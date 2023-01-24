Running around your home or office searching for a charger because you need to be on a phone call in five minutes is no one’s idea of a good time. But the truth of the matter is that life with an iPhone sometimes requires emergency charging. “iPhones are convenient, powerful tools that make our lives easier. But the battery life of an iPhone is not always ideal,” said Tech Expert Eric Sornoso, chief executive officer at Meal Fan. Before you assume the only way to boost your iPhone’s charging capabilities is by setting aside money for a brand new phone or, at the very least, replacing its battery every few months, hold that thought. Sornoso explains why turning off this one notifications setting can save your iPhone battery — and he adds a few more important tips on extending the life of your phone’s battery. Making a few quick changes now can mean spending a lot less time charging your phone later on.

7 DAYS AGO