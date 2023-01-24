ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausaukee, WI

State Fire Marshal called to investigate fatal fire in Wausaukee

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wH6Q_0kPYUH8F00

Authorities are investigating after one person died in connection to a fire Monday.

At about 9:16 p.m. Monday, Marinette County Dispatch was notified of a structure fire on Elizabeth Street in the village of Wausaukee, Marinette County.

The county sheriff's office said a person died in connection with this fire. Medical Examiner Kalynn Van Ermen has ordered an autopsy to positively determine the identification of the victim.

At the request of the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal at the Wisconsin Department of Justice -- Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted to assist in the investigation.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office and DCI are conducting an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. The investigation remains open and ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
OSHKOSH, WI
wnmufm.org

Fatal house fire in Marinette County

WAUSAUKEE, WI— One person has died in a Marinette County house fire. Sheriff’s deputies responded Monday around 9:15 p.m. to a home on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Wausaukee. The county medical examiner will perform an autopsy to positively identify the victim. The State Fire Marshal with...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Escanaba Couple Dies In Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Garden

Michigan State Police troopers from the Gladstone Post were dispatched to US-2 in eastern Delta County on Friday for a report of a traffic crash involving several vehicles. Troopers say that a white Toyota SUV and a black Chevrolet SUV were headed eastbound on US-2 near the Fishdam River in Garden Township at just before 4:00 Friday afternoon.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead and 10 people are displaced after an apartment fire Monday night in Marinette County. Wausaukee Fire Chief Eric Edlebeck told WLUK-TV that a call came in around 9:15 p.m. Monday about a fire in a four-unit apartment building on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities urge drivers to slow down as Green Bay accumulates snow

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – As snow falls, local authorities are reminding drivers to be mindful of their surroundings. Wisconsin State Trooper Jake Edwards says driving may become more difficult as we accumulate more snow. Edwards suggests leaving earlier and taking your time to get from point A to B.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Missing man may have been in Marinette County

(WLUK) -- The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man missing for nearly a week. Deputies say Theodore "Teddy" William Egge, 35, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, near Benson Lake Road and Northway Drive in Athelstane with a destination of boat landing #7.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy