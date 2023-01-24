Read full article on original website
Galena boys stays undefeated with a victory against Columbus
GALENA, Ks. — Tuesday night was a CNC showdown between the undefeated Galena Bulldogs and the Columbus Titans. The Bulldogs pulled out a 47-40 win over the Titans and remain undefeated on the season so far. They will be back in action on the road at Girard to take on the Trojans Tuesday, January 31 […]
columbusnews-report.com
Stephen R. Ward, 75, Pittsburg
Stephen R. Ward, 75, long time Pittsburg businessman died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence. Born January 26,1947, in Pittsburg, Stephen was the son of Chester M. and Juanita R. (Armstrong) Ward. They preceded him in death. Stephen was also preceded in death by a sister Pamela Ward Andersen. Steve attended Pittsburg schools graduating from Pittsburg High School with the class of 1965…
columbusnews-report.com
Elijah Ragain, 43, Joplin, Mo.
Elijah Steven Ragain, 43, of Joplin, Mo., formerly of Columbus, died January 19, 2023 at his apartment in Joplin, Mo. Born December 2, 1979 in Pittsburg, Elijah was the son of Robert Steven and Lisa Ann (Offill) Ragain. They preceded him in death. Elijah was also preceded in death by paternal grandfather; Bobbie Ragain, paternal grandmother; Barbara Ragain, maternal grandmother, Carolyn Crabtree…
columbusnews-report.com
Quentin Andrews, 33, Columbus
Quentin enjoyed fishing, camping, taking care of his animals and just being outdoors. Quentin is survived by his son Nickoli Davis, his mother Sheila Andrews and her companion Leroy Downs, his grandparents Buddy and Freda Andrews, his aunts and uncles: Shelley Cotter, Shawn and Tracy Andrews, Chris and Stephanie Stauffer and cousins Brandon, Kristen and Bryson Cotter, Emily Cotter, Hannah and…
kggfradio.com
Updated Snow Forecast for Coffeyville
More snow is expected in southeast Kansas with the coming winter weather. Two to five inches of snow is now predicted for Coffeyville, with higher snow totals expected in northeast Oklahoma and especially in northwest Arkansas. Rain this morning and early afternoon will transition to snow by the afternoon, which could impact the evening commute. A winter weather advisory goes into effect from 9 this morning until 6 a.m. tomorrow for southeast Kansas. A winter storm warning goes into effect from noon today until 6 a.m. tomorrow for areas south and east of Bartlesville into all of southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Most snow will fall this afternoon through the early morning hours. Stay tuned to KGGF for updates and any closings should they be announced.
Nearby suspect puts some Galena schools on lockdown
GALENA, Kan. (KOAM) – A search in Galena led to some of the city’s schools being put on lockdown Thursday morning.
fourstateshomepage.com
Crawford County hotels experience record-breaking stays
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A new report shows a record number of people stayed in Crawford County hotels last year. According to “Smith Travel Research”, in four out of the last five years, Crawford County surpassed one hundred thousand hotel room stays in a year. Last year that...
columbusnews-report.com
Agronomy Night planned
Agronomy Night hosted by Kansas Extendtion will by held at Independence Community College, West Campus. 2615 West Main Street, in Independence February 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Agronomy Night is an annual event that brings in great speakers to talk on all sorts of current farming topics. This year we will have Dr. Bruno Pedreira and Bryan Rutter speaking on soil micronutrients, and how they…
columbusnews-report.com
A 90th birthday
A 90th birthday celebration was held for former Columbus resident and music teacher Donna Lyerla (center). She was joined by family and friends including the Riachi family A come and go celebration was held Saturday in honor of the 90th birthday of Donna Lyerla (second from right). Bill Holden, Cathy Holden and Melissa Mc- Cool helped with decorations and adorning the table. Lyerla is a former…
columbusnews-report.com
Chamber manager gets helping hand
Extracted from Newspapers at the Genealogy Library 25 Years Ago January 22 - 28, 1998 Columbus Chamber of Commerce manager Jean Pritchett has a helping hand while recovering from a broken wrist she sustained in a fall during the Christmas holidays. Sara Brown of Picher, Okla., a student from the Southeast Kansas Technical School, was hired to help run the Chamber office. Dr. Donald L. Cooper,…
kggfradio.com
New Penny's Diner Opens in Coffeyville
A new diner has opened its doors in Coffeyville. Penny's Diner, a popular chain diner that has nearly 30 locations nationwide, has introduced a brand new Coffeyville location. Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce Director Candi Westbrook says the diner officially opened for business to the public on Monday, and is open 24 hours.
Pittsburg hotel demand hits new high
PITTSBURG, KS - Pittsburg area hotel room demand returns to pre-pandemic trends, hitting a record high.
WIBW
One killed Monday night in head-on crash in Labette County
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Monday night in Labette County in southeast Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday on US-400 highway, about two miles west of Parsons. According to the Kansas Highway...
WIBW
Three hospitalized after collision launches car into southeastern Kansas home
GAS, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a collision launched a pickup truck into a nearby home in a small southeastern Kansas town. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were...
columbusnews-report.com
Chamber of Commerce President
Chamber of Commerce President Laura Lowry Greene presented a certificate with the first dollar of profit to Jack Johnson during the ribbon cutting ceremony at Happy Jacks Bar-B-Q in Columbus. A large number of well-wishers turned out for the Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting held Thursday attending were Michael Boesker, Demaris Rector, David Stricklin, Sonja Duley, Grant Spieth, Debra Messer,…
Prosecutors file chargers for Pittsburg home invader
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Charges were filed today after a weekend home invasion in Pittsburg.
kggfradio.com
Woman and Baby Die in Labette County Crash
A woman and baby are dead after a crash in Labette county. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident happened four miles west of Parsons on U.S. 400 on Monday. A Buick driven by 30-year-old Valerie Montgomery of Parsons was eastbound on 400, went left of center, and struck a Chevy Silverado head on. The baby was not identified.
Out-of-state murder suspect arrested in Baxter Springs
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. - Baxter Springs, Kansas police arrested a juvenile suspect wanted out of Georgia for murder.
kggfradio.com
Attempted Carjacking in Galena
An attempted carjacking in Galena leads to a lockdown of some Galena schools. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says the call came into dispatch at 6:00 a.m. this morning, concerning a man suspected of attempting to steal vehicles. The suspect also allegedly attempted a carjacking at the Casey’s gas station at 7th and Main.
fortscott.biz
Two Infrastructure Issues Affected Fort Scott Yesterday
Fort Scottians experienced a couple of infrastructure problems on Jan. 23. There was a power outage. “From what we are hearing from Evergy (the electric utility)it was an outage in a substation,” Brad Matkin, Fort Scott City Manager said. “They did a great job getting the problem located and solved in a timely manner and we appreciate this.”
