Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Invest $20,000 in Right Now
Resilient businesses primed for future growth aren't a thing of the past. Vertex is a leader in the cystic fibrosis space with potential to disrupt other areas too. Intuitive Surgical is managing to navigate short-term slowing in medical procedures. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?
Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks Down 55% and 61% to Buy In 2023
HubSpot is a leader in the customer relationship management (CRM) software market. Etsy has cultivated significant brand recognition by focusing on unique and creative goods. HubSpot and Etsy currently trade at a discount to their historical valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Meta Platforms and Netflix are undergoing significant business transformations. Amazon and Alphabet are cheaply valued, despite plans to cut costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Devon Energy is an innovator in its approach to rewarding shareholders. Mativ Holdings is a high-yield candidate for risk-tolerant investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Struggling Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Teladoc’s loss is narrowing and the company recently increased its full-year revenue forecast. Moderna is set to bring in blockbuster revenue -- even in a post-pandemic world. Ocugen’s path to revenue and growth looks complicated. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
If I Could Only Own 5 Stocks, Here's What I'd Buy
John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Amazon.com, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, MercadoLibre, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in January
There's great momentum in the Aptos token, with multiple double-digit up days in recent weeks. These moves have been spurred by interest around lower gas fees and improved efficiency due to network upgrades. Additionally, the launch of a testnet and new use cases for DeFi provide intriguing growth catalysts for...
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Investing behind major tailwinds is a surefire way to grow your money. Take-Two is moving forward with its strategy to tackle the $200 billion video game industry. Nvidia is a great stock to invest in the growing adoption of artificial intelligence. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Why Sherwin-Williams Stock Is Down Today
Sherwin-Williams beat earnings expectations for the fourth quarter, but provided an outlook for 2023 that was well short of expectations. The company sees demand for its residential products falling along with housing demand, and it faces uncertainty from industrial customers in the U.S. and internationally. This longtime winner will survive...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
My Favorite Emerging E-Commerce Stocks for 2023
Roku has partnered with Walmart to drive sales and order fulfillment from its site. Pinterest has further personalized the user experience by working directly with retailers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
This Is Who Ends Up Rich When the Stock Market Crashes
It takes a cool head to prosper during a market crash. Those who make money during a market crash have several qualities in common. Putting a plan in place before the market crashes gives you a map to follow when things are falling apart. Those who win in the long...
Motley Fool
3 Great Growth Stocks Down 20% or More to Buy Now
Beam Therapeutics has multibagger potential with its innovative base-editing therapies. Maravai LifeSciences could soar as companies develop more mRNA products. Novavax is a deeply discounted biotech stock that hasn't yet achieved its potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Airbnb’s diversified business and solid balance sheet are strong positives in the current environment. Snowflake’s consumption-based pricing and operability across multiple cloud players are major advantages. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
2 Monster Stocks That Could Soar in 2023
The travel and e-commerce industries face changes in consumer spending in the near future, but favorable long-term tailwinds remain. Airbnb provides a source of income for millions of hosts around the world, and is attracting every type of traveler. Chewy is rapidly growing its pet healthcare segment while tapping into...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever
The Trade Desk has a technology that can shape how advertisers target consumers. Many customers are using multiple products from Datadog. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Redfin Stock Trounced the Market on Thursday
It seems like the housing market is staging a recovery. Proprietary company research published on Thursday shows a reversal in the decline of the number of pending home sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
Johnson & Johnson's upcoming spinoff should lead to stronger overall earnings growth. AbbVie's newer immunology drugs are set to catch up to, and surpass, its biggest blockbuster. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Comments / 0