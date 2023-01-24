Read full article on original website
A 90th birthday
A 90th birthday celebration was held for former Columbus resident and music teacher Donna Lyerla (center). She was joined by family and friends including the Riachi family A come and go celebration was held Saturday in honor of the 90th birthday of Donna Lyerla (second from right). Bill Holden, Cathy Holden and Melissa Mc- Cool helped with decorations and adorning the table. Lyerla is a former…
Agronomy Night planned
Agronomy Night hosted by Kansas Extendtion will by held at Independence Community College, West Campus. 2615 West Main Street, in Independence February 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Agronomy Night is an annual event that brings in great speakers to talk on all sorts of current farming topics. This year we will have Dr. Bruno Pedreira and Bryan Rutter speaking on soil micronutrients, and how they…
Chamber manager gets helping hand
Extracted from Newspapers at the Genealogy Library 25 Years Ago January 22 - 28, 1998 Columbus Chamber of Commerce manager Jean Pritchett has a helping hand while recovering from a broken wrist she sustained in a fall during the Christmas holidays. Sara Brown of Picher, Okla., a student from the Southeast Kansas Technical School, was hired to help run the Chamber office. Dr. Donald L. Cooper,…
Senate candidate
Senate candidate from Crawford County Dan Muter was well received by the committee members. He was a minister at Crossroads Church and currently works for the Pittsburg School District.
Obituary of Sarah Eckles
Sarah Eugenia Wesner Eckles, 83, passed away peacefully in her home on January 22, 2023. Sally was born November 23, 1939, to Ermal and Hulon Albright Wesner in Ida, Louisiana. She attended college at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, where she was a member of Phi Mu sorority, the...
Quentin Andrews, 33, Columbus
Quentin enjoyed fishing, camping, taking care of his animals and just being outdoors. Quentin is survived by his son Nickoli Davis, his mother Sheila Andrews and her companion Leroy Downs, his grandparents Buddy and Freda Andrews, his aunts and uncles: Shelley Cotter, Shawn and Tracy Andrews, Chris and Stephanie Stauffer and cousins Brandon, Kristen and Bryson Cotter, Emily Cotter, Hannah and…
Stephen R. Ward, 75, Pittsburg
Stephen R. Ward, 75, long time Pittsburg businessman died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence. Born January 26,1947, in Pittsburg, Stephen was the son of Chester M. and Juanita R. (Armstrong) Ward. They preceded him in death. Stephen was also preceded in death by a sister Pamela Ward Andersen. Steve attended Pittsburg schools graduating from Pittsburg High School with the class of 1965…
Two Infrastructure Issues Affected Fort Scott Yesterday
Fort Scottians experienced a couple of infrastructure problems on Jan. 23. There was a power outage. “From what we are hearing from Evergy (the electric utility)it was an outage in a substation,” Brad Matkin, Fort Scott City Manager said. “They did a great job getting the problem located and solved in a timely manner and we appreciate this.”
Neosho Square late Tuesday night, January 24, 2023
Neosho Square late Tuesday night, January 24, 2023
Obituary of Wade Young
Wade Douglas Young, age 69, resident of Fort Scott, KS, gained his Heavenly wings surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Medicalodges Fort Scott. He was born October 10, 1953, in Fort Scott, the son of Marion and Lena (Kerr) Young. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Johnson on August 26, 1982, in Fort Scott on the steps of the church. They cherished each other for 40 years and from their union came beloved daughter, Kimberly Young.
Elijah Ragain, 43, Joplin, Mo.
Elijah Steven Ragain, 43, of Joplin, Mo., formerly of Columbus, died January 19, 2023 at his apartment in Joplin, Mo. Born December 2, 1979 in Pittsburg, Elijah was the son of Robert Steven and Lisa Ann (Offill) Ragain. They preceded him in death. Elijah was also preceded in death by paternal grandfather; Bobbie Ragain, paternal grandmother; Barbara Ragain, maternal grandmother, Carolyn Crabtree…
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
Oklahoma is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating places you'll find within the entire state.
Titans take second, earn Sportsmanship Award
The Columbus Titans placed second at the 29th Annual Eureka Invitational, Saturday. Senior, Kayden Cox and sophomore, Korbyn Newberry, took first place in their individual weight classes to lead the nine-man team to the runner-up position with 108 team points over larger teams and schools. Rose Hill’s twelve wrestlers took the team championship with 258.5 points. Winfield finished third behind…
Pittsburg hotel demand hits new high
PITTSBURG, KS - Pittsburg area hotel room demand returns to pre-pandemic trends, hitting a record high.
Updated Snow Forecast for Coffeyville
More snow is expected in southeast Kansas with the coming winter weather. Two to five inches of snow is now predicted for Coffeyville, with higher snow totals expected in northeast Oklahoma and especially in northwest Arkansas. Rain this morning and early afternoon will transition to snow by the afternoon, which could impact the evening commute. A winter weather advisory goes into effect from 9 this morning until 6 a.m. tomorrow for southeast Kansas. A winter storm warning goes into effect from noon today until 6 a.m. tomorrow for areas south and east of Bartlesville into all of southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Most snow will fall this afternoon through the early morning hours. Stay tuned to KGGF for updates and any closings should they be announced.
Nearby suspect puts some Galena schools on lockdown
GALENA, Kan. (KOAM) – A search in Galena led to some of the city’s schools being put on lockdown Thursday morning.
Attempted Carjacking in Galena
An attempted carjacking in Galena leads to a lockdown of some Galena schools. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says the call came into dispatch at 6:00 a.m. this morning, concerning a man suspected of attempting to steal vehicles. The suspect also allegedly attempted a carjacking at the Casey’s gas station at 7th and Main.
Ottawa County Sheriff responds to ATF stabilizing brace ruling
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it will not enforce an Alcohol Tobacco and Firearm ruling (2021R-O8F) that outlaws firearm stabilizing braces.
Teens escape from Welch Skills Center, still on the run
WELCH, Okla. — The Craig County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says three teen boys who escaped from the Welch Skills Center late Tuesday still have not been found. The Skills center is group home that focuses on therapy, trades training and behavioral programs. Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey says...
