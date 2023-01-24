Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only Son
According to entertainment journalist Rebelander Basilan and NewsAmomama.com, Scott Newman "had died from an accidental overdose of alcohol and tranquilizers in a hotel room in Los Angeles. In 1978, he experienced a motorcycle mishap and was taking painkillers to relieve the pain of his injuries.
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Douglas Forrester's Shocking Revelation Rocks the Forrester Family
The Bold and the Beautiful is known for its dramatic twists and turns, and the upcoming episode is no exception. Douglas Forrester's Shocking Revelation Rocks the Forrester FamilyPhoto byGetty Images.
Which Nina Simone song was a tribute to the writer Lorraine Hansberry? The Saturday quiz
1 Which animals returned to Devon’s River Otter in 2013?. 2 The Chandrasekhar limit relates to the mass of what?. 3 Which Nina Simone song was a tribute to the writer Lorraine Hansberry?. 4 Which eighth-century dynasty ruled territory from the Pyrenees to Punjab?. 5 On Mumsnet, what does...
KGET 17
No lie, Natasha Lyonne is starring in ‘Poker Face’
It sounds like a match made in television detective heaven. Natasha Lyonne is channeling the quirky crime-solving Columbo as played by Peter Falk and the gritty “NYPD Blue” detective Andy Sipowicz brought to life by Dennis Franz for her character in “Poker Face.” How those characters influenced Lyonne can be seen when the 10-part series debuts Jan. 26 on the streaming service Peacock.
KGET 17
’Condor’s Nest’ offers a few entertaining moments
A low-budget war film available on digital platforms is part of this week’s limited number of new entertainment offerings. “Condor’s Nest” Grade C: The new war film wasn’t made on the same major budget as the Oscar-nominated “All Is Quiet on the Western Front.” It still manages to be entertaining.
KGET 17
Panic! at the Disco ends; Brendon Urie to focus on family
NEW YORK (AP) — First there were four, then they became three and finally just one. Now it’s time to say a final farewell to art pop-rocker group Panic! at the Disco. Brendon Urie, the only musician left from the original group, announced on the band’s Instagram page Tuesday that Panic! at the Disco “will be no more.”
