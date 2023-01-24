Read full article on original website
Related
Paulding County woman in custody after reportedly assaulting 5 children
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office arrested a 63-year-old woman they said she assaulted five children at her home daycare in Hiram. Investigators believe the assaults happened at Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC located on Mill Creek Lane in Hiram. Authorities said Goldia Lipsky, 63, allegedly assaulted the children.
wrganews.com
Paulding Detectives arrest home daycare owner for assaulting children
Paulding Detectives arrest a local woman for assaulting five different children ranging in age from 8 months to three years old in her home daycare one day earlier this month. After receiving an anonymous tip on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Detectives from the Juvenile Division of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office immediately launched an investigation into the incident.
Cartersville police confirm explosive device found in car, ID suspect
A suspected DUI crash that led to a driver’s arrest in Cartersville quickly transformed into a much different type of investigation when police found a possible explosive device in the car, authorities said.
wrganews.com
Cartersville Man arrested for explosive device in vehicle
The following is an update from the Cartersville Police Department:. Contact was made with Richard Bailey following an accident investigation in the area of N. Erwin Street. Mr. Bailey was determined to be under the influence of drugs and taken into custody. Following his arrest, a search of his vehicle was conducted.
Deputy-involved shooting in Gordon County leaves 1 dead, sheriff’s office says
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after one person died in a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a car around 1 a.m. near Resaca. A...
Day care owner accused of assaulting at least 5 children in Paulding County
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Paulding County day care owner accused of assaulting at least five children who were in her care. The victims range in ages 8 months old to three years old. Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested Goldia Marie Lipsky, 63, on Wednesday. She owns...
GBI: Man shot, killed by Gordon County deputy after traffic stop, chase
A northwest Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning following a traffic stop and chase, aut...
Polk Jail report – Friday, January 27, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, January 27, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, January 27, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
Unarmed man shot, killed by north Ga. deputies after chase, GBI says
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has died after being shot while deputies tried arresting him in Gordon County early Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a truck around 1 a.m....
WDEF
Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Gordon County
CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in north Georgia. It happened in the rural community of Sugar Valley in Gordon County around 1 AM. The Gordon County Sheriff says one of his deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Resaca, but it...
weisradio.com
Centre Police Arrest Cherokee County Man on Drug-Related Charges
Centre Police arrested a Cherokee County man on drug-related charges Wednesday night. William Blevins, age 60 of Leesburg, was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center just after 11:00pm where he currently...
wrganews.com
Report: Man fires a gun into the ground during an argument
A 63-year-old Rome man was arrested Tuesday afternoon at his Bells Ferry Road residence on a felony aggravated assault charge. Olin Jackie Dotson Jr. pulled out a handgun during an argument and shot it into the ground before pointing it at the victim. When police arrived at the scene a...
fox5atlanta.com
Convicted felon found with dozens of guns, meth during raid, Gilmer County sheriff says
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say a massive amount of methamphetamine and firearms were found at the home of a north Georgia convicted felon during a raid. Jacob Davis, 44, was charged with multiple charges relating to trafficking methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Truck fire on I-75 in Cherokee causes early morning traffic delays
A tractor-trailer fire on I-75 South near Acworth and the ensuing cleanup are causing traffic delays early Friday morning in Cherokee County.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for shooting thief attempting to steal his car in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 28-year-old man was arrested in northeast Atlanta Tuesday night after shooting at a thief who was stealing his car. Police said Christopher Rice left his car running while he stepped away near the intersection at 3rd Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. An unknown suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.
fox5atlanta.com
Homeless man charged with molesting 12-year-old girl at park
Police arrested a man accused of drugging and molesting a 12-year-old girl at a park. The child told investigators that Douglas Darch offered her a water bottle while she was walking in the woods at Shaw Park on Saturday. According to the arrest warrant, the girl felt dizzy after taking...
wrganews.com
Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman
A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
WDEF
Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting
SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
WTVC
911 dispatcher killed in crash on I-75, says Georgia State Patrol
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A Whitfield County 911 dispatcher is dead after a crash on I-75 near mile marker 318, according to Georgia State Patrol. 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 when she lost control of her car and struck the center median guardrail before stopping backward in the center lane, says GSP.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, January 26th
William Blevins, age 60 of Leesburg – UPOCS and UPODP;. Matthew Lipham, 48 of Cedar Bluff – Attempting to Elude, VPL, UPOM 2nd, UPODP and FTA/Driving Suspended and FTA/Open Container;. Savannah Miller, 31 of Attalla – AWOL/Community Corrections (x2);. Christina Fillmore, 40 of Daphne – FTA/UPOCS;
Comments / 0