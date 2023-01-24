State Fire Marshal called to investigate fatal fire in Wausaukee

Authorities are investigating after one person died in connection to a fire Monday.

At about 9:16 p.m. Monday, Marinette County Dispatch was notified of a structure fire on Elizabeth Street in the village of Wausaukee, Marinette County.

The county sheriff's office said a person died in connection with this fire. Medical Examiner Kalynn Van Ermen has ordered an autopsy to positively determine the identification of the victim.

At the request of the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal at the Wisconsin Department of Justice -- Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted to assist in the investigation.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office and DCI are conducting an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. The investigation remains open and ongoing.