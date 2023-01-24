ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

No lie, Natasha Lyonne is starring in ‘Poker Face’

It sounds like a match made in television detective heaven. Natasha Lyonne is channeling the quirky crime-solving Columbo as played by Peter Falk and the gritty “NYPD Blue” detective Andy Sipowicz brought to life by Dennis Franz for her character in “Poker Face.” How those characters influenced Lyonne can be seen when the 10-part series debuts Jan. 26 on the streaming service Peacock.
KGET 17

’Condor’s Nest’ offers a few entertaining moments

A low-budget war film available on digital platforms is part of this week’s limited number of new entertainment offerings. “Condor’s Nest” Grade C: The new war film wasn’t made on the same major budget as the Oscar-nominated “All Is Quiet on the Western Front.” It still manages to be entertaining.
KGET 17

Panic! at the Disco ends; Brendon Urie to focus on family

NEW YORK (AP) — First there were four, then they became three and finally just one. Now it’s time to say a final farewell to art pop-rocker group Panic! at the Disco. Brendon Urie, the only musician left from the original group, announced on the band’s Instagram page Tuesday that Panic! at the Disco “will be no more.”
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy