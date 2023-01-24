Read full article on original website
Related
Governor Pillen appoints Fire Marshal
LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced he is appointing Scott Cordes as the Nebraska State Fire Marshal. Cordes will replace Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues. "Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments and paramedics," said Governor...
Bill aims to protect Neb. farmers from nuisance lawsuits
LINCOLN — A proposed revision to Nebraska’s “right to farm” law, promoted as increasing protections for farmers, is being condemned by environmentalists as a way to eliminate nearly all nuisance lawsuits. Under Legislative Bill 662, introduced Wednesday by State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, only landowners...
Powerball jackpot grows to $526 million
LINCOLN, Neb.-A string of drawings without a jackpot winner has grown the estimated Powerball® jackpot to its highest level since October 2022. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until...
Panhandle Post
Wildcat Hills to host Waterfowl homeschool program
Learn about the EnvironArt program and even learn how to draw waterfowl like a professional artist during the Wildcat Hills Homeschool program Waterfowl on Feb. 16. This program meets at 10 a.m. Mountain time at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center. The program is free, but a vehicle park entry permit...
Panhandle Post
Highway Safety coalition urges Neb. Legislature to keep helmet law
LINCOLN, Neb.-Today, a coalition of organizations announces strong opposition to a legislative proposal that would substantially weaken Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet law, and therefore increase the number of deaths and traumatic injuries on the state’s highways. LB 91 would allow motorcyclists over the age of 21 to ride without...
Pete Ricketts sworn in as U.S. Senator
WASHINGTON, D.C. United States Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) was sworn into office [Jan. 23] on the floor of the Senate and officially seated as a member of the 118th U.S. Congress. Members of Sen. Ricketts’ family, including his wife, Susanne Shore, and friends watched the swearing-in from the Senate gallery.
South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'
Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old's worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor's uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
Senator: Semiconductor plant would have biggest impact 'since corn'
LINCOLN — Nebraska needs to tap into the federal push to increase domestic manufacturing of semiconductors, an effort that could create more than 4,700 jobs paying an average of $84,500 per year, State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha said Thursday. This week, McDonnell introduced Legislative Bill 616, which would...
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and West...
FBI investigating: Moran campaign scammed out of $690K
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Someone scammed U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran's reelection campaign out of $690,000 by getting the Kansas Republican's accounting firm to wire the money to fraudulent bank accounts, his office said Monday. Moran's campaign treasurer, Timothy Gottschalk, notified the Federal Election Commission by electronic letter Dec. 8...
Advocates say restoring voting rights for felons would improve public safety
LINCOLN — Advocates for restoring voting rights of convicted felons said Friday that such a step would remove a “punitive” stigma and improve public safety. “People who are engaged are less likely to reoffend,” said State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, at a press conference sponsored by the Voting Rights Restoration Coalition.
Nebraska State Fair announces 2023 theme: Whatever Your Flavor
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-Whatever your flavor, you'll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. "Whatever Your Flavor" has been officially unveiled as this year's State Fair theme. Fair officials like to point to both the literal and figurative meanings of “flavor.”. "Everyone loves fair food, whether it's the traditional...
Panhandle Post
Troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents
NORTH PLATTE, NEB. — Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as snow and ice accumulated across Nebraska. Between Wednesday and Thursday, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs and drivers who get stranded in the snow.
Panhandle Post
7 ways to enjoy outdoors this winter including Chadron State Park, Wildcat Hills
Don’t let the cold stop you from getting outdoors and having fun this winter. Nebraska state parks offer plenty of space to enjoy a wide range of activities — from sledding and snowboarding to ice skating and wildlife watching. Here are a few ideas to keep you off...
Gov. Pillen: Cut taxes, invest in our kids
LINCOLN, NE – Our current tax system fails Nebraskans and needs reform now. For too long, our tax code has not been competitive. We rank 29th in the country for personal income tax rate and 32nd for business income tax rate. And as all Nebraskans know, we have some of the highest property taxes in the country. From the Missouri River to Harrison, Nebraskans are demanding that their leaders have the courage to cut taxes.
Panhandle Post
Snow, cold temperatures to move into Panhandle
Here is the latest headline update for the Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, and Winter Weather Advisory! Advisories have been expanded to include more areas, and extended into Sunday morning. An extension through Sunday into Monday may be warranted with additional snow accumulations expected. Snow showers will begin early this morning across Carbon County and spread eastward throughout the day with additional snow showers moving in from the north into Converse, Niobrara, Platte, Goshen, Sioux, and Dawes counties. The heaviest snow is forecast to be Saturday. The second image shows the latest updates for snowfall totals across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Refer to the "speedometers" on the left side to see the overall range for snow totals in light blue, the most likely range for snow totals in the darker blue, and the arrow pointing at the official NWS forecast. Note that these snowfall totals are spread across three days: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The heaviest accumulations are currently forecast to be Saturday.For the latest local forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys#wywx#newx and for road information, dial 511 or go to wyoroad.info (WY) #wyoroad and/or dot.nebraska.gov (NE).
Comments / 1