been driving without the privilege to do so because of a past DWI.

They say that because there was a baby in a car seat in the back of the vehicle, Goodridge was charged with felony DWI (Leandra’s Law). In addition to DWI charges, he was also accused of aggravated unlicensed operation and endangering the welfare of a child.

“Dale was transported to the city jail where a chemical test showed his blood alcohol content to be nearly twice the legal limit,” police wrote.

He was held in custody pending arraignment.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

News 4 Buffalo

