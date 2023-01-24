Read full article on original website
Chamber of Commerce President
Chamber of Commerce President Laura Lowry Greene presented a certificate with the first dollar of profit to Jack Johnson during the ribbon cutting ceremony at Happy Jacks Bar-B-Q in Columbus. A large number of well-wishers turned out for the Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting held Thursday attending were Michael Boesker, Demaris Rector, David Stricklin, Sonja Duley, Grant Spieth, Debra Messer,…
Chamber manager gets helping hand
Extracted from Newspapers at the Genealogy Library 25 Years Ago January 22 - 28, 1998 Columbus Chamber of Commerce manager Jean Pritchett has a helping hand while recovering from a broken wrist she sustained in a fall during the Christmas holidays. Sara Brown of Picher, Okla., a student from the Southeast Kansas Technical School, was hired to help run the Chamber office. Dr. Donald L. Cooper,…
A 90th birthday
A 90th birthday celebration was held for former Columbus resident and music teacher Donna Lyerla (center). She was joined by family and friends including the Riachi family A come and go celebration was held Saturday in honor of the 90th birthday of Donna Lyerla (second from right). Bill Holden, Cathy Holden and Melissa Mc- Cool helped with decorations and adorning the table. Lyerla is a former…
Crawford County hotels experience record-breaking stays
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A new report shows a record number of people stayed in Crawford County hotels last year. According to “Smith Travel Research”, in four out of the last five years, Crawford County surpassed one hundred thousand hotel room stays in a year. Last year that...
New Penny's Diner Opens in Coffeyville
A new diner has opened its doors in Coffeyville. Penny's Diner, a popular chain diner that has nearly 30 locations nationwide, has introduced a brand new Coffeyville location. Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce Director Candi Westbrook says the diner officially opened for business to the public on Monday, and is open 24 hours.
Quentin Andrews, 33, Columbus
Quentin enjoyed fishing, camping, taking care of his animals and just being outdoors. Quentin is survived by his son Nickoli Davis, his mother Sheila Andrews and her companion Leroy Downs, his grandparents Buddy and Freda Andrews, his aunts and uncles: Shelley Cotter, Shawn and Tracy Andrews, Chris and Stephanie Stauffer and cousins Brandon, Kristen and Bryson Cotter, Emily Cotter, Hannah and…
Updated Snow Forecast for Coffeyville
More snow is expected in southeast Kansas with the coming winter weather. Two to five inches of snow is now predicted for Coffeyville, with higher snow totals expected in northeast Oklahoma and especially in northwest Arkansas. Rain this morning and early afternoon will transition to snow by the afternoon, which could impact the evening commute. A winter weather advisory goes into effect from 9 this morning until 6 a.m. tomorrow for southeast Kansas. A winter storm warning goes into effect from noon today until 6 a.m. tomorrow for areas south and east of Bartlesville into all of southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Most snow will fall this afternoon through the early morning hours. Stay tuned to KGGF for updates and any closings should they be announced.
Titans take second, earn Sportsmanship Award
The Columbus Titans placed second at the 29th Annual Eureka Invitational, Saturday. Senior, Kayden Cox and sophomore, Korbyn Newberry, took first place in their individual weight classes to lead the nine-man team to the runner-up position with 108 team points over larger teams and schools. Rose Hill’s twelve wrestlers took the team championship with 258.5 points. Winfield finished third behind…
Senate candidate
Senate candidate from Crawford County Dan Muter was well received by the committee members. He was a minister at Crossroads Church and currently works for the Pittsburg School District.
Pittsburg hotel demand hits new high
PITTSBURG, KS - Pittsburg area hotel room demand returns to pre-pandemic trends, hitting a record high.
Teens escape from Welch Skills Center, still on the run
WELCH, Okla. — The Craig County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says three teen boys who escaped from the Welch Skills Center late Tuesday still have not been found. The Skills center is group home that focuses on therapy, trades training and behavioral programs. Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey says...
Georgia Homicide Suspect Arrested in Baxter Springs
Baxter Springs, Kansas - On 1/23/23 Cherokee County Communications received a call from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, reference to a subject that had multiple warrants out of their county and was possibly in Baxter Springs. The offender was a juvenile who had warrants out of Henry County Georgia for Felony Murder, Homicide by vehicle in 1st degree, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for Felony Offense, Felony Theft, and multiple traffic charges. Information was obtained that led officers to believe the juvenile suspect was in a residence located at 1332 Park in Baxter Springs.
One killed Monday night in head-on crash in Labette County
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Monday night in Labette County in southeast Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday on US-400 highway, about two miles west of Parsons. According to the Kansas Highway...
Bartlesville Man Brought in After Speeding Through Town
A Washington County man appeared via videoconference from the courthouse on Monday afternoon facing charges of eluding a police officer, driving with defective equipment and failing to stop. On Sunday evening, a probable cause affidavit states that a Bartlesville police officer observed Jason Wayne Turner driving westbound on Adams Blvd....
Out-of-state murder suspect arrested in Baxter Springs
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. - Baxter Springs, Kansas police arrested a juvenile suspect wanted out of Georgia for murder.
Three hospitalized after collision launches car into southeastern Kansas home
GAS, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a collision launched a pickup truck into a nearby home in a small southeastern Kansas town. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were...
MEDIA RELEASE – Aggravated Robbery Arrest
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:36 p.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were called to an address in the 900 block of East 8th Street for a robbery which had just occurred. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the 62-year-old female victim. The victim reported to officers that a male subject had just forced his way inside her residence, struck her several times in the head, took her wallet, and broke her phone before fleeing from the residence. Crawford County EMS was called to the residence to assess the victim’s injuries.
Woman and Baby Die in Labette County Crash
A woman and baby are dead after a crash in Labette county. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident happened four miles west of Parsons on U.S. 400 on Monday. A Buick driven by 30-year-old Valerie Montgomery of Parsons was eastbound on 400, went left of center, and struck a Chevy Silverado head on. The baby was not identified.
Updated: Wichita, surrounding areas expected to see snow Tuesday. Here’s when, how much
The greatest amount of snowfall is expected in the Flint Hills in Butler and Greenwood counties, forecasters say.
Teen Being Charged As An Adult In Washington County Double-Homicide
The 17-year-old girl accused of murdering her adopted grandparents with the help of another man has been identified by Washington County. Investigators say Heidi Dutton is being charged as an adult with 2 counts of first-degree murder, 2 counts of desecration of a corpse, and one count of conspiracy. She and Lucas Walker are accused of killing Dutton's grandparents Larry and Deborah Dutton at their home on December 19 and burying their bodies in the backyard.
