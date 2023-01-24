More snow is expected in southeast Kansas with the coming winter weather. Two to five inches of snow is now predicted for Coffeyville, with higher snow totals expected in northeast Oklahoma and especially in northwest Arkansas. Rain this morning and early afternoon will transition to snow by the afternoon, which could impact the evening commute. A winter weather advisory goes into effect from 9 this morning until 6 a.m. tomorrow for southeast Kansas. A winter storm warning goes into effect from noon today until 6 a.m. tomorrow for areas south and east of Bartlesville into all of southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Most snow will fall this afternoon through the early morning hours. Stay tuned to KGGF for updates and any closings should they be announced.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO