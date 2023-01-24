Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
Digital Trends
How to get Windows 11 for free
Microsoft is still keen for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11 if they can. And it's not just Microsoft. Updating to Windows 11 is well worth it. If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop already, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free very easily, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC, or even building a new computer yourself.
200 malicious Android and iOS apps draining bank accounts — check your phone now
Android and iPhone users could be at risk after a new batch of 203 malicious apps have been discovered stealing user data and draining bank accounts.
TechRadar
Apple fixes dangerous iOS flaw that could have let hackers take over your iPhone
Apple has released a fix to a dangerous security flaw that could have allowed threat actors to completely take over older versions of the iPhone and the iPad. The flaw was apparently being used in the wild, but Apple is not sharing any details on exact incidents until the majority of the endpoints (opens in new tab) apply the patch.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
iOS 16.3 is now available, here’s why you should update
A month after Apple released iOS 16.2, the company is now making iOS 16.3 available. The latest software update for iPhone models brings several bug fixes, new features, and it’s also an important update if you are planning to buy the recently-announced HomePod 2. One of the most critical...
Google Chrome Incognito tabs finally gain fingerprint unlock on Android
Google has announced new features for Chrome as part of World Privacy Day.
Chrome should steal this incredible Microsoft Edge feature
Microsoft is working on a new version of Edge which includes split-view for your tabs. And we need Google to add this to Chrome, like, yesterday.
ZDNet
How to add multiple keyboards to the Gmail web app
Do you communicate with different people using different languages? You might have a bilingual family, or have contacts in America, Japan, and Germany and interact with them in their respective country's languages. When you go to email those contacts, how do you switch between languages? If Gmail is your email...
Cult of Mac
WhatsApp’s native Apple silicon Mac app in beta gets a wider release
WhatsApp’s beta Apple Silicon Mac app is now available for download to the public through its website. The company has been beta testing its native Mac app through TestFlight for the last few months. The new app provides a notably better user experience than the existing app of the...
ZDNet
7 fixes for missing Slack notifications on MacOS
I use Slack to talk to the folks at work. When you work remotely, you can't just pop your head over a cubicle wall or intercept someone at the coffee machine. Email is ever-present, but tools like Slack help provide the kind of real-time communications we all take for granted when we work inside the same walls as our co-workers.
Student who tracks Elon Musk's jet blasts sale of flight-tracking site he uses to keep tabs on aircraft
JetNet announced it had purchased the public flight-tracking site on Wednesday. Jack Sweeney uses the site to share celebrity flight data.
The Windows Club
How to open, customize and configure Windows Terminal settings
Windows Terminal is a modern host application for different command line shells that you use, like Command Prompt, Windows PowerShell, etc. It lets you open and use different command line shells in different tabs. For example, you can use Command Prompt and Windows PowerShell in the same application, Windows Terminal by opening them in different tabs. This detailed guide shows how to open, customize and configure Windows Terminal settings.
ZDNet
How to change your username in Windows 11
You're probably using Windows 11 with either a local account or a Microsoft account. Either way, maybe you want to change the username associated with your account. The process is easier and quicker with a local account but doable with a Microsoft account. Also: Microsoft just made a huge investment...
ZDNet
How to screen record in Windows 10 or Windows 11
I sometimes need to record screen activity in Windows for a tutorial, demonstration, or online class. Whether you're creating a presentation, devising a how-to video, or cooking up something for YouTube, you may also want to record certain screen activity in Windows. A variety of third-party tools can handle that...
Microsoft Edge 'Phoenix' is an internal reimagining of the Edge web browser with a new UI and more features
Microsoft is working on a reimagining of the Edge web browser, codenamed Phoenix, that is designed to better differentiate Microsoft Edge from the rest of the browser competition with a fresh new UI that's consistent with Windows 11, unique productivity features, and deeper integration with Windows.
iPhone 5s and other older Apple devices just got a surprise security update — what you need to know
Apple just released a bunch of new security updates, covering devices as old as the iPhone 5s.
electrek.co
Tesla releases new software update with Auto Steering Wheel Heat and Sentry Mode lighting
Tesla has started to release a new software update to its fleet of customer vehicles with two new features: Auto Steering Wheel Heat and Sentry Mode Lighting. The automaker writes in the release notes of the new 2023.2.0.5 software update about the new Auto Steering Wheel Heat feature:. Set your...
Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset: All the rumours about the anticipated mixed-reality device
Rumours have been swirling for years about a secret AR and VR headset in development at Apple. The exciting new product was reportedly going to be unveiled at an Apple event, alongside the new 14in and 16in MacBook Pro, Mac mini and the second-generation HomePod smart speaker, but the announcement never came, nor did an Apple keynote event.Still, the mixed-reality headset is reportedly on its way, if the serial leakers are to be believed, and could give some of the best VR headsets a run for their money. While a pair of lightweight AR glasses – also perpetually stuck in the rumour...
Comments / 0