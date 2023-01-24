Two arrested after search warrant uncovers multiple guns, drugs in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men have been arrested after a search warrant uncovered multiple guns, ammunition and drugs Friday, Jan. 20 on the 100 block of Gorski Street, the Buffalo Police Department announced Tuesday.

Anthony Ortiz, 32, is charged with two counts of second-degree and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Additionally, Jacob Laraiso, 33, is charged with:

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

One count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Five counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

The search seized 31 grams of meth, 26 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of various pills, one gram of fentanyl, 1/4 ounce of crushed pills, 22 Xanax bars, cash, and several scales. A loaded Polymer 80 ghost gun, a loaded Stevens 12-gauge shotgun, a sawed-off Stevens 94F shotgun, the frame of an incomplete Polymer 80 ghost gun and ammunition were also seized.

The search was conducted jointly by the Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit and Buffalo Police SWAT.

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here .